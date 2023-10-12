CNN: Official says Israel cannot confirm that babies were beheaded in Hamas attack

Los Angeles Times reporter Adam Elmahrek will likely be retweeting this post all day. He's the investigative reporter who refuses to believe that stories of babies being beheaded by Hamas are anything but Israeli propaganda, even after other outlets (including CNN) confirmed it and President Joe Biden himself says he saw photos of beheaded children. Biden "claims" to have seen photos, Elmahrek tweeted, digging in even deeper.

Advertisement

The Jerusalem Post tweeted Thursday that it had confirmed that babies had been burnt and beheaded in the attack.

The Jerusalem Post can now confirm based on verified photos of the bodies that the reports of babies being burnt and decapitated in Hamas's assault on Kfar Aza are correct.



May their memory be a blessing.https://t.co/LaVs1aXR50 — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) October 12, 2023

Hold up a second, though … CNN International has found an official who says Israel can't confirm that specific claim, even after days of recovering bodies throughout Israel.

Babies and toddlers were found with their "heads decapitated" in Kfar Aza in southern Israel after Hamas' attacks in the kibbutz over the weekend, a spokesperson for Israel's prime minister says.



Follow live updates: https://t.co/6k1pl2impE pic.twitter.com/fQSRHsvWG9 — CNN International (@cnni) October 11, 2023

Update: Israel cannot confirm the specific claim that babies were beheaded in Hamas' attack, an official says, contradicting previous public statement https://t.co/H4kaS1LiX9 — CNN International (@cnni) October 12, 2023

Who is this official? CNN reports:

The Israeli government has not confirmed the specific claim that Hamas attackers cut off the heads of babies during their shock attack on Saturday, an Israeli official told CNN, contradicting a previous public statement by the Prime Minister’s office. “There have been cases of Hamas militants carrying out beheadings and other ISIS-style atrocities. However, we cannot confirm if the victims were men or women, soldiers or civilians, adults or children,” the official said.

One more time … who is this official? Does he have a name or a title?

The anonymous official says there have been cases of Hamas "militants" carrying out beheadings, but they can't confirm if they were men or women or adults or children. But there were beheadings. Just maybe not of infants. Because Hamas cares deeply for the young and innocent.

Here's where we'd normally post some replies, but all of CNN International's followers are asking why CNN doesn't take down the video of Benjamin Netanyahu's lies.

People who want video footage of a beheaded baby from three different angles before they believe it happened will hear Hamas claim eleventy million children died in Gaza and say "yeah, sounds about right." — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) October 12, 2023

Also if Israel shows the photos then they will accuse Israel of using the photos of children. — Seth Frantzman (@sfrantzman) October 12, 2023

The “provide proof” crowd is using this as cover for their anti-semitism. — Bob THE YINZER (@BobTheYinzer) October 12, 2023

They also want the time stamps and geolocators on the photos and video footage. Nothing will seemingly satisfy them. — OutlierinLA (@OutlierinLA) October 12, 2023

Pretty sure they have a Venn diagram with Holocaust deniers. — Jonny (@JonnyEnglishNYC) October 12, 2023

Do these people think it's their job to protect Hamas' "reputation"? Sure, they opened fire on a music festival and posted Facebook photos of grandmothers they killed, and yeah, they killed a lot of babies and children, but they'd never behead them. They're not animals.

Advertisement

***