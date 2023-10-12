CNN: Official says Israel cannot confirm that babies were beheaded in Hamas attack

Twitter reacts (HILARIOUSLY!) to a date night gone wrong outside 'The Cheesecake Factory'
Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on October 12, 2023
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Los Angeles Times reporter Adam Elmahrek will likely be retweeting this post all day. He's the investigative reporter who refuses to believe that stories of babies being beheaded by Hamas are anything but Israeli propaganda, even after other outlets (including CNN) confirmed it and President Joe Biden himself says he saw photos of beheaded children. Biden "claims" to have seen photos, Elmahrek tweeted, digging in even deeper. 

The Jerusalem Post tweeted Thursday that it had confirmed that babies had been burnt and beheaded in the attack.

Hold up a second, though … CNN International has found an official who says Israel can't confirm that specific claim, even after days of recovering bodies throughout Israel.

Who is this official? CNN reports:

The Israeli government has not confirmed the specific claim that Hamas attackers cut off the heads of babies during their shock attack on Saturday, an Israeli official told CNN, contradicting a previous public statement by the Prime Minister’s office.

“There have been cases of Hamas militants carrying out beheadings and other ISIS-style atrocities. However, we cannot confirm if the victims were men or women, soldiers or civilians, adults or children,” the official said.

One more time … who is this official? Does he have a name or a title?

The anonymous official says there have been cases of Hamas "militants" carrying out beheadings, but they can't confirm if they were men or women or adults or children. But there were beheadings. Just maybe not of infants. Because Hamas cares deeply for the young and innocent.

Here's where we'd normally post some replies, but all of CNN International's followers are asking why CNN doesn't take down the video of Benjamin Netanyahu's lies.

Do these people think it's their job to protect Hamas' "reputation"? Sure, they opened fire on a music festival and posted Facebook photos of grandmothers they killed, and yeah, they killed a lot of babies and children, but they'd never behead them. They're not animals.

***

Tags: CNN HAMAS ISRAEL

