Retired admiral concerned Sen. Tommy Tuberville is keeping the US from entering combat in Gaza

We sure hear a lot on social media and cable news from retired military or former intelligence officers — they're always happy to put in their two cents. Admiral James Stavridis is appalled that we have an American aircraft carrier off the coast of Israel that could be in combat any minute … except Sen. Tommy Tuberville is holding up promotions because the military is skirting the Hyde Amendment by paying travel costs for service members to get abortions … which, as John Kirby reminded us, are "a foundational sacred obligation" of the U.S. Armed Forces. Sen. Chuck Schumer could bring the nominations to the floor one at a time, but then senators might ask questions revealing how woke they are.
We have an American aircraft carrier, airwing, warships off the coast of Israel - could be in combat any minute. But we don’t have a chief of naval operations confirmed. What’s wrong with that picture? Answer: Senator Tuberville. Lift the hold coach.— Admiral James Stavridis, USN, Ret. (@stavridisj) October 10, 2023
Stop paying for abortion tourism and he'll lift the hold.
I'm really glad you're retired— Robert Luther (@RobertLutherFL) October 11, 2023
None of this impacts combat readiness. Calm down ma’am.— Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) October 11, 2023
Oh stop…— William (@WilliamScott54) October 10, 2023
Bring the nom separately or drop the abortion travel funding. This isn’t hard.— Jan Galt (@chump24042266) October 10, 2023
It's real simple. Resume following the law like you did for 25 years. (The 1997 Hyde Amendment.)— Bob Smalser (@spraguepond) October 10, 2023
Lift the illegal policy, Admiral.— Suburbane (@Chad_Kosciusko) October 10, 2023
He was elected. You weren’t.
This could happen in an afternoon.— Archimusik (@Archimusik) October 10, 2023
All that has to happen is for the Biden administration to agree to stop funding abortions through the military, and Sen Tuberville will lift his hold that moment.
Oh, you say abortions are more important to Leftists than military leaders?
This is disingenuous. There is an acting officer in that role carrying out the duties, they are just subject to replacement easier than a permanently appointed one. Otherwise there is no difference and no impact on military operations.— Winston Syme (@WinstonSyme4) October 10, 2023
In case folks don’t know, the CNO does not exercise command of operating forces.— Ultra-Stochastic Rosary Supreme (@JimJollyRogers) October 10, 2023
You know the CNO is not in the Chain of Command and that we have an acting CNO. https://t.co/jHJbLAcPjk— cdrsalamander (@cdrsalamander) October 10, 2023
You would think a 2 time COCOM commander would understand NCA and operational chain of command. Stavridis has been in decline for months.— Ezra A. Cohen (@EzraACohen) October 10, 2023
He knows— Gene Ziemba (@gene_ziemba) October 10, 2023
Sooo can someone inform the ADMIRAL about the Navy’s chain of command please?— Madden B (@BigBadUSNDawg) October 11, 2023
He knows. He also is attempting to play the role of a Dem political surrogate all the while coming across as a "non-partisan national security expert" to the casual observer.— Ben Strickland (@MaritimeOpsProf) October 10, 2023
And retired Gen. Mark Milley went out crying it was made-up bulls**t that the military is "woke."
Angry because Tuberville is delaying placement of 'progressive' leadership that would further gut operational effectiveness.— ᶜʸᵇᵉʳˢᵉᶜᵘʳⁱᵗʸ (@CyberSecurity__) October 10, 2023
Stavridis is of course ethically challenged, having been reprimanded for fraudulent use of travel funds and not reporting gifts from foreign countries.
He's just mad that someone might try using artillery in urban fighting.— SwampFox (@SwampFox8) October 10, 2023
This is the guy who opined that 155 mm artillery is worthless in urban warfare and got totally ratioed on that.— Gordon Pasha. 🐝🏴☠️🤔 (@TSRooseveltRE) October 10, 2023
They could just agree not to fly our troops around for abortions on taxpayer dime. Isn't that his issue? Doesn't seem like a big ask.— Kent D ن (@KentD_II) October 10, 2023
So paid abortion travel is so important that Stavridis is leveraging the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel as a bargaining chip?
