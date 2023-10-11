WATCH: MEMRI gives Hamass the chance to tell us exactly who they are...
Retired admiral concerned Sen. Tommy Tuberville is keeping the US from entering combat in Gaza

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on October 11, 2023
J. Scott Applewhite

We sure hear a lot on social media and cable news from retired military or former intelligence officers — they're always happy to put in their two cents. Admiral James Stavridis is appalled that we have an American aircraft carrier off the coast of Israel that could be in combat any minute … except Sen. Tommy Tuberville is holding up promotions because the military is skirting the Hyde Amendment by paying travel costs for service members to get abortions … which, as John Kirby reminded us, are "a foundational sacred obligation" of the U.S. Armed Forces. Sen. Chuck Schumer could bring the nominations to the floor one at a time, but then senators might ask questions revealing how woke they are.

Stop paying for abortion tourism and he'll lift the hold.


And retired Gen. Mark Milley went out crying it was made-up bulls**t that the military is "woke."

So paid abortion travel is so important that Stavridis is leveraging the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel as a bargaining chip?

***

