Journalist says photos coming out of flattened Gaza are 'a very bad image for Israel'

We did a post the other day on NBC News running some Pallywood photos from Gaza in some sort of attempt to manipulate our feelings. Sure, there are photojournalists all over Gaza right now, but unfortunately, they weren't around when Hamas terrorists were paragliding into Israel and shooting up kids at a music festival. Instead, the barbarians who were doing the killing shot their own home videos and uploaded them for the world to see. But those don't confirm anything …

Jotam Confino of GB News is covering the war in the Middle East and says "it's a very bad image for Israel," all of these photos of flattened neighborhoods in Gaza.

'It's a very bad image for Israel that is coming out from Gaza right now with flattened neighbourhoods but Israel says "we have to defend ourselves" this was an abnormal atrocity committed against us.'



Jotam Confino discusses the Israel-Hamas war. pic.twitter.com/KmSLus2RjO — GB News (@GBNEWS) October 11, 2023

It’s a great image. 👍🇮🇱🇮🇱👍🙏🏼 — Daniel J. White (@JDjwhite54) October 11, 2023

It's a good image for wannabe jihadists thinking of heading to the region.

Terror apologist and collaborators have thoughts... — Matthew Pequegnat (@MattPequegnat) October 11, 2023

🎻 — Brave Heart (@BraveHe4r7) October 11, 2023

GB News wouldn't be able to televise some of the photos coming out of Israel without blurring them out.

Looks pretty good to me. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) October 11, 2023

We know it as the "find out" stage of FAFO. — JeffC (@JeffChrz) October 11, 2023

It’s a beautiful image. But still not complete. — Mr Bad Example (@MrBadExample15) October 11, 2023

It's a great image. Show more! — Todd Hinton (@RedWolvesWin) October 11, 2023

No a very reasonable image. Hamas started this. The people of Gaza elected Hamas as their government. They empowered their terrorist ways. Live with it. — ClearForkMuddyRiver1776 (@ForkMuddy) October 11, 2023

There are no bad images coming out of Gaza. Hamas started this. You don't get to cry how someone kicks your butt if you start a bar fight



OH, and the people of Gaza voted FOR Hamas to be in power. They wanted to attack Israel and kill Jews — DB (@DB32779065) October 11, 2023

Gee, a journalist giving their opinion instead of just reporting the facts. Shocking. — YassirSanchez (@YassirTexas) October 11, 2023

Yeah, we're pretty sure we don't care about "bad optics" or a "disproportionate response" or any of the other media talking points.

