Retired admiral concerned Sen. Tommy Tuberville is keeping the US from entering combat...
WATCH: MEMRI gives Hamass the chance to tell us exactly who they are...
ABC News publishes story about female frogs faking their deaths, and the jokes...
Here's Rep. Steny Hoyer's response to Rep. Rashida Tlaib's Palestinian flag
'Sources say' alert! Media spotted doing HEAVY lifting for Biden WH (and Iran)
Head of Hamas calls for a 'Day of Rage' Friday from his hiding...
Alabama woman who faked her own abduction appears in court for the first...
Do NOT mess with a Jewish mother! Israeli woman survives being held hostage...
Bill Melugin flashes back to what made Rep. Rashida Tlaib VERY emotional 4...
It's a no from me, dog! Massie and others Republicans indicate they won't...
John Kirby ties himself in knots to avoid saying Iran was involved in...
We need to WAKE UP and the Left has to get completely on...
'Read the room'! Subject of Biden's remarks today causes out-of-whack priorities to be...
Noah Schnapp supports Israel; We've seen Stranger Things BUT a Celebrity with a...

Journalist says photos coming out of flattened Gaza are 'a very bad image for Israel'

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on October 11, 2023
AP Photo/Yousef Masoud

We did a post the other day on NBC News running some Pallywood photos from Gaza in some sort of attempt to manipulate our feelings. Sure, there are photojournalists all over Gaza right now, but unfortunately, they weren't around when Hamas terrorists were paragliding into Israel and shooting up kids at a music festival. Instead, the barbarians who were doing the killing shot their own home videos and uploaded them for the world to see. But those don't confirm anything …

Advertisement

Jotam Confino of GB News is covering the war in the Middle East and says "it's a very bad image for Israel," all of these photos of flattened neighborhoods in Gaza.

It's a good image for wannabe jihadists thinking of heading to the region.

GB News wouldn't be able to televise some of the photos coming out of Israel without blurring them out.

Recommended

WATCH: MEMRI gives Hamass the chance to tell us exactly who they are ... believe them
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Yeah, we're pretty sure we don't care about "bad optics" or a "disproportionate response" or any of the other media talking points. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: GAZA ISRAEL JOURNALISM PALESTINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: MEMRI gives Hamass the chance to tell us exactly who they are ... believe them
Aaron Walker
Retired admiral concerned Sen. Tommy Tuberville is keeping the US from entering combat in Gaza
Brett T.
Here's Rep. Steny Hoyer's response to Rep. Rashida Tlaib's Palestinian flag
Brett T.
ABC News publishes story about female frogs faking their deaths, and the jokes honestly write themselves
Laura W.
Head of Hamas calls for a 'Day of Rage' Friday from his hiding place
Brett T.
'Sources say' alert! Media spotted doing HEAVY lifting for Biden WH (and Iran)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: MEMRI gives Hamass the chance to tell us exactly who they are ... believe them Aaron Walker
Advertisement