POLITICO: US calls for 'proportionate Israeli response' to massacre

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on October 10, 2023
AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

This tweet from POLITICO doesn't link to a story, so we're not sure who their source is. As we've said over the past couple of days, the media narrative will probably settle on Israel having a "disproportionate" response to the killing of innocent women and children by Hamas terrorists. Does Israel really have to level Gaza? We vote yes.

As we just reported, President Joe Biden gave a powerful speech (that he should have delivered Sunday or Monday) pledging the United States' full support of Israel. So we're not sure where POLITICO is getting its information.

You know who was the king of "red lines" … Biden's former boss, Barack Obama.

At least it's better than Secretary of State Antony Blinken calling for a cease-fire.

If she weren't such a shameless terrorist apologist, Rep. Rashida Tlaib might move that Palestinian flag into her office, out of sight.

Was Hiroshima a proportional response? It accomplished what it set out to do. Again, we don't know who POLITICO is quoting here, but they sound like losers.

