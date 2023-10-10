POLITICO: US calls for 'proportionate Israeli response' to massacre

This tweet from POLITICO doesn't link to a story, so we're not sure who their source is. As we've said over the past couple of days, the media narrative will probably settle on Israel having a "disproportionate" response to the killing of innocent women and children by Hamas terrorists. Does Israel really have to level Gaza? We vote yes.

As we just reported, President Joe Biden gave a powerful speech (that he should have delivered Sunday or Monday) pledging the United States' full support of Israel. So we're not sure where POLITICO is getting its information.

U.S. calls for ‘proportionate’ Israeli response while not openly setting red lines https://t.co/HlBLOmJgiU — POLITICO (@politico) October 10, 2023

You know who was the king of "red lines" … Biden's former boss, Barack Obama.

At least it's better than Secretary of State Antony Blinken calling for a cease-fire.

Proportional responses are for losers. pic.twitter.com/QtSNLohUDf — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) October 10, 2023

HAMAS DREW AND THEN CROSSED THE ONLY RED LINES



Israel can pound them forever for what they've done. — tree hugging s*ster 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) October 10, 2023

Sounds fair



Only take out a proportion of the population — L'esprit d'escalier (@Noachl) October 10, 2023

Oh, you mean just a gravel parking lot? — BULL (@BULL286233) October 10, 2023

Nah. Disproportionately disproportionate so as to both eradicate the current threat and to deter future attacks. — Gerry (@GerryDales) October 10, 2023

Proportionate is to flatten Gaza. — Ajvega🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@TBird7389) October 10, 2023

"Proportional" is no more Palestine. — Kojak (@BigKojak56) October 10, 2023

If she weren't such a shameless terrorist apologist, Rep. Rashida Tlaib might move that Palestinian flag into her office, out of sight.

A "proportionate" response? They beheaded babies and gutted pregnant women! Are we sure on that "proportionate" thing? What would that be? Kill every single Hamas member, or suspected member? This may be that one instance where "proportionate" is a bad word choice. Or not, IDK. — Jwlewis4262 (@jwlewis4262) October 10, 2023

What, precisely, would the appropriate "proportion" be here? How many dead terrorists make up for how many babies they beheaded? Absolutely meaningless and stupid horseshit. https://t.co/MiooB00MwK — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 10, 2023

Israel tries to protect -- they care more about Palestinians than Hamas, which hides behind them. The proper "proportion" is whatever is necessary to end Hamas' rule of the Gaza Strip and restore security to Israeli citizens. That's literally the reason for a State of Israel. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 10, 2023

Proportionate response is to make sure it never happens again. — SaltyDog (@pyr8King) October 10, 2023

Did we fly planes into a few buildings in Kabul after 9/11? Did we stop at bombing a Japanese naval base after Pearl Harbor? War is not an application of force in proportional response. — sg (@latteconsrtve) October 10, 2023

Was Hiroshima a proportional response? It accomplished what it set out to do. Again, we don't know who POLITICO is quoting here, but they sound like losers.

