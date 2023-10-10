'Are your people dead? Good.' Pro-Palestinian celebrant is the worst of humankind

'The Atlantic' published a critical Kamala Harris piece and Leftists are seeing red
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on October 10, 2023

We've reported on a number of pro-Palestinian rallies and statements being made at universities and embassies and in the streets. We still don't get what Israel has done that would make it OK to slaughter hundreds of innocent Israelis. Oh, it's "decolonization." Paragliding into a music festival and opening fire is acceptable, then? Burning bodies? Beheading?

People around the world are celebrating this great victory by Hamas, as was this young woman in London:

What's wrong with people's brains? What propaganda have they been fed about Israel? Well, the same kind that Rep. Rashida Tlaib continuously posts on Twitter about the apartheid state of Israel. A lot of people are making big stretches to make the terrorist attack morally acceptable. And then there's the concern about Israel's "disproportionate" response. It's childish to say, but Hamas started it. They wanted this war and they're getting it.

Here's more from London, whose mayor has expressed concern about a rise in hate crimes because of the attack.

This is multicultural London.

She'll proudly post her video to social media.

As we said, she'll post her video (why shoot it otherwise?) for views and maybe we'll track down her social media accounts.

***

