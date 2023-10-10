'Are your people dead? Good.' Pro-Palestinian celebrant is the worst of humankind

We've reported on a number of pro-Palestinian rallies and statements being made at universities and embassies and in the streets. We still don't get what Israel has done that would make it OK to slaughter hundreds of innocent Israelis. Oh, it's "decolonization." Paragliding into a music festival and opening fire is acceptable, then? Burning bodies? Beheading?

People around the world are celebrating this great victory by Hamas, as was this young woman in London:

"Are your people dead?"- "yes" - "aww, good. Are they dead?, aww, good"



London, last night. pic.twitter.com/J8fQPTPurL — Yonatan יונתן #AdoptIHRA (@__jacker__) October 10, 2023

What's wrong with people's brains? What propaganda have they been fed about Israel? Well, the same kind that Rep. Rashida Tlaib continuously posts on Twitter about the apartheid state of Israel. A lot of people are making big stretches to make the terrorist attack morally acceptable. And then there's the concern about Israel's "disproportionate" response. It's childish to say, but Hamas started it. They wanted this war and they're getting it.

I applaud the restraint of whoever filmed her. — 🕷️HildegardP 🇺🇦 (@HildegardP) October 10, 2023

The one and only @israel_advocacy — Yonatan יונתן #AdoptIHRA (@__jacker__) October 10, 2023

Social media has warped human beings. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) October 10, 2023

Here's more from London, whose mayor has expressed concern about a rise in hate crimes because of the attack.

Last night, a screaming mob of Hamas supporters chased a Jew through the streets of London.



It's disgraceful that these animals are not just free to celebrate the massacre of 1,000 Jews, but free to intimidate British Jews.



Stay safe people. pic.twitter.com/JL7p2EUDcN — Israel Advocacy Movement (@israel_advocacy) October 10, 2023

This is multicultural London.

What's her name? — bbkr82 (@bbkr82) October 10, 2023

I hope we find out in due time — Yonatan יונתן #AdoptIHRA (@__jacker__) October 10, 2023

She'll proudly post her video to social media.

What an evil young woman. She doesn't appear to be Muslim or Palestinian.



How did she come to be like that?

Is she some badly bought up rootless young woman who's found a "cause" that allows and affirms her motherless behaviour?

Maybe education, media, and social contacts. — Leftie. 🇬🇧 (@leftie0) October 10, 2023

I'll give it till midnight before everyone knows her name and all her socials have been deleted. — Paul (@TbdPaul) October 10, 2023

Horrific. These people are horrific. — scepticalPhil (@scepticalPhil) October 10, 2023

The mask is off. — Squiggly McDoodlekins (@cardstockdoodle) October 10, 2023

She should be identified. She's so proud of her bloodlust she should be recognized for it. — Gabrielle (@Gabrielle48602) October 10, 2023

As we said, she'll post her video (why shoot it otherwise?) for views and maybe we'll track down her social media accounts.

