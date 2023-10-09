Woman says Hamas terrorist used her grandmother's phone to post a pic of her dead body to Facebook

A lot of terrorist sympathizers are calling Hamas' attack on Israel "resistance" to the "occupation" or "what decolonization looks like." Some people are crying that the Israeli defense minister said that they're fighting "human animals" — the same way Nancy Pelosi cried when President Donald Trump called the gang members of MS-13 animals; "Does he not believe in the spark of divinity, the dignity and worth of every person?" she asked.

Hamas are animals, and there's plenty of video to prove it, a lot of it posted by Hamas themselves. Here's a woman who describes the terrorist attack, and says she found out that terrorists had killed her grandmother through Facebook … apparently her killer took the phone of her body, took a picture, and uploaded it.

A must watch 💔 Mor's grandmother was brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists > pic.twitter.com/J4eJKwmIqQ — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) October 9, 2023

Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel's response will resonate through generations, and we hope he's right.

***