The Left Shows Their True Colors and Sides With Hamas

Sunny Hostin's take on Hamas terrorism as bad as you'd expect

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on October 09, 2023
The last time "The View's" Sunny Hostin talked about terrorism was four days ago, when she recalled how potential House Speaker and terrorist Jim Jordan "terrorized" the panel by coming on the show. Apparently, she's still reeling from the PTSD.

Credit where credit is due … "The View" opened today with Whoopi Goldberg actually calling Hamas a terrorist organization. But then Sunny Hostin decided to dig deeper and ask why Hamas would do this now. What was the impetus? Probably because it's why they exist and their backer, Iran, just got a nice cash infusion.

Their man on the ground was ABC News correspondent James Longman, who suggested the "right-wing" government of Israel had something to do with it:

No. Just no.

This editor can't believe ABC has kept it on the air this long, with as many times as the hosts have been "suspended" or forced at gunpoint to apologize for fake news.

***

