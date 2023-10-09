Sunny Hostin's take on Hamas terrorism as bad as you'd expect

The last time "The View's" Sunny Hostin talked about terrorism was four days ago, when she recalled how potential House Speaker and terrorist Jim Jordan "terrorized" the panel by coming on the show. Apparently, she's still reeling from the PTSD.

Advertisement

Credit where credit is due … "The View" opened today with Whoopi Goldberg actually calling Hamas a terrorist organization. But then Sunny Hostin decided to dig deeper and ask why Hamas would do this now. What was the impetus? Probably because it's why they exist and their backer, Iran, just got a nice cash infusion.

Their man on the ground was ABC News correspondent James Longman, who suggested the "right-wing" government of Israel had something to do with it:

Of course, racist Sunny Hostin looks for a way to blame Israel.

She asks ABC's James Longman, "What was the impetus for this to happen now?"

Longman blames Israel's "right-wing" government for supposedly removing the "political way out of this" conflict. pic.twitter.com/QShjnGvkxE — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 9, 2023

No. Just no.

I didn’t expect any better of Sunny Hostin. — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) October 9, 2023

I’ve said it before. Several times.

Stop. Watching. This. Show. — Leora F. (@leora_freire) October 9, 2023

This editor can't believe ABC has kept it on the air this long, with as many times as the hosts have been "suspended" or forced at gunpoint to apologize for fake news.

Knew there'd be someone who'd say Israel caused this. Was just wondering who it'd be. Of course it's someone from The View — Article 1, Section 8 🇺🇲 (@Art1_Sec8) October 9, 2023

The View should go do some shows from over there...and then see how they feel IF they come back. — Ruth Ann Shepler (@Sheplermom) October 9, 2023

Wait until they are pulling her out of her house! — Mary Gregory (@MGregoryTX) October 9, 2023

Israel is not to blame. Hamas is and always has been devoid of respect for anyone but themselves.🤬 — DRA55727003 (@DRA55727003) October 9, 2023

She is so far out there. She shouldn’t even be on TV and talking to people — Lynn Cheroke (@Blondcheroke) October 9, 2023

Please be the nail in the coffin for this show of shrews. I would not complain. — Elijah Connor Cole (@ElijahCCole) October 9, 2023

A show of shrews, for shrews.

Send the entire cast of characters from The View to Gaza with no security detail, and then let them fend for themselves for 24 hours, then ask them how they feel about the situation. — NoMoreBS (@Nomore_BS1) October 9, 2023

Send them to New York City with no security detail and let them fend for themselves. Embed them with all the "asylum seekers" camping on the sidewalks.

***