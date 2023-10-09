Obama bro Tommy Vietor whines about Israel cutting off electricity to Gaza

Tommy Vietor, the guy who went from being Barack Obama's van driver to National Security Council spokesman (the one who famously said of Benghazi, "Dude, this was like two years ago," was the one who pretty much confirmed that yes, the Associated Press shared a building with Hamas leaders that was hit by an Israeli airstrike.

Advertisement

Now Vietor is whining about Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant calling Hamas "human animals" and announcing Israel would be shutting off electricity, food, fuel, and everything else to Gaza.

The #Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said "we are fighting human animals", referring to Palestinians, and vowed to "act accordingly".



He announced a "complete siege" of the #Gaza Strip, saying there will be "no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed" pic.twitter.com/SFY7DcxkWc — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) October 9, 2023

Collective punishment of an entire group is prohibited under international law. This proposed siege would be a war crime that would harm innocent people, especially small children, who also are forced to live under Hamas's brutal rule. https://t.co/D2uqcE2w8A — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) October 9, 2023

Hey dumbass, wasn't it a war crime for Hamas to shoot up a music festival, killing hundreds? Wasn't that "collective punishment" of Israelis? Kidnapping innocent people?

Benjamin Netanyahu warned Palestinians to get out of Gaza because it was going to be leveled. At least he gave a warning.

Collateral damage is unavoidable when the savages use kids as human shields. — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) October 9, 2023

I hope the Palestinians get what HAMAS bought for them. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) October 9, 2023

Tommy,

It’s almost time for you to pull the van around. — B. Scrivener (@BScruvener) October 9, 2023

In what fucking world are you supposed to keep selling utilities to the people murdering your children? — ☉rthonormalist🧭 (@orthonormalist) October 9, 2023

Giving for free, not selling. — Ariel Cohen, PhD (@Dr_Ariel_Cohen) October 9, 2023

When is the international community going to punish hamas then? Shouldn't Mahmoud abbas be brought to trial for war crimes? Tell me how that works. You know damn well hamas and their ilk will continue to get away with horrific atrocities. And you keep helping them. Sick. — Daniel (@hypcrytdemcrts) October 9, 2023

That's like so years ago, dude.

Brett Baier says hi — You're wrong (@mpceddington) October 9, 2023

"Dude, that was like last weekend."

Hey we threw a couple of nukes at Japan to adjust their attitude and whattya know, they love us now.



Why change what works? — Shamika Teller (@ShaMikaWhoSeeks) October 9, 2023

Sit down. Your boss made this possible. — 🇮🇱rockmom 🇮🇱 (@rockmom) October 9, 2023

All of the Obama bros had a passionate love for Iran. John Kerry, too.

Found the Iranian apologist — Wes Andrews (@LivingInAJar) October 9, 2023

Advertisement

Only if there was no concurrent military objective. There is. They can lawfully besiege Gaza until Hamas surrenders or until the IDF takes the ground. — Seize the Means of Distraction (@thatgeekinit) October 9, 2023

Ideally, the children won't have to "live under Hamas's brutal rule" for much longer. — Bill_Woods (@BillWoo66472598) October 9, 2023

Vietor's old boss was the original "pallets of cash" to Iran to fund their international terrorism campaigns. And now Biden's done the same thing. Anyone connected to that administration can just shut up.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



