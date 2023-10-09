Obama bro Tommy Vietor whines about Israel cutting off electricity to Gaza

UN Human Rights Council holds moment of silence for the loss of lives...
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on October 09, 2023

Tommy Vietor, the guy who went from being Barack Obama's van driver to National Security Council spokesman (the one who famously said of Benghazi, "Dude, this was like two years ago," was the one who pretty much confirmed that yes, the Associated Press shared a building with Hamas leaders that was hit by an Israeli airstrike.

Now Vietor is whining about Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant calling Hamas "human animals" and announcing Israel would be shutting off electricity, food, fuel, and everything else to Gaza.

Hey dumbass, wasn't it a war crime for Hamas to shoot up a music festival, killing hundreds? Wasn't that "collective punishment" of Israelis? Kidnapping innocent people?

Benjamin Netanyahu warned Palestinians to get out of Gaza because it was going to be leveled. At least he gave a warning.

"Dude, that was like last weekend."

All of the Obama bros had a passionate love for Iran. John Kerry, too.

Vietor's old boss was the original "pallets of cash" to Iran to fund their international terrorism campaigns. And now Biden's done the same thing. Anyone connected to that administration can just shut up.

***

