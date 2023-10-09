'Investigative journalist' finds it ironic that Christian Zionists destroyed church in Gaza

We're hearing a lot of sob stories about the IDF destroying mosques … stories that are either not true or leave out the fact that Hamas was using them as a base of operations. We're pretty comfortable with Israel leveling anything in Gaza it wants to at this point. But "investigative journalist" Sulaiman Ahmed couldn't help but point of the irony of Israel destroying a Christian church, the largest church in Palestine.

BREAKING: ISRAEL BOMBS AND DESTROYS THE LARGEST CHURCH IN PALESTINE



Israel has bombed the Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Porphyrius in Gaza.



The church is the THIRD OLDEST CHRISTIAN temple in the WORLD.



The irony lies in Christian Zionists supporting the destruction of their… pic.twitter.com/8GoObx9xeO — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) October 9, 2023

"The irony lies in Christian Zionists supporting the destruction of their own churches," he continues.

THE CHURCH BEFORE IT WAS DESTROYED BY ISRAEL pic.twitter.com/JHJa2FNarA — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) October 9, 2023

It does seem "ironic" that the Christian Zionists would bomb a Greek Orthodox church.

800k+ views later he admits this is fake news. https://t.co/4CcWfRa6JS pic.twitter.com/cfDxyaoIbd — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) October 9, 2023

Oops.

The church confirmed it has remained untouched and they are taking in Palestinian refugees who need help. pic.twitter.com/faFyl191n0 — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) October 9, 2023

The church is "untouched'" and taking in Palestinian refugees, according to the church itself.

Then delete your tweet. — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) October 9, 2023

You are doing a disservice to every user on this platform by not removing your original two posts seen by almost 1.5M people. Don’t sabotage X for clout. You’ll be fine if you only post real news. — Just Curious (@shelley_curious) October 9, 2023

And give up the engagement money? Cmon... — Frank (@favoursthebrave) October 9, 2023

So…are you going to delete the first post and apologize? — Max (@MaxNordau) October 9, 2023

No, he's hoping people just keep spreading his misinformation and lies and don't scroll down. — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) October 9, 2023

Soooo are you going to delete your first tweet falsely claiming that Israel blew it up? — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 9, 2023

Delete the tweet — Grand Lab Technician Third Class (@ougrad2001) October 9, 2023

May be a good idea to delete the original post now — Gus Bus Driver (@MattyBrews) October 9, 2023

Way to bury the correction three layers deep. — Just A Girl (@ElegantExigence) October 9, 2023

So you lied. Delete the post — Dollar Dog Town Resident (@ProcessCmplt76) October 9, 2023

One hell of a footnote. — Sean (@Sean_Short) October 9, 2023

Makes people wonder what other "misinformation" you have shared.

Sadly, you have an agenda and you have a clear bias. — marc (@passenger747) October 9, 2023

Time for a Community Note:

Readers added context they thought people might want to know The church posted on Facebook that this rumor is completely false.

Over 5,600 retweets of the original "breaking" news, and 215 retweets of the correction.

