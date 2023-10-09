'Investigative journalist' finds it ironic that Christian Zionists destroyed church in Gaza

Redsteeze drops POTUS for issuing press release on American hostages in Israel
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on October 09, 2023
Twitter

We're hearing a lot of sob stories about the IDF destroying mosques … stories that are either not true or leave out the fact that Hamas was using them as a base of operations. We're pretty comfortable with Israel leveling anything in Gaza it wants to at this point. But "investigative journalist" Sulaiman Ahmed couldn't help but point of the irony of Israel destroying a Christian church, the largest church in Palestine.

"The irony lies in Christian Zionists supporting the destruction of their own churches," he continues.

It does seem "ironic" that the Christian Zionists would bomb a Greek Orthodox church.

Oops.

The church is "untouched'" and taking in Palestinian refugees, according to the church itself.

Time for a Community Note:

Readers added context they thought people might want to know

The church posted on Facebook that this rumor is completely false.

Over 5,600 retweets of the original "breaking" news, and 215 retweets of the correction.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

 

Tags: CHURCH FAKE NEWS HAMAS ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

