Here's video of an Israeli 'roof knock' on a building in Gaza

What's a "roof knock"? It's when Israel detonates an explosive on the roof of your building letting you know they're serious about you evacuating NOW. One of these roof knocks was caught on camera:

Advertisement

JUST IN: Terrifying moment caught on camera as a residential building in Gaza city is struck during a live interview with Al Jazeera reporter Youmna El-Sayed.



The building was later decimated.



The building reportedly held Hamas offices which is why it was targeted by Israeli… pic.twitter.com/rMUfYtkPfR — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 7, 2023

JUST IN: Terrifying moment caught on camera as a residential building in Gaza city is struck during a live interview with Al Jazeera reporter Youmna El-Sayed.The building was later decimated. The building reportedly held Hamas offices which is why it was targeted by Israeli forces.What you are seeing in the footage below is a "warning shot" just minutes before the building was brought to the ground.

“Roof Knock” just conducted on a High-Rise Building in Gaza City. It will get levelled soon. pic.twitter.com/tlRpDAlm1a — Frontalforce 🇮🇳 (@FrontalForce) October 7, 2023

Benjamin Netanyahu wasn't kidding when he told civilians in Gaza to get out tonight unless they'd rather be killed.

Israeli fighter jets destroy an 11-story ( 100 flats) building in downtown Gaza City , the second biggest building in Gaza , after warning the residents to evacuate pic.twitter.com/eYocnoRtdR — Rushdi Abualouf (@Rushdibbc) October 7, 2023

After warning residents to evacuate. Israel still does the "after" part despite Hamas.

Honestly surprised they are still doing roof knocks after this (roof knocks are used to tell people to leave the building as a bombing is incoming) https://t.co/7JemeVmKh5 — Josh Fields (@partiallypro) October 7, 2023

Roof knocks in this situation shows that the IDF is weak. — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) October 7, 2023

After today's incident no need for roof knock.... Use high grade explosives and level them — Arijit R@y (@ArijitRy1) October 7, 2023

All of Gaza should be rubble. Every last building. — Musc (@musc0vy) October 7, 2023

@AP better get your employees out lol — Rusty (@rustyslamington) October 7, 2023

Even now is Israel is conducting “roof knocks”. Astounding. https://t.co/20wTIytKQh — Gal (@ReturnoftheGal) October 7, 2023

Crazy they are still doing roof knocks after what has been done. — Phillip Raymond ::Pure Blood:: (@upser2004) October 7, 2023

Stop with the roof knocks. Find the terrorists and kill every one of them. — Jonathan Levin (@JNLevin) October 7, 2023

Hamas was using these buildings to maintain assets.



Even today, Israel is doing roof knocks and phone calls to give civilians a chance to evacuate before taking out a building. Unfortunately that also means terrorists get a warning too. https://t.co/nsoQMdnsSq — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 7, 2023

Advertisement

You know what else Israel doesn't do? Embed the IDF in civilian buildings and hospitals.

They have to stop doing this. Just take it down and be done with it. — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) October 7, 2023

It’s a Hamas headquarters… not a residential building like you’re trying to imply.



More to come, inshallah! — Mark Halawa (@HalawaMark) October 7, 2023

Israel is leveling empty buildings. Hamas sits back and cracks up at this stupid, half-measure. Either reduce the Gaza Strip to ruble (no roof knocks or phone calls) or this Palestinian savagery will continue — BTFD (@JCBarraza2) October 7, 2023

What warning were Israeli civilians given?

***