Here's video of an Israeli 'roof knock' on a building in Gaza

What's a "roof knock"? It's when Israel detonates an explosive on the roof of your building letting you know they're serious about you evacuating NOW. One of these roof knocks was caught on camera:
The building was later decimated.
Benjamin Netanyahu wasn't kidding when he told civilians in Gaza to get out tonight unless they'd rather be killed.
After warning residents to evacuate. Israel still does the "after" part despite Hamas.
Hamas was using these buildings to maintain assets.— AG (@AGHamilton29) October 7, 2023
You know what else Israel doesn't do? Embed the IDF in civilian buildings and hospitals.
More to come, inshallah!
***
