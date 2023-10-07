Daily Beast columnist deletes tweet promoting his hit piece on Christopher Rufo
Here's video of an Israeli 'roof knock' on a building in Gaza

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on October 07, 2023
Twitter

What's a "roof knock"? It's when Israel detonates an explosive on the roof of your building letting you know they're serious about you evacuating NOW. One of these roof knocks was caught on camera:

JUST IN: Terrifying moment caught on camera as a residential building in Gaza city is struck during a live interview with Al Jazeera reporter Youmna El-Sayed.The building was later decimated.

The building reportedly held Hamas offices which is why it was targeted by Israeli forces.What you are seeing in the footage below is a "warning shot" just minutes before the building was brought to the ground.

Benjamin Netanyahu wasn't kidding when he told civilians in Gaza to get out tonight unless they'd rather be killed.

Daily Beast columnist deletes tweet promoting his hit piece on Christopher Rufo
Brett T.
After warning residents to evacuate. Israel still does the "after" part despite Hamas.

You know what else Israel doesn't do? Embed the IDF in civilian buildings and hospitals.

What warning were Israeli civilians given?

***

