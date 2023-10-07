Biden admin assures us 'not one penny' of that $6 billion released to Iran has been spent

The Biden administration is taking a lot of blame today for the horrific terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel. Those crazy right-wingers and their conspiracy theories … it was just a month ago that the U.S. released $6 billion to Iran, and now this. Rest assured that the State and Treasury Departments, and probably others, are on the case, setting everyone straight:

Advertisement

Let's be clear: the deal to bring U.S. citizens home from Iran has nothing to do with the horrific attack on Israel. Not a penny has been spent, and when it is, it can only go for humanitarian needs like food and medicine. Anything to the contrary is false. — Matthew Miller (@StateDeptSpox) October 7, 2023

"Let's be clear"; i.e., what I'm about to say is a lie.

All of the money held in restricted accounts in Doha as part of the arrangement to secure the release of 5 Americans in September remains in Doha. Not a penny has been spent. — Under Secretary Brian Nelson (@UnderSecTFI) October 7, 2023

I can't comment on 2024 because of the Hatch Act. But I can clarify the facts: Not a single cent from these funds has been spent, and when it is spent, it can only be spent on things like food and medicine for the Iranian people. — Adrienne Watson (@NSC_Spox) October 7, 2023





The word of the day for the Biden administration is "fungible."

Its unfortunate you think Americans are morons. The money is FUNGIBLE. https://t.co/6wyJRAdxHG pic.twitter.com/uED0WK2hNB — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) October 7, 2023

Because money isn’t fungible or anything. This is bad spin. https://t.co/URfHcdeTdR — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 7, 2023

Funds are fungible. Iran says they will use the Biden-released money however they want. This is a replenishment to an evil regime — in the form of a ransom payment, which also further incentivizes taking more Americans hostage. https://t.co/kRP0fPEy2B — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 7, 2023

Bad spin. While it’s true that $6 Billion did not directly finance this attack, money is fungible and giving the Iranian regime access to more of it allows them to spend other $ on weapons for Hamas. That includes the missiles currently being launched at Israeli cities. https://t.co/fiLXdpFOxk — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 7, 2023

So then stop it. Today.

Why fund terrorism?



Money is fungible.



The Iranians have been making plans for months with Hamas to attack Israel - AT THE SAME TIME you’ve been telling them you will move money to pay for food, health products and daily living expenses.



You freed up… https://t.co/dpk8ZpzUi4 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 7, 2023

If I pay your mortgage so you can buy a new car, I don't get to say that I had nothing to do with your new car.



Money is fungible.



Money freed up for Iran = support for terrorism. — Sunny McSunnyface (Taylor's Version) (@sunnyright) October 7, 2023

You should have told Blinken that you can’t say this type of stupidity.



Money is fungible. Do you really not know this? https://t.co/xNZbi7Dxkd — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 7, 2023

The word of the day in response to the Biden administration‘s Iran pay-off lies is “fungible.” — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 7, 2023

Money is fungible. Give Iran $6 billion for food, Iran can now free up six billion other dollars for war. Biden saying the money didn’t go for war isn’t really true. Pay attention to the reporters trying to defend the party line. #BidenBodyCount — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) October 7, 2023

Advertisement

Quick 🧵For everyone claiming the 6 billion we gave to Iran being held by Qatar and can only be used for food and medicine, etc., let me explain the word fungible like you're 5 years old. 1/ — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) October 7, 2023

Let's say Hunter Biden has $6,000 and REALLY wants to spend that $6k on hookers and blow - but he can't because he owes his baby mama $6k in child support. Then China steps in and says, "Hey, here's another $6k, but it can ONLY be used for child support." 2/ — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) October 7, 2023

Now Hunter has an extra $6k burning a hole in his pocket. Guess what he's going to do? /end — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) October 7, 2023

People need to look up the definition of 'fungible'. https://t.co/L2oxz3D2NI — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 7, 2023

The Swamp News channel is truly controlled opposition.



You would have to be ready to buy the Brooklyn Bridge to believe this utter bullshit from @JenGriffinFNC AND @FOXNEWS.



MONEY IS FUNGIBLE. https://t.co/qmPKLEGIq4 — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) October 7, 2023

This is BS, and everyone (including security experts even now serving in the administration) have admitted that money is fungible and that this money helps Iran support terrorism. https://t.co/9x7STnlcbf — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 7, 2023

Money is fungible. Today is a good day to find out who is a partisan Democrat first and who is an American first. Choose. https://t.co/AZjVvsNXi1 — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) October 7, 2023

Advertisement

Money is fungible, you ridiculous, shameless hacks. https://t.co/EmeUkNModb — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 7, 2023

Share this so there is no confusion about the $6 billion that Biden just unfroze for Iran.



Our government is now claiming that it was only to be used for humanitarian purposes.



On September 12th the President of Iran talked about how they would use the money. pic.twitter.com/FuyPa4RQRk — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 7, 2023

It's a shame these government hacks had to log in on a Saturday to straighten us all out.

***