Biden admin assures us 'not one penny' of that $6 billion released to Iran has been spent

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on October 07, 2023
Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP

The Biden administration is taking a lot of blame today for the horrific terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel. Those crazy right-wingers and their conspiracy theories … it was just a month ago that the U.S. released $6 billion to Iran, and now this. Rest assured that the State and Treasury Departments, and probably others, are on the case, setting everyone straight:

"Let's be clear"; i.e., what I'm about to say is a lie.


The word of the day for the Biden administration is "fungible."

It's a shame these government hacks had to log in on a Saturday to straighten us all out.

