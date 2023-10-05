RIP: NFL great Dick Butkus dead at 80
Tough guy nukes X account after saying conservatives need to be put in...
Friends of murdered activist start GoFundMe so they can take off work to...
CBS News blurring out the face of suspect in brutal murder of leftist...
NY AG Letitia James' real estate appraisal cred called into question for this...
President Biden still insists that walls don't work
Joe Biden says 'SEND THEM BACK!" as administration restarts deportations
AOC's 2019 tweet about RACIST walls has people waiting for another dramatic photo...
'Suuure, go with that.' Democrats spread wage gap myth on #LatinaEqualPay day and...
In a SHOCKING twist, a radical LEFTIST Biden administration employee hates the police...
YAAAS! James Woods' tweet about Biden, COVID and election interference will SURELY piss...
What?! Will Stancil can't understand why people are upset about inflation
What's going on?! Biden White House has ANOTHER dog removed because it won't...
You don't hate the media enough: NBC steps in it with story linking...

White House spox says they're been no 'reversal' on the wall — 'We follow the rule of law'

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on October 05, 2023
Twitter

As Twitchy reported earlier, the big news of the day is that the Biden administration is waiving 26 federal laws in order to allow the construction of the border wall in Texas, after Joe Biden swore there wouldn't be one additional foot of wall built during his administration. Poor Karine Jean-Pierre had been given talking points she didn't understand, asking Fox News' Peter Doocy if he wanted the administration to break the law. When Doocy asked what law would be broken, she replied, "I don't know, I'm not a lawyer."

Advertisement

So now Biden gets to 1) build a wall and 2) maintain that he's against walls and they don't work. Just in time for 2024.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates apparently got the complete briefing and, unlike KJP, can tell you why they legally have to restart construction on a border fence. He even got testy with MSNBC for calling it a "striking reversal."

What's Bates talking about, "effective border solutions"? We've been assured by the Biden administration that the border is under control.

Recommended

Tough guy nukes X account after saying conservatives need to be put in reeducation camps
Brett T.
Advertisement
Advertisement

So which is it? We follow the law? Or the Biden administration announced it had to waive 26 federal laws to permit more border wall construction in southern Texas?

Advertisement

Bates can spin all he wants, but Biden's a liar, we all know it, and he lied about ending wall construction.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: JOE BIDEN LAW MSNBC BORDER WALL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tough guy nukes X account after saying conservatives need to be put in reeducation camps
Brett T.
NY AG Letitia James' real estate appraisal cred called into question for this meme about Mar-a-Lago
Doug P.
Friends of murdered activist start GoFundMe so they can take off work to process it all
Brett T.
Well well WELL, what do we have HERE?! Bob Menendez wife BOMBSHELL drops and it's a doozy
Sam J.
YAAAS! James Woods' tweet about Biden, COVID and election interference will SURELY piss the censors OFF
Sam J.
CBS News blurring out the face of suspect in brutal murder of leftist activist
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tough guy nukes X account after saying conservatives need to be put in reeducation camps Brett T.
Advertisement