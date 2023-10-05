White House spox says they're been no 'reversal' on the wall — 'We follow the rule of law'

As Twitchy reported earlier, the big news of the day is that the Biden administration is waiving 26 federal laws in order to allow the construction of the border wall in Texas, after Joe Biden swore there wouldn't be one additional foot of wall built during his administration. Poor Karine Jean-Pierre had been given talking points she didn't understand, asking Fox News' Peter Doocy if he wanted the administration to break the law. When Doocy asked what law would be broken, she replied, "I don't know, I'm not a lawyer."

So now Biden gets to 1) build a wall and 2) maintain that he's against walls and they don't work. Just in time for 2024.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates apparently got the complete briefing and, unlike KJP, can tell you why they legally have to restart construction on a border fence. He even got testy with MSNBC for calling it a "striking reversal."

Breaking overnight: In a striking reversal, the Biden admin. waived federal laws to allow for new border wall construction.



"There's a direct correlation between 245,000 entrants at the Rio Grande valley, and the announcement of a wall," @jdbalart says. pic.twitter.com/ftBvU0oHPW — MSNBC Reports (@MSNBC_reports) October 5, 2023

"Reversal" is absolutely false.



Fact: Congress is forcing us to do this under a 2019 law.



Fact: We called on Congress to cancel these funds. They didn't.



We follow the rule of law.



Congress needs to stop delaying the effective border solutions @POTUS proposed. https://t.co/drg03djpGe — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) October 5, 2023

What's Bates talking about, "effective border solutions"? We've been assured by the Biden administration that the border is under control.

"Suddenly we have to follow laws which is why we must build the wall now but also why we're ignoring congress and laws on things like student loan debt." https://t.co/1vGgg0FuHQ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 5, 2023

"Congress granted to the Sec. of Homeland Security the authority to waive all legal requirements that I, in my sole discretion, determine necessary to ensure the expeditious construction of barriers and roads..." - @DHSgov @SecMayorkas, Biden admin.



"I, in my sole discretion" https://t.co/qcLYyqpgSX pic.twitter.com/iNHdIwVC7n — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 5, 2023

@NoteNeeded on this serial liar. — TWEETO BANDITO (@DjptrsnMana) October 5, 2023

Funds expire. Most appropriations are one-year. I don’t know what DHS funds look like, but I’d be shocked if they are issued without an expiration date, especially over three years from issuance. — Mike (@umiami91) October 5, 2023

Wake up MSNBC. Mitchell opened her show with the same characterization. — John Marcello (@jjangler6000) October 5, 2023

You're breaking 26 laws to do this. Shame on you. — Nina Berry 🐯 (@Ninaberry) October 5, 2023

How about being honest with the American people— You are not required to waive laws. #NoBorderWall — Jim Mathews 🦆🇺🇦 (@mathewsjh) October 5, 2023

So which is it? We follow the law? Or the Biden administration announced it had to waive 26 federal laws to permit more border wall construction in southern Texas?

That’s so weird. What have y’all been doing for the last couple of years? BREAKING THE LAW? All of a sudden, the need to obey this law is very important and timely. — WhatsTheFuss? (@WhatsFuss) October 5, 2023

The Biden administration will waive 26 laws to build additional border barriers in the Rio Grande Valley, according to a notice posted to the federal register Wednesday, citing “high illegal entry” https://t.co/zgmiHzP7Id pic.twitter.com/MSQlEZrBf7 — CNN (@CNN) October 5, 2023

After letting in over seven million illegal aliens: "We follow the rule of law." 🤡 — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) October 5, 2023

It’s taken you 3 years to comply with the law?



What other laws have you delayed to follow until the poll numbers looked bad? — Ryan B. Leslie (@RyanBLeslie) October 5, 2023

Bates can spin all he wants, but Biden's a liar, we all know it, and he lied about ending wall construction.

So for years you’ve stopped the building of the wall, and now that things are out of control you’re building the wall but acting as if you have no choice? Is that right? — Paulie (@pauliebignuts99) October 5, 2023

