White House spox says they're been no 'reversal' on the wall — 'We...
RIP: NFL great Dick Butkus dead at 80
Friends of murdered activist start GoFundMe so they can take off work to...
CBS News blurring out the face of suspect in brutal murder of leftist...
NY AG Letitia James' real estate appraisal cred called into question for this...
President Biden still insists that walls don't work
Joe Biden says 'SEND THEM BACK!" as administration restarts deportations
AOC's 2019 tweet about RACIST walls has people waiting for another dramatic photo...
'Suuure, go with that.' Democrats spread wage gap myth on #LatinaEqualPay day and...
In a SHOCKING twist, a radical LEFTIST Biden administration employee hates the police...
YAAAS! James Woods' tweet about Biden, COVID and election interference will SURELY piss...
What?! Will Stancil can't understand why people are upset about inflation
What's going on?! Biden White House has ANOTHER dog removed because it won't...
You don't hate the media enough: NBC steps in it with story linking...

Tough guy nukes X account after saying conservatives need to be put in reeducation camps

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on October 05, 2023
meme

Normally we don't pick on randos like @jestingtime, but not only has he deleted his tweet from earlier today — he's deleted his entire X account. "This Post is from an account that no longer exists," is all X will tell us.

Advertisement

It probably had something to do with him declaring that American conservatives needed to be put in reeducation camps and made to do forced labor.

Apparently, he, like many others, was upset about conservatives being less than broken up about the murder of a far-left activist on a New York City street. Reportedly, his girlfriend, who watched him get stabbed to death in the chest, refused to give a description of the (black male) suspect caught on video doing it.

Recommended

NY AG Letitia James' real estate appraisal cred called into question for this meme about Mar-a-Lago
Doug P.
Advertisement

The guy's name's apparently Jestin, which is probably why he got sp**ked and nuked his account.

This is the guy who's supposedly going to show up at your door and drag you off for forced labor:

Advertisement

There's a shot of the activist's girlfriend showing off her MARX license plate.

What happened to Ryan Carson was horrific and absolutely meaningless. Sorry there are some who aren't as broken up about it.

Advertisement

Yeah, progressives have never celebrated the death of a conservative … we can't think of a single example.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: CONSERVATISM MENTAL ILLNESS MURDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NY AG Letitia James' real estate appraisal cred called into question for this meme about Mar-a-Lago
Doug P.
White House spox says they're been no 'reversal' on the wall — 'We follow the rule of law'
Brett T.
Friends of murdered activist start GoFundMe so they can take off work to process it all
Brett T.
Well well WELL, what do we have HERE?! Bob Menendez wife BOMBSHELL drops and it's a doozy
Sam J.
YAAAS! James Woods' tweet about Biden, COVID and election interference will SURELY piss the censors OFF
Sam J.
CBS News blurring out the face of suspect in brutal murder of leftist activist
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NY AG Letitia James' real estate appraisal cred called into question for this meme about Mar-a-Lago Doug P.
Advertisement