If you use the word 'sp**ky' this October this tweeter will not vibe with you

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on October 03, 2023
Twitter

Hey guys … folx … October is here and spooky season is well underway. For some people, spooky season starts September 1 and they break out the fake cobwebs and gravestones. This editor loves spooky season, but at the risk of not vibing with St. Mikolas. Why? Because this editor is non-black and has already used the word sp**ky three times in this post. We don't know if this is just a ploy to get engagement or what, but it's pretty stupid. We've already been warned about cultural appropriation in Halloween costumes, with schools sending out lists of banned outfits.

That's a risk we're willing to take.

We're getting the impression this isn't a parody. Can blacks use the s-word with other blacks?

Can we still refer to spies as spooks, or is that offensive as well?

For a long time, Twitchy was compiling a Big Book of Racist Code Words. Remember when we were told by Brandeis University not to use the word "picnic"?

You guys are missing the nuance.

"People can still use it if they want." Thanks.

***

