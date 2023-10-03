If you use the word 'sp**ky' this October this tweeter will not vibe with you

Hey guys … folx … October is here and spooky season is well underway. For some people, spooky season starts September 1 and they break out the fake cobwebs and gravestones. This editor loves spooky season, but at the risk of not vibing with St. Mikolas. Why? Because this editor is non-black and has already used the word sp**ky three times in this post. We don't know if this is just a ploy to get engagement or what, but it's pretty stupid. We've already been warned about cultural appropriation in Halloween costumes, with schools sending out lists of banned outfits.

Today is the first of October and I'm not going to make the post I usually do, but know if you're NB (nonBlack) and you use sp**k or sp**ky, I will not vibe with you. I won't show up to your streams, I won't raid you, and I will just avoid you. I've been vocal enough as is. — ♠️⚙️⛄️💜St. Mikolas 🍰 🎹🎺🎵 (@Baron_Von_Milk) October 1, 2023

That's a risk we're willing to take.

Good luck getting enough interactions to this tweet to get monetized! pic.twitter.com/MoMGC4aa6y — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) October 3, 2023

Even if im using it to refer to something scary because of the season? Seems kind of redundant — Shiro (@FallenShiro) October 2, 2023

you can use it around whomever you want. I don't know you, so I will never be in your space. I'm tired of explaining this — ♠️⚙️⛄️💜St. Mikolas 🍰 🎹🎺🎵 (@Baron_Von_Milk) October 2, 2023

spook/spooky is only offensive when used to refer to a black person. — ～(つˆДˆ)つ｡☆ 🍖🌈 (starlight) 🍇🚂 (@LillyR44709) October 3, 2023

I don't know if you're here to explain it to me, but I know this. The reason I made the post is because people in the past have used it as a slur, so I have a general distaste for the word as a whole. Hope that helps. — ♠️⚙️⛄️💜St. Mikolas 🍰 🎹🎺🎵 (@Baron_Von_Milk) October 3, 2023

We're getting the impression this isn't a parody. Can blacks use the s-word with other blacks?

Were you born fragile and weak, or did you become that way over time? — Chris Nodima 🍄 (@chrisnodima) October 2, 2023

Black fragility never ceases to amaze (and spook) me — Bob Roberts, MFA (@bobrobertsonson) October 3, 2023

Can we still refer to spies as spooks, or is that offensive as well?

Spooky — Indigo League (@2BA_Master_) October 3, 2023

For a long time, Twitchy was compiling a Big Book of Racist Code Words. Remember when we were told by Brandeis University not to use the word "picnic"?

That word hasn't been a slur since WWII



You're trying to return it to it's hateful roots, for no good reason — Lector Dreadwood (@dreadrevived) October 2, 2023

You guys are missing the nuance.

I am saying if it's present I'm avoiding it to protect my mental peace. I'm not making demands because people can still use it if they want. I'm letting people know I'm avoiding spaces with the word because it's a personal trigger to me, but people are missing that nuance. — ♠️⚙️⛄️💜St. Mikolas 🍰 🎹🎺🎵 (@Baron_Von_Milk) October 2, 2023

"People can still use it if they want." Thanks.

