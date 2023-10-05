Friends of murdered activist start GoFundMe so they can take off work to process it all

As Twitchy reported in a VIP post Wednesday night, far-left activist Ryan Carson was murdered on a New York City street in front of his girlfriend by a suspect who was caught on video stabbing him several times in the chest. We'd not heard much of Carson, but he was mourned on X by no less than Sen. Chuck Schumer (although none of the posts explained how he "passed away").

There have been reports that Carson's equally woke girlfriend refused to cooperate with police and give them the suspect's description — neither his race nor his gender.

Some local media captured the moment when the Brooklyn murder suspect of antifa activist Ryan Carson was arrested by the NYPD. CBS New York censored Brian Dowling's face.



Neither Carson's BLM-activist girlfriend Claudia Morales nor the police have addressed rumors that she was… pic.twitter.com/hPkZjwXhlg — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 5, 2023

Neither Carson's BLM-activist girlfriend Claudia Morales nor the police have addressed rumors that she was uncooperative in the early investigation. Originally, law enforcement sources told media the police did not have a physical description of the "person" (no gender) who stabbed Carson.

Nice "AC/AB" (All Cops Are Bastards) TV shirt on the girlfriend there.

Despite Ryan Carson dedicating his life to the abolishment of law enforcement, a sentiment shared by his BLM-activist girlfriend Claudia V. Morales, the NYPD worked in overdrive to arrest the black male suspect accused of murdering him on a Brooklyn street.… pic.twitter.com/kySe1eoXAN — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 5, 2023

Carson's acquaintances have already started a GoFundMe campaign for $20,000 … not for funeral expenses, but to help them deal with their stress.

They have started a GoFundMe campaign in order to pay for their time off of work so they can properly grieve... 🤔



Not sure what to think about this situation — Bitnar (@Bitnar_) October 5, 2023

It reads:

Hi everyone. We are a collective of Ryan's close friends, reeling from a brutal loss. We are asking for your help on behalf of his partner in easing the burden and stress of this horrifying situation so that we can have space and time to grieve, and remember Ryan. Immediate needs are to offset the costs of working class people taking time off of work to properly mourn.

Seriously? It's already raised nearly $68,000 in two days.

LMAO the gofundme for the leftist’ activist’s death is for his friends to take time off from work, no mention of funeral costs at all.



Just profiting off his death. Simply ghoulish. pic.twitter.com/zA3iWHOFab — Zombie Brick, Killed By Koroks (@FuckKoroks) October 5, 2023

Imagine your close friend dies and your first priority is “we can fundraise our slacking off from work”. Incredible stuff.



My bet is none of this money goes towards a funeral and if there is one, it’s paid out of pocket from his parents.



Do these people even have real friends? — Zombie Brick, Killed By Koroks (@FuckKoroks) October 5, 2023

This is incredible. I heard about the Ryan Carson GoFundMe and assumed it was for funeral costs. Nope. His friends are raising money for themselves. https://t.co/PhU87oZpiA — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 5, 2023

A lot of you are performatively condemning people like @Cernovich for what they’ve said about this case, meanwhile Carson’s own friends are openly trying to profit from his death while excusing the man who murdered him. Maybe your anger should be directed at them instead. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 5, 2023

The narcissism of Leftism. — Derrik Behler (BEE-Ler) (@DPGBehler) October 5, 2023

They're just working-class people who need some time to process the passing of their friend.

***

