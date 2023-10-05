CBS News blurring out the face of suspect in brutal murder of leftist...
Friends of murdered activist start GoFundMe so they can take off work to process it all

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on October 05, 2023
Twitter

As Twitchy reported in a VIP post Wednesday night, far-left activist Ryan Carson was murdered on a New York City street in front of his girlfriend by a suspect who was caught on video stabbing him several times in the chest. We'd not heard much of Carson, but he was mourned on X by no less than Sen. Chuck Schumer (although none of the posts explained how he "passed away").

There have been reports that Carson's equally woke girlfriend refused to cooperate with police and give them the suspect's description — neither his race nor his gender. 

Neither Carson's BLM-activist girlfriend Claudia Morales nor the police have addressed rumors that she was uncooperative in the early investigation. Originally, law enforcement sources told media the police did not have a physical description of the "person" (no gender) who stabbed Carson.

Nice "AC/AB" (All Cops Are Bastards) TV shirt on the girlfriend there.

Carson's acquaintances have already started a GoFundMe campaign for $20,000 … not for funeral expenses, but to help them deal with their stress.

It reads:

Hi everyone.

We are a collective of Ryan's close friends, reeling from a brutal loss. We are asking for your help on behalf of his partner in easing the burden and stress of this horrifying situation so that we can have space and time to grieve, and remember Ryan. Immediate needs are to offset the costs of working class people taking time off of work to properly mourn.

Seriously? It's already raised nearly $68,000 in two days.

They're just working-class people who need some time to process the passing of their friend.

***

