CBS News blurring out the face of suspect in brutal murder of leftist activist

You have probably seen posts going around Thursday shaming conservatives for "gloating" over the stabbing death of a far-left activist in New York City the other night. His name was Ryan Carson, and he was sitting with his girlfriend at a bus stop when a man lunged at him and stabbed him in the chest multiple times while she looked on. This editor did a VIP article on the incident Wednesday, and it's true that a lot of conservatives are saying that Carson died in part because of the very policies he championed as a social justice warrior.

Advertisement

This editor hasn't seen proof but has heard that the girlfriend refused to give a description of the murderer to the police. They caught him anyway, and CBS News, for one, is blurring out his face:

CBS is now BLURRING OUT the face of the black man who killed Ryan Carson pic.twitter.com/UIVVAoj0MG — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 5, 2023

Some local media captured the moment when the Brooklyn murder suspect of antifa activist Ryan Carson was arrested by the NYPD. CBS New York censored Brian Dowling's face.



Neither Carson's BLM-activist girlfriend Claudia Morales nor the police have addressed rumors that she was… pic.twitter.com/hPkZjwXhlg — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 5, 2023

Neither Carson's BLM-activist girlfriend Claudia Morales nor the police have addressed rumors that she was uncooperative in the early investigation. Originally, law enforcement sources told media the police did not have a physical description of the "person" (no gender) who stabbed Carson.

That is a very interesting editorial decision, @CBSNewYork - you didn't blur out the face of or conceal the name of Daniel Penny;



Why do that now?



Perhaps questions are best directed at your tip line 212-975-5867 or emailed directly at [email protected] https://t.co/bMha6v1Dhe pic.twitter.com/ATwATWdsfB — ib (@Indian_Bronson) October 5, 2023

I guess you get your face blurred if you don't turn yourself in. pic.twitter.com/1aXIFIgXwA — Expose Them (@ExposeDarkDeeds) October 5, 2023

Couldn't possibly expose the criminals, that would be inconvenient to the current narrative. — Quintus van Rensburg (@JvrQuintus) October 5, 2023

They couldn’t be any more obvious about their agenda and it’s gross… — Prophecy 13 (@prophecy__13) October 5, 2023

Is he a minor? — Baba Rancho (@BabaRancho20) October 5, 2023

Nope — Bucket (@thatchthoughts) October 5, 2023

It's not that we haven't seen his face … it was shown clear as day on the security video that captured the entire murder on tape.

They don't want you to know how many times he's been arrested and released — Vallacy (@itsVallacy) October 5, 2023

No parading him down the street. No lead story on every MSM? No cry of hate crime? So surprised..🤬 — Craig Kirich (@CKirich) October 5, 2023

Carson's associates are so woke they believe he'd forgive his murderer, placing the blame on poor schools or systemic racism.

Was he wearing a green screen?

They took up so much screen room to protect his identity.

Protecting the identity of criminals to the new standard? — Meg (@Fembot693) October 5, 2023

Advertisement

He would’ve wanted it that way. — Jay LaCombe (@LacombeJay) October 5, 2023

From the sounds of the guy, literally yes.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



