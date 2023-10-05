NY AG Letitia James' real estate appraisal cred called into question for this...
Trump Has a Fiery Warning for America

CBS News blurring out the face of suspect in brutal murder of leftist activist

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on October 05, 2023
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

You have probably seen posts going around Thursday shaming conservatives for "gloating" over the stabbing death of a far-left activist in New York City the other night. His name was Ryan Carson, and he was sitting with his girlfriend at a bus stop when a man lunged at him and stabbed him in the chest multiple times while she looked on. This editor did a VIP article on the incident Wednesday, and it's true that a lot of conservatives are saying that Carson died in part because of the very policies he championed as a social justice warrior. 

This editor hasn't seen proof but has heard that the girlfriend refused to give a description of the murderer to the police. They caught him anyway, and CBS News, for one, is blurring out his face:

Neither Carson's BLM-activist girlfriend Claudia Morales nor the police have addressed rumors that she was uncooperative in the early investigation. Originally, law enforcement sources told media the police did not have a physical description of the "person" (no gender) who stabbed Carson.

It's not that we haven't seen his face … it was shown clear as day on the security video that captured the entire murder on tape.

Carson's associates are so woke they believe he'd forgive his murderer, placing the blame on poor schools or systemic racism.

From the sounds of the guy, literally yes.

***

