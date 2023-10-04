VICE asks Chaya Raichik if she bears some responsibility for school bomb threats

One great thing we've seen from Team DeSantis, including Christina Pushaw and Jeremy Redfern, is that they're not shy about posting screenshots of emails and texts they get from "journalists," most of whom have already made up their minds about what they're writing but feel compelled to at least ask for a quote from the other side. And there's always a deadline: "We're planning to publish this story in 10 minutes. Thanks."

Tess Owen of VICE reached out to Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik because she was doing a story for VICE News "about schools or school districts that you feature on Libs of TikTok receiving bomb threats just days later."

Again, Raichik is being accused of "stochastic terrorism." She's not calling in bomb threats … she just reposts videos knowing that her followers will call in bomb threats. Just this editor's opinion, but it would be a lot more effective to do a story on just one bomb threat so you could be specific about the details. What bomb threat? Which follower?

VICE: Hi! We’re going to run a story blaming you and your followers for calling in bomb threats. Can you comment? Thanks!



Me: How do you know it was my followers who called in the bomb threats?



VICE: Oh actually we don’t. Oops pic.twitter.com/WtMMM7o76a — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) October 4, 2023

"Can you please show me the evidence that the people calling in these bomb threats are 'my followers'"? she asks in reply.

It's stunning the amount of blame Libs of TikTok gets for reposting videos that were already available publically on TikTok or other social media.

It’s funny that they think they can still get away with this garbage. Then they wonder why nobody reads legacy news anymore! — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) October 4, 2023

“According to my reporting”



Today’s media are nothing more than political activists posing as journalists constantly running smear campaigns against their political opponents. — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) October 4, 2023

Oh god, @misstessowen is up to her normal garbage I see. She all but called me a terrorist in this hit piece https://t.co/CELPcW34Zv — Joe McWopSki (@LakesFirearmsTr) October 4, 2023

Right there is why legacy media is failing. They can't survive the conversation going in both directions. They only flourished when it was a monologue. — Bubba Jeebus FA/FO (@TheLastNail1) October 4, 2023

As people have said, VICE will run with it anyway. As we said, Tess Owen already has the story written on her laptop, she just needed to get a quick quote before the deadline to show she actually tried to do some journalism.

By the way, did Harry Sisson ever post the police report on that bomb threat against him? Did they find out who sent it?

