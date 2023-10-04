President Biden to deliver a 'major' speech about funding Ukraine

President Joe Biden still has his eye on 2024, and the polls must be telling him that more and more Americans are tired of paying more at the pump and the grocery store while the government sends tens of billions to Ukraine to fight our proxy war with Russia. To that end, Biden is going to deliver a "major" speech on the importance of funding Ukraine's war indefinitely in hopes that people will put the Ukrainian flag emoji back in their X handles.

President Biden says he will deliver a "major" speech about funding for Ukraine and "why it's critically important for the United States and our allies that we keep our commitment." https://t.co/X9AaEQEcEh — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 4, 2023

Our allies in NATO? What are they doing? And, forgive the question, but what "commitment" do with have to Ukraine?

NBC News reports:

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he would deliver a "major" speech about funding for Ukraine and "why it's critically important for the United States and our allies that we keep our commitment." The comments came in response to a question from NBC News about whether he was worried about the U.S. being unable to deliver aid to Ukraine due to the disarray on Capitol Hill. The president took questions from the press following his planned remarks on student debt. "I'm going to make the argument that it's overwhelmingly in the interest of the United States of America that Ukraine succeed," Biden said.

What a weird coincidence it is that, of all the countries in the world, the Bidens made millions in Ukraine over the past decade. Same with China. Odd. — Chris (@Questionsahora) October 4, 2023

There is no US commitment to Ukraine. Only Biden family corruption. — ©️rypto_Achilles (@CryptoTrader_K) October 4, 2023

This is hush money to Ukraine. — romantic and free (@Emilylvvve) October 4, 2023

“We must protect our borders. From Russians.” — Experts Say (@kyzrsosay) October 4, 2023

… lemme guess… a step away from a declaration of War on Russia… that Russia will take as escalation.



All while Americans can’t afford to live. — Kristopher J. Anderson 🇺🇸 (@KAndersonAkron) October 4, 2023

JUST IN: President Biden is going to deliver a MAJOR ADDRESS on Ukraine.



“I’m going to make the argument that it’s overwhelmingly in the interest of the United States of America that Ukraine succeed,” Biden said.



Will President Biden address what "dirt" Zelensky has that makes… pic.twitter.com/KpbxQhcuYm — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 4, 2023

"Will President Biden address what "dirt" Zelensky has that makes him want to send infinite 'aid' packages to an undemocratic regime on the periphery of Europe as part of an unconstitutional proxy war that risks World War III?

"Stay tuned!"

Now, I know I'm being presumptuous. It's a COMPLETE COINCIDENCE that Joe has such a steadfast dedication to defend a corrupt nation where his son made about a million dollars defending a shady oil & gas business and where Joe has been accused of running an extortion ring. Pay no… — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 4, 2023

"Pay no attention, people!"

Random thought: Do journalists in the mainstream media have functioning brain cells? Are they unable to see what's going on here? Why don't they call it out?



Or are they all COMPROMISED like Joe Biden? — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 4, 2023

Riddle me this: WHY doesn't Joe Biden and the Pentagon want the Congress to audit the Ukraine funding? — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 4, 2023

Not a history buff I see. — Jack Parker (AKA SleepsWithDogs) (@Smeagol69540177) October 4, 2023

I have a graduate degree in Russian & East European Studies. I have journalist friends in Ukraine and Russia, where I worked as an editor. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 4, 2023

The "experts" all say how things work for Ukraine will influence CCP's next steps in Taiwan.



There is no way to correlate the two. CCP absolutely will invade Taiwan - we just don't know the timing. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) October 4, 2023

How much blackmail does that country have on our officials? — the Knowledge Spoon (@5thgen_warrior) October 4, 2023

Do not send another dime or weapon over there. Time to end the war and bring a peaceful settlement. America’s only roll going forward here is to be the broker of peace. — Tommy Griffenkranz (@therealtgriff) October 4, 2023

It really is a blank checkbook. "As long as it takes" … to do what? Force Russia out of Ukraine? That could be a while.

