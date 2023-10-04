President Biden to deliver a 'major' speech about funding Ukraine

Swimming World Cup scraps plan for 'open' races to include trans athletes due...
Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on October 04, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden still has his eye on 2024, and the polls must be telling him that more and more Americans are tired of paying more at the pump and the grocery store while the government sends tens of billions to Ukraine to fight our proxy war with Russia. To that end, Biden is going to deliver a "major" speech on the importance of funding Ukraine's war indefinitely in hopes that people will put the Ukrainian flag emoji back in their X handles.

Our allies in NATO? What are they doing? And, forgive the question, but what "commitment" do with have to Ukraine?

NBC News reports:

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he would deliver a "major" speech about funding for Ukraine and "why it's critically important for the United States and our allies that we keep our commitment."

The comments came in response to a question from NBC News about whether he was worried about the U.S. being unable to deliver aid to Ukraine due to the disarray on Capitol Hill. The president took questions from the press following his planned remarks on student debt.

"I'm going to make the argument that it's overwhelmingly in the interest of the United States of America that Ukraine succeed," Biden said.

"Will President Biden address what "dirt" Zelensky has that makes him want to send infinite 'aid' packages to an undemocratic regime on the periphery of Europe as part of an unconstitutional proxy war that risks World War III?

"Stay tuned!"

"Pay no attention, people!"

It really is a blank checkbook. "As long as it takes" … to do what? Force Russia out of Ukraine? That could be a while.

