President Biden admits this is 'above my pay grade'

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on October 04, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

President Joe Biden is a horrible person and sucks at being president as well. We'll give him a pass on this one, though, as we're not sure what we'd say either.

After spewing some nonsense about the "poison atmosphere" in politics and unconstitutionally transferring student loan debt to people who didn't sign up for it, a reporter asked Biden what his advice was for the next House Speaker. It's rare that Biden actually stops, turns around, and answers a question, but he did it Wednesday.

He's just happy Kevin McCarthy's impeachment inquiry has been derailed.

If Joe Biden finds a door, he's gonna use it.

Say what you want about Kevin McCarthy, but the Democrats unanimously voted to kick him out of the Speaker's chair and with the help of eight Republicans got their way. Watch the GOP screw this up and end up with Hakeem Jeffries as Speaker.

***

