President Biden admits this is 'above my pay grade'

President Joe Biden is a horrible person and sucks at being president as well. We'll give him a pass on this one, though, as we're not sure what we'd say either.

After spewing some nonsense about the "poison atmosphere" in politics and unconstitutionally transferring student loan debt to people who didn't sign up for it, a reporter asked Biden what his advice was for the next House Speaker. It's rare that Biden actually stops, turns around, and answers a question, but he did it Wednesday.

Reporter: "What's your advise to the next House Speaker?"



Biden: "That's above my pay grade" pic.twitter.com/KwOeScnckr — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 4, 2023

He's just happy Kevin McCarthy's impeachment inquiry has been derailed.

Sure is.. — Donna Lasater (@DLasater_99362) October 4, 2023

He’s right! — Debbie Laughton (@DebLaughton) October 4, 2023

Ok that’s actually funny. — Veritas Libertas (@VeritasLiberta8) October 4, 2023

I think he thought this was funny and would get a vastly different response than it did. — Aaron Ashby (@Captain_Ashby) October 4, 2023

Speaking is above his pay grade. — Breakfast at 12 (@BREAKFASTat12) October 4, 2023

If Joe Biden finds a door, he's gonna use it.

Above his pay grade? Who is his boss? — Freddy (@FreddyDEFI) October 4, 2023

He’s only the president…makes sense — TheElderMillenial (@scoobysteve0) October 4, 2023

Which one?



Your presidential pay grade or your "10% for the big guy" pay grade? — Howler Dude (@DudeHowler) October 4, 2023

It's more like above his mental capacity. — UngaTheGreat (@UngaTheGreat) October 4, 2023

Great stock answer for “I have no idea what’s happening anyway” — TrampaTruckin (@TrampaTruckin) October 4, 2023

For once he’s honest… — Jacob Huff (@huff_39) October 4, 2023

He’s gleaming because they won yesterday. — Max 🇺🇸 (@FirstCoastMax) October 4, 2023

Say what you want about Kevin McCarthy, but the Democrats unanimously voted to kick him out of the Speaker's chair and with the help of eight Republicans got their way. Watch the GOP screw this up and end up with Hakeem Jeffries as Speaker.

