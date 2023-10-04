President Biden admits this is 'above my pay grade'

President Joe Biden is a horrible person and sucks at being president as well. We'll give him a pass on this one, though, as we're not sure what we'd say either.
After spewing some nonsense about the "poison atmosphere" in politics and unconstitutionally transferring student loan debt to people who didn't sign up for it, a reporter asked Biden what his advice was for the next House Speaker. It's rare that Biden actually stops, turns around, and answers a question, but he did it Wednesday.
Reporter: "What's your advise to the next House Speaker?"— Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 4, 2023
Biden: "That's above my pay grade" pic.twitter.com/KwOeScnckr
He's just happy Kevin McCarthy's impeachment inquiry has been derailed.
Sure is..— Donna Lasater (@DLasater_99362) October 4, 2023
He’s right!— Debbie Laughton (@DebLaughton) October 4, 2023
Ok that’s actually funny.— Veritas Libertas (@VeritasLiberta8) October 4, 2023
He's not wrong...— ☘️ERIC N☘♎8️⃣ (@starside8) October 4, 2023
I think he thought this was funny and would get a vastly different response than it did.— Aaron Ashby (@Captain_Ashby) October 4, 2023
Speaking is above his pay grade.— Breakfast at 12 (@BREAKFASTat12) October 4, 2023
If Joe Biden finds a door, he's gonna use it.
Above his pay grade? Who is his boss?— Freddy (@FreddyDEFI) October 4, 2023
He’s only the president…makes sense— TheElderMillenial (@scoobysteve0) October 4, 2023
Recommended
Which one?— Howler Dude (@DudeHowler) October 4, 2023
Your presidential pay grade or your "10% for the big guy" pay grade?
It's more like above his mental capacity.— UngaTheGreat (@UngaTheGreat) October 4, 2023
Great stock answer for “I have no idea what’s happening anyway”— TrampaTruckin (@TrampaTruckin) October 4, 2023
For once he’s honest…— Jacob Huff (@huff_39) October 4, 2023
He’s gleaming because they won yesterday.— Max 🇺🇸 (@FirstCoastMax) October 4, 2023
Say what you want about Kevin McCarthy, but the Democrats unanimously voted to kick him out of the Speaker's chair and with the help of eight Republicans got their way. Watch the GOP screw this up and end up with Hakeem Jeffries as Speaker.
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member