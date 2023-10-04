Peter Doocy asks Karine Jean-Pierre is she's heard Trump's name floated for House Speaker

Swimming World Cup scraps plan for 'open' races to include trans athletes due...
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on October 04, 2023
AP Photo/Mike Mulholland

President Donald Trump has already been asked if he'd consider becoming Speaker of the House, and he didn't say no. We don't think he's angling for the job, certainly, but this isn't the first time Trump's name has come up in talks about electing a House Speaker. 

Rolling Stone, which hasn't been sued out of existence yet, reports that right-wingers are pushing for an alleged felon to fill the position:

"Conservatives both inside and outside of Congress are floating Donald Trump as Kevin McCarthy's replacement." We're really not hearing much talk about it, but apparently Rolling Stone has. Fox News' Peter Doocy asked Karine Jean-Pierre if there's been any talk in the West Wing about Trump being made Speaker.

They should make Trump an "honorary Speaker" for a day just to make heads explode. It's not going to happen, but it's fun to think about.

***

