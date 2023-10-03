Sen. John Cornyn says former Speaker McCarthy was subjected to a 'terrorist attack'

As Twitchy reported earlier, former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy tweeted "Bring it on," to which Rep. Matt Gaetz replied, "Just did." Eight Republicans joined with the Democrats to oust McCarthy as speaker. What's the plan now? We certainly don't know.

Opinion is split on whether or not this was a good thing. Sen. John Cornyn obviously thinks it was a bad move, calling the effort to oust McCarthy a "terrorist attack."

Sen. Cornyn calls effort to oust McCarthy “disgraceful”



“We saw a similar thing happen to Boehner, Ryan, and now McCarthy. I’m sure the next speaker is going to be subjected to the same terrorist attacks.” — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) October 3, 2023

A handful House members just want to blow up the institution and themselves in the process. Sad. https://t.co/3kRXkj2zxY — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) October 3, 2023

We told you to quit funding Biden’s agenda and Ukraine! Now do your jobs before we remove you! — 🔥 Bean 🔥 (@BeanFromPA) October 3, 2023

Let us know when you get the border closed instead of sitting on your hands while the US is invaded. — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) October 3, 2023

He didn’t keep his promises.



When are you going to start? — Suburbane (@Chad_Kosciusko) October 3, 2023

How are you going to look into Zelensky’s beady little eyes and tell him that his billion dollar stipend will be delayed? — Shawn Quinn (@ShawnQuinn83) October 3, 2023

Ouch.

Cornyn's getting destroyed in the replies. What does anyone else think? Let's have a look around:

Kevin sacrificed his political career for Ukraine and an open border.



What gets into people — Rooster (@Roostersbak) October 3, 2023

Unbelievable. The Democrats, with the help of Matt Gaetz and a handful of GOP Members, just ousted the Republican Speaker of the House. What a mess. This is so foolish. Why would anyone want to be Speaker of the House. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) October 3, 2023

This is a hall of fame worthy bad take — X (Formerly Known As Numbersmuncher) (@NumbersMuncher) October 3, 2023

They shouldn’t. I don’t think McCarthy did it particularly well, but it’s a terrible and thankless job. As long as Dems are united and R’s have a few dozen members obsessed with attention-seeking over substantive gains, next Speaker can only stick around by cutting deal w Dems. https://t.co/rHk18QQkBc — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 3, 2023

It’s just perfect that House R’s are now trying to huddle and figure out what the hell to do next



and Matt Gaetz is….right where he wants to be, on the House steps surrounded by journalists who hate him (but love R on R chaos and therefore love this)… — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 3, 2023

This is punishment for McCarthy trying to govern. And also one of the very worst people in American politics being rewarded and emboldened for his total badness with the help of Democrats. https://t.co/Iki6nwYJd7 — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) October 3, 2023

Well, Matt Gaetz and a handful of MAGA allies ousted their own GOP speaker. THAT’S the historical anomaly. Democrats did what a loyal opposition is expected to do — vote against the speaker of the other party. https://t.co/eVxAuNujls — Robert X George (@RobGeorge) October 3, 2023

Gaetz is doing swampy beltway theater to raise money and profile and anyone who tells you otherwise is lying.



R's have a narrow House majority, a D Senate, and a D President, and these charlatans are trying to convince the base we can get things we don't have the power to get. https://t.co/KthmSO28hZ — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 3, 2023

A live look at Matt Gaetz ousting Kevin McCarthy and having no plan on what to do next. pic.twitter.com/pWgkW3ZGKr — X (Formerly Known As Numbersmuncher) (@NumbersMuncher) October 3, 2023

"The base" was so angry at McCarthy that *eight* whole Republicans joined 208 Democrats to oust him. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 3, 2023

The eight Republicans who joined with 208 Democrats to vacate a GOP Speaker ensure that nothing like the January deal McCarthy cut will ever happen again. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) October 3, 2023

You can't save a party that doesn't want to be saved. — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) October 3, 2023

The question now is how many rounds it takes McCarthy to win the impending speakership vote. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 3, 2023

That's probably exactly what's going to happen. Gaetz won this round, but we're not sure what his plan is.

***