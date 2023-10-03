Sen. John Cornyn says former Speaker McCarthy was subjected to a 'terrorist attack'

Leftist activist mourned after 'incomprehensible' stabbing death on New York sidewalk
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on October 03, 2023

As Twitchy reported earlier, former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy tweeted "Bring it on," to which Rep. Matt Gaetz replied, "Just did." Eight Republicans joined with the Democrats to oust McCarthy as speaker. What's the plan now? We certainly don't know.

Opinion is split on whether or not this was a good thing. Sen. John Cornyn obviously thinks it was a bad move, calling the effort to oust McCarthy a "terrorist attack."

Ouch.

Cornyn's getting destroyed in the replies. What does anyone else think? Let's have a look around:

That's probably exactly what's going to happen. Gaetz won this round, but we're not sure what his plan is.

***

