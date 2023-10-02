Rachel Bitecofer tells Twitter women returning to being wives and moms is just...
Bacon time: Texas family scared after large pig breaks into home, attacks them,...
‘Barney Fife would do better’: TN fisherman hooks bomb and police do WHAT
'Bring it on': Matt Gaetz files motion to have Kevin McCarthy removed as...
Man wants to be first trans woman to have an abortion
POLITICO: Fighting against the USSR didn't necessarily make you a Nazi
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker recommends that President Biden name some sort of 'border...
Misinformation watchdog notes Greg Gutfeld comparing fire alarm to 9/11 and January 6
A fellow author practices 'Defense Against The Dark Arts' in article defending J....
Chris Hayes in hot water for comparing Bowman and Boebert incidents as 'a...
MTG joins in on beating 'The Fire Alarm' horse to death as she...
California fast-food workers now making at least $20 an hour
Women want to KNOW: Why DO men always back into parking spaces? Men...
In Jamaal Bowman's continuing tale of unfortunate events, he 'ACCIDENTALLY' calls Republic...

Sen. Chris Murphy asks Republicans if they want Kyiv to be a Russian or Ukrainian city

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on October 02, 2023
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

First of all, Sen. Chris Murphy is an unapologetic gun-grabber, so he must have been appalled at the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine when they were asking for rifles so Ukrainian civilians could defend themselves.

Advertisement

Some might think the Russia/Ukraine conflict is complex, but it's actually very simple. Do Republicans want Kyiv to be a Russian city or a Ukrainian city? This is about the future of the world, so even if it takes hundreds of billions of dollars, we'll send it. But if this really is about the future of the world, why hasn't Murphy whipped Congress to declare war against Russia so we can get our troops over there?

Remember how we all laughed when Mitt Romney said Russia was America's greatest geopolitical threat? The '80s called, Mitt, they want their foreign policy back.

High gas prices were due to "Putin's price hike," so he should lose.

Recommended

Rachel Bitecofer tells Twitter women returning to being wives and moms is just like the Third Reich
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

The president under whom Russia didn't invade Ukraine is running again in 2024, senator.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Fatigue was bound to set in. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy isn't getting the visits from Vogue photographers and Hollywood celebrities that he used to. Even Jennifer Rubin is down from two Ukrainian flags in her X handle to zero.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

 


Tags: CHRIS MURPHY REPUBLICANS RUSSIA UKRAINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rachel Bitecofer tells Twitter women returning to being wives and moms is just like the Third Reich
Amy Curtis
Bacon time: Texas family scared after large pig breaks into home, attacks them, AND comes back for more
Amy Curtis
‘Barney Fife would do better’: TN fisherman hooks bomb and police do WHAT
Amy Curtis
Man wants to be first trans woman to have an abortion
Brett T.
MTG joins in on beating 'The Fire Alarm' horse to death as she shows how to EXIT the Cannon building
ArtistAngie
Women want to KNOW: Why DO men always back into parking spaces? Men explain
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Rachel Bitecofer tells Twitter women returning to being wives and moms is just like the Third Reich Amy Curtis
Advertisement