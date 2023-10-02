Sen. Chris Murphy asks Republicans if they want Kyiv to be a Russian or Ukrainian city

First of all, Sen. Chris Murphy is an unapologetic gun-grabber, so he must have been appalled at the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine when they were asking for rifles so Ukrainian civilians could defend themselves.

Some might think the Russia/Ukraine conflict is complex, but it's actually very simple. Do Republicans want Kyiv to be a Russian city or a Ukrainian city? This is about the future of the world, so even if it takes hundreds of billions of dollars, we'll send it. But if this really is about the future of the world, why hasn't Murphy whipped Congress to declare war against Russia so we can get our troops over there?

It’s time for Republicans to make a choice.



Do you want Kiev to be a Ukrainian city or a Russian city.



That’s the choice you are making.



This isn’t a game. This isn’t about politics. This is about the future of the world. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 2, 2023

Remember how we all laughed when Mitt Romney said Russia was America's greatest geopolitical threat? The '80s called, Mitt, they want their foreign policy back.

Which one makes food and gas affordable, i pick that one — Bleen & Grue™ (@helpful_signage) October 2, 2023

High gas prices were due to "Putin's price hike," so he should lose.

Oh, it's Kiev again? I didn't get the notification. — Azure Knight (@AzureKnight_XV) October 2, 2023

You are so unaware of the geopolitics of the situation, you don’t even understand that Kiev is the Russian name for Kyiv.



Maybe you should just stick to representing Connecticut, which is what you were elected to do. pic.twitter.com/h7kCpMRlP9 — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) October 2, 2023

Does Chris Murphy want Eagle Pass TX to be an American city or a Venezuelan city? — JustaBill (@JustaBill17) October 2, 2023

“The fact is that Ukraine, which is a non-NATO country, is going to be vulnerable to military domination by Russia no matter what we do.”



—Barack Hussein Obama (D), 2014



What's changed since?



Or was Obama just libsplaining Crimea? — Murph (@Murph_IT) October 2, 2023

The president under whom Russia didn't invade Ukraine is running again in 2024, senator.

Ukraine is becoming a US satellite state in what is now our own Cold War against Russia. This isn't what our taxpayers were promised. If they want this they should debate it in context separately from anything else in Congress and have a stand alone vote.https://t.co/lI14pNEj9w — Nonbinary Fully Semiauto Assault Pistol (@Deplorable1520) October 2, 2023

Un-American anti-gun nut Chris Murphy wants to disarm Americans while arming Nazis. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 2, 2023

Where in Connecticut is Kiev, Chris? — Arizona Libertarian Party (@Arizona_LP) October 2, 2023

We can't afford it and unless we close the southern border, we won't be able to afford to take care of ourselves any longer. — Kevin Smith 🇺🇸 (@Kevinsmithspc) October 2, 2023

*Narrator voice *

It was not about the future of the world — Carlos (@xddlg) October 2, 2023

That isn’t our choice to make. — Ron Rule 🏴 (@ronrule) October 2, 2023

I absolutely do not care. — Yahms1 (@Yahms1Yahms11) October 2, 2023

It's not our circus, not our monkeys. STOP wasting our money on the most corrupt country in the world. START concerning yourself with the WAR being waged on our OWN border. You're a FAILURE as a 'representative' and a human being. — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) October 2, 2023

Listen to me very carefully,



NOT MY PROBLEM. — ✪ Evil Texan ✪ (@vileTexan) October 2, 2023

Do you work for Americans or do you work for Ukraine? It's time for you to decide who you work for and that's the choice you need to make. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) October 2, 2023

IDGAF what kind of city it is to be honest. Never been there and won't be going there anytime in the next decade. Let the people who live there decide what country they want to belong to and then they can work it out. — The Billy Clerk (@jacktobiaschs) October 2, 2023

Ukraine is not the world. I'm completely neutral to Kiev being Ukrainian or Russian. If Ukrainians feel differently then I'd support them becoming a US territory because that is the only way other than WW3 they don't end up Russian. — Mike formerly Lets Go, LLC (@LetsGoSPAC) October 2, 2023

How about this: the American government puts the defense of America's border first, and our elected representatives spend their time worrying about who will be running OUR cities?



Ukraine's border and their political and administrative structure is not even on my priority list. — Cruadin (@cruadin) October 2, 2023

It’s an interesting question. It made me realize how little I care. Thank you for asking. — MojoRyzin1 (@MRyzin) October 2, 2023

Fatigue was bound to set in. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy isn't getting the visits from Vogue photographers and Hollywood celebrities that he used to. Even Jennifer Rubin is down from two Ukrainian flags in her X handle to zero.

