Misinformation watchdog notes Greg Gutfeld comparing fire alarm to 9/11 and January 6

Move over Media Matters … you've got competition. Juliet Jeske says in her X bio that she deciphers misinformation and disinformation on Fox News. That should free up Media Matters to obsess over Michael Knowles and Ben Shapiro a bit more.

Advertisement

In case you missed it, Fox News' Greg Gutfeld compared Rep. Jamaal Bowman pulling a fire alarm to 9/11 and January 6. It certainly did have the feel of an insurrection, seeing as important business was going on in Congress.

Jeske is shocked Gutfeld would compare a silly accident to the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil since Pearl Harbor, which breaks with liberal orthodoxy, which says that January 6 was worse than 9/11 and Pearl Harbor.

Greg Gutfeld said Jamaal Bowman's accidental pull on a fire alarm is the equivalent of 9/11 and Jan. 6th. It's outright disgraceful to compare the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil since Pearl Harbor to a fire alarm pull. There are also plenty of crazy GOP elected officials pic.twitter.com/2XKRqSRnyJ — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) October 2, 2023

MSNBC's Chris Hayes' followers think Lauren Boebert getting kicked out of "Beetlejuice" was the worst attack on family values since, well, Hunter Biden? Bill Clinton?

Her stupidity must be an act. https://t.co/9Y1KIl4VJ1 — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) October 2, 2023

That tweet is dumber than pulling a fire alarm by "mistake."

I’d compare it to J6 and WW2/WW1/Vietnam combined — Dr. Tororu (@DrTororu) October 2, 2023

It was quite literally the worst attack on American soil since 9/11. It’s a reminder to everyone just how fragile our democracy is. #NeverForgetSept30 — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) October 2, 2023

I called off of work. I was traumatized. — KIM 💥 🐱👩‍⚕️ (@kim_starfish) October 2, 2023

You are a clown pic.twitter.com/eGeUl8lFym — Lucy Anthony (@LucyAnt65224203) October 2, 2023

If you’re “decoding” Fox, or anything else, I’d get your money back. You’re terrible at this — Don Dickson (@gr8ded1) October 2, 2023

I’m so sorry this happened to you — GT (@23rads) October 2, 2023

Might want to get your decoder ring checked out. — Grandma, Grandma, Grandma!! 🐊☀️🌴😎 (@grammaspajamas) October 2, 2023

Do you realize he is being sarcastic--making a point about the hyperbole from the left regarding the J6 defendants. — Jeff Stillman (@StillmanJeff) October 2, 2023

She's not buying your "sarcasm" excuse.

His sarcasm doesn't make sense.



9/11 was a civilian attack.



His actual words are on the screen he compared it to government interference. Sarcasm is supposed to make sense. — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) October 2, 2023

Advertisement

She does suck at this. No matter Media Matters passed her up.

You're new here, aren't you. — The Honker (@Honker0) October 2, 2023

Her X bio says she started "Decoding Fox News" in February 2022 — at least as a full-time profession.

OMG, You must be miserable. — Joe G. (@GuilfoyleJJ) October 2, 2023

She would have been great on the Disinformation Governance Board if that had panned out.

***