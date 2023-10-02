Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker recommends that President Biden name some sort of 'border...
A fellow author practices 'Defense Against The Dark Arts' in article defending J....
Chris Hayes in hot water for comparing Bowman and Boebert incidents as 'a...
MTG joins in on beating 'The Fire Alarm' horse to death as she...
California fast-food workers now making at least $20 an hour
Women want to KNOW: Why DO men always back into parking spaces? Men...
In Jamaal Bowman's continuing tale of unfortunate events, he 'ACCIDENTALLY' calls Republic...
Nobel Prize in medicine goes to scientists who laid foundation for mRNA vaccines;...
Here's a TikTok video of black women holding guns and it's pretty based
Oh, give us a break: LGBTQIA2S+*%#XYZ wants ANOTHER month to celebrate themselves
Welcome to Clown World: You'll never guess what is keeping a coal power...
That's hot! Paris Hilton announces exclusive collaboration with Twitter/X and the fans 'LO...
'MAGA EXTREME': Is Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries required to use the word 'extreme'...
NFL DRAGGED unlike any account we've seen DRAGGED before for Taylor Swift virtue-signal...

Misinformation watchdog notes Greg Gutfeld comparing fire alarm to 9/11 and January 6

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on October 02, 2023

Move over Media Matters … you've got competition. Juliet Jeske says in her X bio that she deciphers misinformation and disinformation on Fox News. That should free up Media Matters to obsess over Michael Knowles and Ben Shapiro a bit more.

Advertisement

In case you missed it, Fox News' Greg Gutfeld compared Rep. Jamaal Bowman pulling a fire alarm to 9/11 and January 6. It certainly did have the feel of an insurrection, seeing as important business was going on in Congress.

Jeske is shocked Gutfeld would compare a silly accident to the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil since Pearl Harbor, which breaks with liberal orthodoxy, which says that January 6 was worse than 9/11 and Pearl Harbor.

MSNBC's Chris Hayes' followers think Lauren Boebert getting kicked out of "Beetlejuice" was the worst attack on family values since, well, Hunter Biden? Bill Clinton?

That tweet is dumber than pulling a fire alarm by "mistake."

Recommended

MTG joins in on beating 'The Fire Alarm' horse to death as she shows how to EXIT the Cannon building
ArtistAngie
Advertisement

She's not buying your "sarcasm" excuse.

Advertisement

She does suck at this. No matter Media Matters passed her up.

Her X bio says she started "Decoding Fox News" in February 2022 — at least as a full-time profession.

She would have been great on the Disinformation Governance Board if that had panned out.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: DISINFORMATION FOX NEWS GREG GUTFELD MISINFORMATION SEPTEMBER 11 JANUARY 6

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MTG joins in on beating 'The Fire Alarm' horse to death as she shows how to EXIT the Cannon building
ArtistAngie
A fellow author practices 'Defense Against The Dark Arts' in article defending J. K. Rowling
ArtistAngie
Chris Hayes in hot water for comparing Bowman and Boebert incidents as 'a bit silly'
Brett T.
Women want to KNOW: Why DO men always back into parking spaces? Men explain
Chad Felix Greene
Here's a TikTok video of black women holding guns and it's pretty based
Brett T.
In Jamaal Bowman's continuing tale of unfortunate events, he 'ACCIDENTALLY' calls Republicans 'Nazis'
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
MTG joins in on beating 'The Fire Alarm' horse to death as she shows how to EXIT the Cannon building ArtistAngie
Advertisement