Man wants to be first trans woman to have an abortion

Sometimes we editors will bookmark a post and hold onto it for a couple of days to see what develops. This post dates back to August, but this editor found it interesting: A man who always wanted a vagina but didn't want to chop off his penis because he was having too much fun with it asked, "Why not both?"

HORROR: Dr. Curtis Crane describes installing an artificial vagina on a man, while retaining his penis—creating a bizarre, multiple-genital hybrid.



"[She] always wanted a vagina but got sexual gratification from her phallus ... We did the surgery and she healed great." pic.twitter.com/JPuW5wdFZZ — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 24, 2023

"We did the surgery" … why? We thought this surgery was life-saving, keeping trans people from committing suicide. So why not create a man/woman hybrid on a whim? I like my penis, but I've always wanted a vagina too.

That's not the worst of it. Libs of TikTok found this trans woman who'd like to be the first to have an abortion.

"I want to be the first trans woman to have an abortion."



A reminder that debate has limits. Liberalism views politics as a never-ending college debating society. But when groups differ on first principles, one side or the other must simply dominate.pic.twitter.com/5yCXUIp8NY — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) October 2, 2023

This is what Canada is going to be celebrating all month in place of Women's History Month.

Anti-abortion crusader Lila Grace Rose has some information about just this sort of experiment, and it's horrifying. Don't doctors take an oath?

“I want to be the first trans woman to have an abortion."



This is a man struggling with mental Illness fantasizing about becoming pregnant only to kill his child.



And horribly, it would be perfectly legal for him to do it, thanks to America’s liberal abortion laws. pic.twitter.com/NWYmaPcX8b — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) October 2, 2023

The American Medical Association Journal of Ethics recently published an article suggesting that taxpayers subsidize uterus transplants up to $300,000 to help biological men become pregnant.



It does not mention health concerns for the preborn child once. pic.twitter.com/yr2rKBEl6G — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) October 2, 2023

Even in biological women, pregnancy after a uterus transplant comes at a great risk for the child.



Increased risk of preeclampsia, premature birth, and miscarriage.



Experimentation at Baylor University resulted in nearly a 50% miscarriage rate. — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) October 2, 2023

"Experimentation."

This hasn't stopped scientists from trying to transplant uteruses into biological men and implant embryos via IVF.



A 2016 case out of Turkey resulted in 6 miscarriages.



A 2017 case in Sweden resulted in 5.



Children are being created only to die in these experiments. — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) October 2, 2023

Human beings are not disposable objects.



We cannot put defenseless children at risk in order to test scientific theories or indulge the delusions of men wanting to appropriate womanhood.



Our children deserve better. — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) October 2, 2023

We deserve better.

