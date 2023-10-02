Man wants to be first trans woman to have an abortion

‘Barney Fife would do better’: TN fisherman hooks bomb and police do WHAT
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on October 02, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Sometimes we editors will bookmark a post and hold onto it for a couple of days to see what develops. This post dates back to August, but this editor found it interesting: A man who always wanted a vagina but didn't want to chop off his penis because he was having too much fun with it asked, "Why not both?"

"We did the surgery" … why? We thought this surgery was life-saving, keeping trans people from committing suicide. So why not create a man/woman hybrid on a whim? I like my penis, but I've always wanted a vagina too.

That's not the worst of it. Libs of TikTok found this trans woman who'd like to be the first to have an abortion.

This is what Canada is going to be celebrating all month in place of Women's History Month.

Anti-abortion crusader Lila Grace Rose has some information about just this sort of experiment, and it's horrifying. Don't doctors take an oath?

"Experimentation."

We deserve better.

Can you imagine what would happen if this clown actually did have a child? Abortion for once seems like a blessing.

Here's your Pride flag to celebrate!

The usual pro-abortion trolls are still in the replies posting their "Handmaid's Tale" memes, completely ignoring the elephant in the room.

