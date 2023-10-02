Chris Hayes in hot water for comparing Bowman and Boebert incidents as 'a bit silly'

The Capitol Police put out a statement Monday saying they're still investigating Rep. Jamaal Bowman pulling a fire alarm in the Cannon House Office Building on Saturday, apparently thinking it would open a locked door so he could get to the important vote to continue funding the government. Capitol Police point out that security video shows Bowman first trying the door, and then pulling the fire alarm.

It also says, "USCP officers had previously placed signs with clear language that explained the door was secured and marked as an emergency exit only." So now we're supposed to believe Bowman, who used to be a school principal, could read neither the words "Fire Alarm" nor "Emergency Exit Only." Getting to that vote must have been some emergency.

Capitol Police sends out a press release stating the facts of the Jamaal Bowman probe over his pulling of the fire alarm in the Cannon building on Saturday. It says the incident is still under investigation. Bowman says it was an accident. pic.twitter.com/cs42RraOtc — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 2, 2023

MSNBC's Chris Hayes thinks that clears everything up. It' embarrassing, sure, but no big deal.

Chris, when you imagined how your journalism career might work out, did you ever picture yourself ending up just carrying water for the establishment like this? — Damin Toell (@damintoell) October 2, 2023

Did you dislocate your shoulder carrying such a heavy pail of water? — Whatevs (@j035ich5pach) October 2, 2023

Question Chris, if a non-member of congress, let’s say a visitor, pulled the fire alarm, would they be treated differently?



It is silly and embarrassing, but it’s also a serious matter. — The citizens guide to the government (@ACitizensGuide) October 2, 2023

And this is why we don't trust MSM — joemomma (@jlcarreiro) October 2, 2023

Fair enough, but to pull a fire alarm in a Capitol complex office buildings to exit through doors which are *clearly* marked as an emergency exit still seems deeply irresponsible. — Andrew (@aha272727) October 2, 2023

The guy was a school principal. — Laxguy (@Laxcoach55) October 2, 2023

This is what really pisses people off! You know darn good and well if this was flipped and it was a Republican it would be wall to wall coverage, with calls for his resignation (and probably arrest). The accepted double standard of “Oopsie, it was an accident” is ridiculous! — Trisha Tatum (@Minidriver1973) October 2, 2023

Indeed, Hayes is getting roasted in the replies … for carrying water for the GOP. His followers insist that Lauren Boebert's behavior was a million times worse; Bowman just made a silly mistake. Not to mention the Capitol Police — the heroes of January 6 — are lying about the door being "clearly marked."

Now we're getting an apology from Bowman's office about calling the Republicans Nazis in response to his pulling a fire alarm.

