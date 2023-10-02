Chris Hayes in hot water for comparing Bowman and Boebert incidents as 'a bit silly'

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker recommends that President Biden name some sort of 'border...
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on October 02, 2023
The Capitol Police put out a statement Monday saying they're still investigating Rep. Jamaal Bowman pulling a fire alarm in the Cannon House Office Building on Saturday, apparently thinking it would open a locked door so he could get to the important vote to continue funding the government. Capitol Police point out that security video shows Bowman first trying the door, and then pulling the fire alarm. 

It also says, "USCP officers had previously placed signs with clear language that explained the door was secured and marked as an emergency exit only." So now we're supposed to believe Bowman, who used to be a school principal, could read neither the words "Fire Alarm" nor "Emergency Exit Only." Getting to that vote must have been some emergency.

MSNBC's Chris Hayes thinks that clears everything up. It' embarrassing, sure, but no big deal.

Indeed, Hayes is getting roasted in the replies … for carrying water for the GOP. His followers insist that Lauren Boebert's behavior was a million times worse; Bowman just made a silly mistake. Not to mention the Capitol Police — the heroes of January 6 — are lying about the door being "clearly marked."

Now we're getting an apology from Bowman's office about calling the Republicans Nazis in response to his pulling a fire alarm.

