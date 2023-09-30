Secretary Antony Blinken tries to cover for the Canadian Parliament applauding a Nazi
Shortage of camouflage uniforms for Marines expected until 2024

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on September 30, 2023

This story isn't exactly going viral, but we thought it was important to point out, seeing as we're sending tens of billions of dollars to Ukraine to equip them for our proxy war against Russia. When President Volodymyr Zelensyy visited President Joe Biden this week, the doors were closed, but word was that Ukraine was asking for more air support — is there any way we could send them some more F-15s?

Meanwhile, the Marines have relaxed their dress code (sound familiar) because of a shortage of camouflage uniforms that won't be rectified until next year.

Scott McDonald reports:

Camouflage uniforms are designed so that it’s hard for the enemy to find US soldiers and troops. Now it’s becoming hard for Marines to find a uniform for themselves.

A shortage in camouflage uniform production has led Marine Corps leaders to relax the rules on what service members are required to wear for training.

And new recruits are also getting short-changed.

The everyday uniform for most Marines is the woodland-pattern camouflage combat utility uniform. But Marine Corps won’t have a full supply of that uniform until either summer or fall of 2024.

That means Marines will be allowed to wear the desert-colored combat utility uniform, or the flame-resistant organizational gear that’s also known as FROGs.

So what's causing the shortage? American Apparel says it's having trouble producing uniforms at the price set by its contractor because of a labor shortage. "McDonald’s and a lot of the fast food guys are paying $2 and $3 more an hour than we could afford to pay,” [American Apparel CEO Chuck] Lambert said in August. “Where they could go up on the price of the hamburger, we can’t go up on the price of a uniform.”

We thought the shortage was because recruitment was way up thanks to those woke ads promoting diversity in the Corps.

