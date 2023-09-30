Secretary Antony Blinken tries to cover for the Canadian Parliament applauding a Nazi

As you all know, there was a shakeup in the Canadian government recently as the House of Commons, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a guest, gave two standing ovations to a literal Nazi. Apparently, the speaker of the House of Commons heard that Yaroslav Hunka fought against the Russians in World War II … overlooking the fact that Russia was on our side in the conflict.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks like he's trying to provide a diversion from that incident, noting that Vladimir Putin has buried the story of a Nazi massacre of Jews at Babyn Yar, a ravine in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. See, Nazis are bad for killing Jews, and so are the Russians, for covering it up.

Eighty-two years ago, Nazis murdered 34,000 Jews at Babyn Yar. Soviets buried this history, which today Putin's government manipulates to provide cover for Russia's abuses in Ukraine. The U.S. is committed to justice for Holocaust survivors and accountability for atrocities. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) September 29, 2023

As you can see, Blinken got hit with Community Notes:

Soviet prisoners of war (POWs) were among the people who were massacred at Babyn Yar. The Soviets liberated Babyn Yar and Kiev in 1943. The Soviets held a trial in 1946 in Kiev for 15 German policemen involved in the Babyn Yar massacres.

We get it: Ukraine are the good guys, and Russia are the bad guys.

True. But aren’t you also manipulating the Holocaust for political purposes? What do you do about Ukraine’s past? https://t.co/WYDn6NFf2B — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) September 30, 2023

He ignores Ukraine’s past (and current) issues. — Happy 2B I am (@OldSaltSouth) September 30, 2023

How do we have a Secretary of State that makes up the history of WWII? 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) September 30, 2023

Excuse me???☝️ — SeNNa (@HRHDukeofMK) September 29, 2023

*Ukrainians buried this history. — CounterSpace (@Counter__Space) September 29, 2023

Nope … it’s somebody else doing that here … pic.twitter.com/EshXUwAfRL — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) September 29, 2023

There is a pretty key piece of information that you are leaving out there, Chief. — Jan Galt (@chump24042266) September 30, 2023

The premise laid out in this tweet is demonstrably false. — The Rabbit of Caerbannog (@NeutronLiam) September 30, 2023

"The killings at the Babyn Yar ravine continued until the fall of 1943, only a few days before the Soviets re-took control of Kyiv on November 6.



It is estimated that some 100,000 people, Jews and non-Jews, were murdered at Babyn Yar."



Source:https://t.co/62Xt81vjun — The Rabbit of Caerbannog (@NeutronLiam) September 30, 2023

Keep on lying. Everyone knows now. — Alexis Poulin (@Poulin2012) September 30, 2023

I like how he mentions a German war crime and just slips the Soviets in. — Zionspilger (@PhilGarber5) September 29, 2023

And not just a German war crime but one in which they were aided by Ukrainian collaborators. — King Waffle (@WaffleusRex) September 30, 2023

This is shameful. Delete it. — RedScarlet (@RedScarlet_Red) September 30, 2023

Blinken is such an embarrassment. It's so brave of him to denounce the Nazis — just not all of them.

