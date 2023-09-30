Secretary Antony Blinken tries to cover for the Canadian Parliament applauding a Nazi

Shortage of camouflage uniforms for Marines expected until 2024
Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on September 30, 2023
Brendan Smialowski/Pool via AP

As you all know, there was a shakeup in the Canadian government recently as the House of Commons, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a guest, gave two standing ovations to a literal Nazi. Apparently, the speaker of the House of Commons heard that Yaroslav Hunka fought against the Russians in World War II … overlooking the fact that Russia was on our side in the conflict.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks like he's trying to provide a diversion from that incident, noting that Vladimir Putin has buried the story of a Nazi massacre of Jews at Babyn Yar, a ravine in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. See, Nazis are bad for killing Jews, and so are the Russians, for covering it up.

As you can see, Blinken got hit with Community Notes:

Soviet prisoners of war (POWs) were among the people who were massacred at Babyn Yar. The Soviets liberated Babyn Yar and Kiev in 1943. The Soviets held a trial in 1946 in Kiev for 15 German policemen involved in the Babyn Yar massacres.

We get it: Ukraine are the good guys, and Russia are the bad guys.

Blinken is such an embarrassment. It's so brave of him to denounce the Nazis — just not all of them.

Tags: JEWS NAZIS UKRAINE ANTONY BLINKEN

