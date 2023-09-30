Joe Walsh doesn't seem to grasp innocent until proven guilty with Menendez
Media: GOP lawmakers accuse Democrat of pulling a fire alarm

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on September 30, 2023
Twitter

Republicans pounce!

As Twitchy reported, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis is leading the way in trying to get Rep. Jamaal Bowman expelled from Congress for pulling a fire alarm to delay a vote on a continuing resolution to fund the government. Of course, it will never happen. It was a simple mistake, after all:

Advertisement

Obviously, he's lying. Capitol Police are investigating, but he should have already been put under arrest. He's on security video doing it. But he "regrets any confusion." It sounds like an insurrection to us, interfering with congressional business.

WJLA in Washington, D.C., reported that … well, just read it.

Advertisement

Winston Rogers reports:

An investigation is underway after GOP lawmakers accused a Democratic representative from New York of pulling a fire alarm while House members were heading back to session shortly after noon on Saturday, sources told ABC News.

Rep. Bryan Steil, R- Wis., GOP Chairman of the House Administration Committee made an accusation against Rep. Jamaal Bowman in a post on the site formerly known as Twitter.

Advertisement

It's not clear why Bowman pulled the alarm, or whether it had anything to do with the vote on government funding.

***

