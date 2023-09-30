Media: GOP lawmakers accuse Democrat of pulling a fire alarm

Republicans pounce!
As Twitchy reported, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis is leading the way in trying to get Rep. Jamaal Bowman expelled from Congress for pulling a fire alarm to delay a vote on a continuing resolution to fund the government. Of course, it will never happen. It was a simple mistake, after all:
Bowman: I was just trying to get to my vote the door that's usually open wasn't open..I didn't mean to cause confusion. I didn't know it was going to trip the whole building. I thought it would help me open the door.— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 30, 2023
Obviously, he's lying. Capitol Police are investigating, but he should have already been put under arrest. He's on security video doing it. But he "regrets any confusion." It sounds like an insurrection to us, interfering with congressional business.
WJLA in Washington, D.C., reported that … well, just read it.
An investigation is underway after GOP lawmakers accused a Democratic representative from New York of pulling a fire alarm while House members were in session on Saturday.https://t.co/dpw56mfjmS— 7News DC (@7NewsDC) September 30, 2023
He ADMITTED to pulling it, he’s not “accused” of pulling it— John Hasson (@SonofHas) September 30, 2023
Did they pounce into the accusations before the police were already involved?— Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) September 30, 2023
You spelled Capital Police wrong.— Lady Hecate ⚫️ (@hecate40) September 30, 2023
It’s literally on video and has been widely circulated. People really need to hate journalists and the media more— CJ Likes Rocks (@cjhobs84) September 30, 2023
This is why everyone calls y’all the enemy of the people.— ❤️GAGirl1967🖤 I’m ready for Dawgs Football! (@Tamzilla_52) September 30, 2023
Holy crap this is a pretty obscene spin.— MacktheKnife (@KnifeMackthe) September 30, 2023
You just can't stop lying, can't you?— We are screwed...from a distance (@PornPops69) September 30, 2023
Bowman: Yes I pulled it.— Mark (@UncoverFacts) September 30, 2023
Media: GOP accuses Bowman.
No, you propaganda mouthpiece. He was caught on camera. Can you even pretend to act like reporters?— Missus Bennet 🚚 🚛 (@poornerves) September 30, 2023
“GOP lawmakers accused”— Saveus (@elon_saveus) September 30, 2023
The ‘journalist’ clown parade just never ends, does it?
Y’all gonna burn in hell for that headline…— KMS (@GaslightGroupie) September 30, 2023
He admitted it pic.twitter.com/vLNnVqplLe— Al Schaefer (@AlSchaefer7) September 30, 2023
He’s admitted doing it. First he said it was unintentional because he was in a hurry, when the video/pic of him casually pulling the fire alarm came out, he changed his story to thinking pulling the fire alarm would open the door.— Anmarie (@AnmarieInMn) September 30, 2023
What is it you do for a living?
Winston Rogers reports:
An investigation is underway after GOP lawmakers accused a Democratic representative from New York of pulling a fire alarm while House members were heading back to session shortly after noon on Saturday, sources told ABC News.
Rep. Bryan Steil, R- Wis., GOP Chairman of the House Administration Committee made an accusation against Rep. Jamaal Bowman in a post on the site formerly known as Twitter.
…
It's not clear why Bowman pulled the alarm, or whether it had anything to do with the vote on government funding.
This is why the people hate the media.— Dan H (@dalsx11) September 30, 2023
