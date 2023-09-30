Chris Christie milking his cringeworthy 'Donald Duck' line from the debate

FIRE! Jamaal Bowman reportedly caught on camera literally breaking the law
Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on September 30, 2023
Twitter

As Twitchy reported, the GOP primary debate this week on Fox Business Network was a mess … three moderators trying to shut up candidates who'd gone over their allotted minute and attempting to play "Survivor," with candidates supposed to vote one of themselves off of the "island." Maybe it wasn't such a bad idea for Donald Trump to skip it.

Advertisement

Chris Christie and Ron DeSantis both made it a point to slam Trump for not being there, and Christie had practiced a line to put Trump away:

Trump has nicknames for all of his opponents: Sleepy Joe is at the top; Nikki Haley is now "Birdbrain"; and we've all heard about Ron DeSanctimonious. Christie thinks he's onto something with that Donald Duck line and posted this Friday:

OK.

Advertisement

You want a meme fight? You've got it:

So, political discourse isn't what it used to be. Trump is Donald Duck, and Christie is fat. Trump really was missed at that debate.

***

