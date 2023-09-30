Chris Christie milking his cringeworthy 'Donald Duck' line from the debate

As Twitchy reported, the GOP primary debate this week on Fox Business Network was a mess … three moderators trying to shut up candidates who'd gone over their allotted minute and attempting to play "Survivor," with candidates supposed to vote one of themselves off of the "island." Maybe it wasn't such a bad idea for Donald Trump to skip it.
Chris Christie and Ron DeSantis both made it a point to slam Trump for not being there, and Christie had practiced a line to put Trump away:
#RepublicanDebate @FoxNews @GovChristie— Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) September 28, 2023
"Donald Trump should be here...but he’s not...
You’re ducking these things; you keep doing and no one’s going to call you Donald Trump anymore.
We’re going to call you Donald Duck." pic.twitter.com/MY3QZ5QKfy
Trump has nicknames for all of his opponents: Sleepy Joe is at the top; Nikki Haley is now "Birdbrain"; and we've all heard about Ron DeSanctimonious. Christie thinks he's onto something with that Donald Duck line and posted this Friday:
.@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/N3Q2rUhw2S— Chris Christie (@GovChristie) September 29, 2023
OK.
Gonna have this printed on a t-shirt to wear when I vote for DONALD TRUMP.— iTamara (@Real___iTamara) September 30, 2023
Ok it’s just old now.— ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) September 29, 2023
It’s really sad that this line was probably the highlight of the debate.
You’re polling at like 1%
Move on.
I want Trump to retweet this— Adam Crigler (@AdamCrigler) September 30, 2023
Dude what are you, 8?— Amiri King (@AmiriKing) September 29, 2023
This is not the W you think it is— JosiahRises 🔥 (@JosiahRises) September 29, 2023
This is horrible.— Jack Torrance 237 (@Lapo13) September 30, 2023
You want a meme fight? You've got it:
September 29, 2023
Ok. pic.twitter.com/eqx0vQKtKK— Grand Admiral of Propaganda (@TheIOGuy) September 29, 2023
Christie Creme pic.twitter.com/dnrLuPyswR— 🏛 Aristophanes 🏛 (@Aristos_Revenge) September 30, 2023
September 29, 2023
September 29, 2023
This isn't a battle you are going to win. pic.twitter.com/0tt4zoVgQ8— Paul (@DefinesWomen) September 29, 2023
So, political discourse isn't what it used to be. Trump is Donald Duck, and Christie is fat. Trump really was missed at that debate.
