Chris Christie milking his cringeworthy 'Donald Duck' line from the debate

As Twitchy reported, the GOP primary debate this week on Fox Business Network was a mess … three moderators trying to shut up candidates who'd gone over their allotted minute and attempting to play "Survivor," with candidates supposed to vote one of themselves off of the "island." Maybe it wasn't such a bad idea for Donald Trump to skip it.

Advertisement

Chris Christie and Ron DeSantis both made it a point to slam Trump for not being there, and Christie had practiced a line to put Trump away:

#RepublicanDebate @FoxNews @GovChristie



"Donald Trump should be here...but he’s not...



You’re ducking these things; you keep doing and no one’s going to call you Donald Trump anymore.



We’re going to call you Donald Duck." pic.twitter.com/MY3QZ5QKfy — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) September 28, 2023

Trump has nicknames for all of his opponents: Sleepy Joe is at the top; Nikki Haley is now "Birdbrain"; and we've all heard about Ron DeSanctimonious. Christie thinks he's onto something with that Donald Duck line and posted this Friday:

OK.

Gonna have this printed on a t-shirt to wear when I vote for DONALD TRUMP. — iTamara (@Real___iTamara) September 30, 2023

Ok it’s just old now.



It’s really sad that this line was probably the highlight of the debate.



You’re polling at like 1%



Move on. — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) September 29, 2023

I want Trump to retweet this — Adam Crigler (@AdamCrigler) September 30, 2023

Dude what are you, 8? — Amiri King (@AmiriKing) September 29, 2023

This is not the W you think it is — JosiahRises 🔥 (@JosiahRises) September 29, 2023

This is horrible. — Jack Torrance 237 (@Lapo13) September 30, 2023

You want a meme fight? You've got it:

This isn't a battle you are going to win. pic.twitter.com/0tt4zoVgQ8 — Paul (@DefinesWomen) September 29, 2023

So, political discourse isn't what it used to be. Trump is Donald Duck, and Christie is fat. Trump really was missed at that debate.

***