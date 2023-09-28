Rep. Daniel Goldman tries to shake up Jonathan Turley, fails

It's no surprise that the Democrats have been a complete embarrassment Thursday during the House Oversight Committee's first impeachment inquiry hearing. So far, the main talking point seems to be that President Joe Biden is guilty only of loving his child. That's why he called into all of those business meetings with Hunter's foreign associates … love.

Rep. Daniel Goldman seems to be trying very hard to be a tough guy … like Rep. Eric Swalwell. And it's going about as well for him. It gets him plenty of invitations on CNN and MSNBC, but it rarely pans out in Congress. Watch as Goldman nails law professor Jonathan Turley on what he said during the first Trump impeachment.

In which @danielsgoldman tries to play “gotcha” with @JonathanTurley, immediately regrets it, and proceeds to have a full-blown hissy fit. 🤡🤡 #ImpeachmentInquiry pic.twitter.com/tdiOeHbtNp — Meara (@MillennialOther) September 28, 2023

Notice that not one of the Democrats has denied any of the allegations against Hunter Biden … he's expendable, Joe is not. For someone who loves his son so much, how could Joe not know what Hunter was up to? He didn't ask about the Chinese wiring $260,000 with his house as the beneficiary address?

It's sad because it's true. What is it in these people's minds that makes them want to run for office, or makes them think they're qualified? It's time to talk about IQ limits along with age limits.

