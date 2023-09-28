President Biden says 'we must and we will' put partisanship aside
Donald Trump to Christopher Steele: I'll see you in court
WaPo's Philip Bump steps in to defend … the Chinese Communist Party (no,...
'When he's right, he's right,': Ramaswamy doesn't hold back on transgender issues and...
TechnoFog: New ruling in Trump's D.C. case 'defies belief' as we dive deep...
The left's cool new Nazis
'We all have the unalienable right to chill': Nina Turner's profound insight into...
Elon Musk starts live-streaming from Eagle Pass
Hunter tells his Chinese business partner his uncle's brother would like to say...
What could go wrong? Michigan Supreme Court orders all judges to use preferred...
Democrat at Oversight Hearing mostly concerned about Rep. MTG's constituents' paychecks
Rep. Nancy Mace has had it with 'this whole 'my uncle's brother' bulls**t'
Gov. Gavin Newsom floats the idea of a 'price gouging penalty' for gasoline
Miranda Devine can't help but notice which WaPo articles Dems are putting on...

Rep. Daniel Goldman tries to shake up Jonathan Turley, fails

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on September 28, 2023
Townhall

It's no surprise that the Democrats have been a complete embarrassment Thursday during the House Oversight Committee's first impeachment inquiry hearing. So far, the main talking point seems to be that President Joe Biden is guilty only of loving his child. That's why he called into all of those business meetings with Hunter's foreign associates … love.

Advertisement

Rep. Daniel Goldman seems to be trying very hard to be a tough guy … like Rep. Eric Swalwell. And it's going about as well for him. It gets him plenty of invitations on CNN and MSNBC, but it rarely pans out in Congress. Watch as Goldman nails law professor Jonathan Turley on what he said during the first Trump impeachment.

Notice that not one of the Democrats has denied any of the allegations against Hunter Biden … he's expendable, Joe is not. For someone who loves his son so much, how could Joe not know what Hunter was up to? He didn't ask about the Chinese wiring $260,000 with his house as the beneficiary address?

Recommended

TechnoFog: New ruling in Trump's D.C. case 'defies belief' as we dive deep into the issues
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

It's sad because it's true. What is it in these people's minds that makes them want to run for office, or makes them think they're qualified? It's time to talk about IQ limits along with age limits.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: JOE BIDEN IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY JONATHAN TURLEY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

TechnoFog: New ruling in Trump's D.C. case 'defies belief' as we dive deep into the issues
Aaron Walker
Rep. Nancy Mace has had it with 'this whole 'my uncle's brother' bulls**t'
Brett T.
President Biden says 'we must and we will' put partisanship aside
Brett T.
WaPo's Philip Bump steps in to defend … the Chinese Communist Party (no, really)
Coucy
'When he's right, he's right,': Ramaswamy doesn't hold back on transgender issues and people LOVE it
Chad Felix Greene
The left's cool new Nazis
Gordon Kushner

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
TechnoFog: New ruling in Trump's D.C. case 'defies belief' as we dive deep into the issues Aaron Walker
Advertisement