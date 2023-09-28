President Biden says 'we must and we will' put partisanship aside

President Joe Biden was in Arizona Thursday for some reason, and besides mistaking January 6 for D-Day and once again bungling his attempt to quote the Declaration of Independence (you know the thing), he promised that we would put partisanship aside and country first. It's funny … "Country First" was the rallying cry of Never Trumpers who defected to the Democrats; we think Matthew Dowd even started a "Country First" organization.

We have no doubts Biden will always put the country first — we just didn't know the country was Ukraine. Remember how Donald Trump's "America First" was lifted from the Nazis?

We all know it's complete garbage that Biden will do any such thing. "Bipartisanship" just means Republicans have caved to Democrats' out-of-control spending.

“What will we do to maintain our democracy?” ⁦@POTUS⁩ ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ says. “Will we put partisanship aside and country first? I say we must and we will.” pic.twitter.com/JoQcQmS2Ja — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) September 28, 2023

He also said Donald Trump was a threat to democracy; extreme ultra-MAGA Republicans are excluded.

Oh he's doing this again. https://t.co/BNxiJpGtsj — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 28, 2023

Saving democracy by having his justice department indict his political opponent. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 28, 2023

Count on the opposite when it comes to these kind of proclamations from Dear Leader Joe. Country last, partisanship first. Always. — Keith in Ames (@kch50014) September 28, 2023

I suppose open borders and unconditional Ukraine funding are putting country first. Just not our country. — Conservmn (@conservmn) September 28, 2023

This is a very strange stage. — BrockManhammer (@BrockManhammer) September 28, 2023

Love the setup so he’s guarded from falling off the stage. — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) September 28, 2023

Biden’s trying to jail his political opponent, Jeff. — KK Berd 🇺🇸 (@keny_berd) September 28, 2023

“Also everyone who disagrees with me is an extremist and a threat to democracy!” — John J (@JohnJtheSane) September 28, 2023

Is this before the old coot screamed “extreme MAGA” at the sky? — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) September 28, 2023

Serious question: Which Republicans would Biden call "normal" and not ultra-MAGA? Mitt Romney? Liz Cheney?

Love watching him lose fights to teleprompters — Kenny Craig (@KC11A18A) September 28, 2023

Because "if you don't vote for me, you hate democracy" is anything but partisan.... https://t.co/VLLkB0q0og — Scott Ruesterholz (@Read_N_Learn) September 28, 2023

Very clear the Biden team worked overtime on production design to ensure there was no possible moment or camera angle that could make him look like he just invaded Poland https://t.co/Pu19Zc3u6s pic.twitter.com/yJ9tQ8uQ07 — coketown (@coketown_) September 28, 2023

One thing Democrats do well is stick together and back each other up no matter what. The party is everything to them. Does he think 81 million people voted for him because he's Joe Biden?

