President Biden says 'we must and we will' put partisanship aside

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on September 28, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden was in Arizona Thursday for some reason, and besides mistaking January 6 for D-Day and once again bungling his attempt to quote the Declaration of Independence (you know the thing), he promised that we would put partisanship aside and country first. It's funny … "Country First" was the rallying cry of Never Trumpers who defected to the Democrats; we think Matthew Dowd even started a "Country First" organization.

We have no doubts Biden will always put the country first — we just didn't know the country was Ukraine. Remember how Donald Trump's "America First" was lifted from the Nazis?

We all know it's complete garbage that Biden will do any such thing. "Bipartisanship" just means Republicans have caved to Democrats' out-of-control spending.

He also said Donald Trump was a threat to democracy; extreme ultra-MAGA Republicans are excluded.

TechnoFog: New ruling in Trump's D.C. case 'defies belief' as we dive deep into the issues
Aaron Walker
Serious question: Which Republicans would Biden call "normal" and not ultra-MAGA? Mitt Romney? Liz Cheney?

One thing Democrats do well is stick together and back each other up no matter what. The party is everything to them. Does he think 81 million people voted for him because he's Joe Biden?

***

Tags: JOE BIDEN

