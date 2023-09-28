Hunter tells his Chinese business partner his uncle's brother would like to say hello

Back in December 2020, a couple of months after Hunter Biden's former business partner Tony Bobulinski had come forward to implicate Joe Biden, The Daily Caller published a story that this editor thought should have gotten a lot more attention. Hunter Biden was opening a new office and requested that a sign be made stating “The Biden Foundation” and “Hudson West (CEFC US).” Biden also Biden asked in the email for keys to be made for his “office mates,” including Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Jim Biden, and Gongwen Dong, “emissary” for CEFC China Energy. But Joe never talked business with his son.

Advertisement

Bobulinski said everyone was very careful not to mention the name of "the chairman" or "the big guy" while doing business.

House Oversight Committee Republicans released a text from Hunter Biden to … his office buddy, Gongwen Dong, also known as Kevin. Hunter told Kevin before a lunch meeting that his "uncle will be here with his BROTHER who would like to say hello to the chairman" and talk about the weather. But Joe never talked business with his son and Hunter never received money from China.

🚨NEW: Impeachment inquiry releases Hunter Biden's text messages to his Chinese energy company business partners saying his "Uncle's Brother" [President Joe Biden] will be attending meetings.



President Biden's brother, James Biden, told FBI agents that he and Hunter were trying… pic.twitter.com/RUDFGsmEmb — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) September 28, 2023

The full tweet reads:

NEW: Impeachment inquiry releases Hunter Biden's text messages to his Chinese energy company business partners saying his "Uncle's Brother" [President Joe Biden] will be attending meetings. President Biden's brother, James Biden, told FBI agents that he and Hunter were trying to help this Chinese energy company purchase U.S. energy assets while they believed the company's chairman was directly tied to Chinese President Xi Jinping. Rob Walker, a Biden business partner, also confirmed that President Biden attended a meeting with CEFC chairman Ye Jianming, who Hunter and James considered "a protégé of President Xi." The Bidens received millions from CEFC China Energy, including a million-dollar wire transfer from CEFC's Patrick Ho, whom Hunter called "the spy chief of China," after Ho was arrested by the DOJ for bribing African politicians with millions in cash for their countries' oil rights. Why did President Biden participate in business meetings aimed at financially enriching his family by selling U.S. energy assets to a Chinese energy company with direct ties to Chinese President Xi Jinping?

Because he's corrupt.

There just isn’t any proof. — @amuse (@amuse) September 28, 2023

In another text, he mentioned that "Jim's BROTHER" might be coming by. Joe Biden loved his son so much even though he wouldn't refer to him as "my father."

Getting paid by the commies and taking pages out of the commie handbook while they're at it. — Kage Spatz (@KageSpatz) September 28, 2023

If Trump did this, the country would be in flames already. — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) September 28, 2023

Every corporate news outlet would call it treason — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) September 28, 2023

Bet he’s so proud now 🤡 pic.twitter.com/jfY0hpqKqt — Black Ops Bulletin (@BLKOPSBULLETIN) September 28, 2023

And the Commicrats in our Congress are OK with these dealings. It’s time for change. — Frank Gabriel (@FrankGa86248230) September 28, 2023

This guy 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/0oN4aerDtS — 𝐉𝐎𝐇𝐍 𝐖𝐈𝐂𝐊 𝕏ʰⁱᵗᵐᵃⁿ 🏴‍☠️ (@imUrB00gieman) September 28, 2023

The evidence keeps piling up and they do nothing — CombatTheMatrix (@combat_matrix) September 28, 2023

There isn’t enough evidence 🤡 — mia depaola art (@MiaDepaola) September 28, 2023

Hunter is so SUBTLE in drawing ATTENTION to the important words by using CAPS, in case they didn't REALIZE. — Snarky Commenter (@GreatUSTreasure) September 28, 2023

Advertisement

He attended because Biden wanted to be paid off just like his son. He used his position in the United States government to leverage money from our adversaries. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) September 28, 2023

It's really that simple.

I too refer to my father as "my uncle's brother" — Mark Espee (@Mark_Espee) September 28, 2023

I don’t know what that means and I’m leaving now. pic.twitter.com/56wBTfnaUS — Madmartigan (@marcinko210) September 28, 2023

So the Biden supporters in the replies say Biden wasn't in office at the time and where are the receipts for the luncheon that prove Biden actually showed up … that's a lot of cope when Biden said he never talked business with his son.

***