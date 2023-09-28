Hunter tells his Chinese business partner his uncle's brother would like to say hello

The left's cool new Nazis
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on September 28, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

Back in December 2020, a couple of months after Hunter Biden's former business partner Tony Bobulinski had come forward to implicate Joe Biden, The Daily Caller published a story that this editor thought should have gotten a lot more attention. Hunter Biden was opening a new office and requested that a sign be made stating “The Biden Foundation” and “Hudson West (CEFC US).” Biden also Biden asked in the email for keys to be made for his “office mates,” including Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Jim Biden, and Gongwen Dong, “emissary” for CEFC China Energy. But Joe never talked business with his son.

Bobulinski said everyone was very careful not to mention the name of "the chairman" or "the big guy" while doing business. 

House Oversight Committee Republicans released a text from Hunter Biden to … his office buddy, Gongwen Dong, also known as Kevin. Hunter told Kevin before a lunch meeting that his "uncle will be here with his BROTHER who would like to say hello to the chairman" and talk about the weather. But Joe never talked business with his son and Hunter never received money from China.

The full tweet reads:

NEW: Impeachment inquiry releases Hunter Biden's text messages to his Chinese energy company business partners saying his "Uncle's Brother" [President Joe Biden] will be attending meetings.

President Biden's brother, James Biden, told FBI agents that he and Hunter were trying to help this Chinese energy company purchase U.S. energy assets while they believed the company's chairman was directly tied to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Rob Walker, a Biden business partner, also confirmed that President Biden attended a meeting with CEFC chairman Ye Jianming, who Hunter and James considered "a protégé of President Xi."

The Bidens received millions from CEFC China Energy, including a million-dollar wire transfer from CEFC's Patrick Ho, whom Hunter called "the spy chief of China," after Ho was arrested by the DOJ for bribing African politicians with millions in cash for their countries' oil rights.

Why did President Biden participate in business meetings aimed at financially enriching his family by selling U.S. energy assets to a Chinese energy company with direct ties to Chinese President Xi Jinping?

Because he's corrupt.

In another text, he mentioned that "Jim's BROTHER" might be coming by. Joe Biden loved his son so much even though he wouldn't refer to him as "my father."

It's really that simple.

So the Biden supporters in the replies say Biden wasn't in office at the time and where are the receipts for the luncheon that prove Biden actually showed up … that's a lot of cope when Biden said he never talked business with his son.

***

