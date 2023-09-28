Gov. Gavin Newsom floats the idea of a 'price gouging penalty' for gasoline

As you probably know, California Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to debate Gov. Ron DeSantis on November 30. Since Joe Biden won't debate, he might as well debate DeSantis, seeing as he's more concerned with the legislation there than in his own state.

Advertisement

The Biden administration has been crowing about how inflation is down … if you take out groceries, gasoline, and utilities. And speaking of gasoline, Newsom is promising to do something about California's gas prices, which are among the highest in the United States. It's too late to blame it on "Putin's price hike" — although Biden also suggested that gas stations were gouging customers.

Newsom seems to feel the same way and on Thursday threatened a "price gouging penalty" on refiners.

Gov. Newsom in LA on gas prices, said his administration is once again looking into why they aren’t adding up in CA.



He says what’s different this year is the new regulatory unit that has the power to subpoena refiners and implement a price gouging penalty. pic.twitter.com/g7CFfUGfWH — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) September 28, 2023

Why are they only price gouging in California, though?

Meanwhile, here in @GavinNewsom's California, we pay 2.10+ MORE PER GALLON than the rest of the USA. Weird, huh?https://t.co/3DMdp5Js9P



28-SEPT-2023:



USA average: $3.81/gallon



CA average: $5.99/gallon (57% higher)



Los Angeles average: $6.18/gallon (62% higher) pic.twitter.com/pQJA8rCgJy — Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) September 28, 2023

This is like when they claimed corporations just "got greedy" the minute Donald Trump was out of the White House.

That new “regulatory” unit seems to be really helping. — observare (@joseobservare) September 28, 2023

Again, just as the Biden administration claimed, there's very little the president can do about gas prices, except take credit when they fall.

Same guy who had a blue ribbon panel to investigate gas prices in 2018 that never rendered any results? — Pedal to the Metal (@slamiron) September 28, 2023

So we stopped drilling for oil this side of the Sierra's.



Closed almost all the refineries in CA.



Raised the gas taxes to the highest in the country.



And are suing the oil companies.



What is wrong with this picture?



Did I miss anything? — California Cheesehead (@smatthies65) September 28, 2023

Maybe CA should take over the refineries and the distribution network along with all the gas stations so they can show the private companies how to run it efficiently, lowering gas prices — Wykeham Mato (@MatoWykeham) September 28, 2023

“Looking into it” — Bot 45767 (@twits4bots) September 28, 2023

I’m shocked his price gouging bill didn’t work 😭😭😭 — Gringx 🌍 (@AdamMantine) September 28, 2023

CA makes more per gallon than the gas station owners. — Dr. Scot (@slraider) September 28, 2023

What’s new this year isn’t anything new. Newsom, and California Dems are the reason gas prices are outrageous. They are the reason most everything is overpriced from food, car registration, state income tax…..



Dems are bleeding citizens, especially the middle class dry — Daphne (@Daphne60122395) September 28, 2023

Advertisement

We are fixing gas out of CA by 2035 and you wonder why prices are so high. Stop asking stupid questions — Poopizfunny (@poopizfunny22) September 28, 2023

Newsom isn't serious enough about ending fossil fuels to stop flying private, but he is serious enough to ban the sale of gas-powered lawnmowers and leaf-blowers in a few years … and then cars by 2030.

Hey Gov, why aren't the oil companies gouging all the other states? — Fall Line Guy - Feelin' the Spirit (@falllineguy) September 28, 2023

Exactly. Gas prices where this editor lives are around $3.50 a gallon. Why aren't they gouging us too?

***