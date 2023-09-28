Gov. Gavin Newsom floats the idea of a 'price gouging penalty' for gasoline

Democrat at Oversight Hearing mostly concerned about Rep. MTG's constituents' paychecks
Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on September 28, 2023
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

As you probably know, California Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to debate Gov. Ron DeSantis on November 30. Since Joe Biden won't debate, he might as well debate DeSantis, seeing as he's more concerned with the legislation there than in his own state.

The Biden administration has been crowing about how inflation is down … if you take out groceries, gasoline, and utilities. And speaking of gasoline, Newsom is promising to do something about California's gas prices, which are among the highest in the United States. It's too late to blame it on "Putin's price hike" — although Biden also suggested that gas stations were gouging customers.

Newsom seems to feel the same way and on Thursday threatened a "price gouging penalty" on refiners.

Why are they only price gouging in California, though?

This is like when they claimed corporations just "got greedy" the minute Donald Trump was out of the White House.

Again, just as the Biden administration claimed, there's very little the president can do about gas prices, except take credit when they fall.

Newsom isn't serious enough about ending fossil fuels to stop flying private, but he is serious enough to ban the sale of gas-powered lawnmowers and leaf-blowers in a few years … and then cars by 2030.

Exactly. Gas prices where this editor lives are around $3.50 a gallon. Why aren't they gouging us too?

***

