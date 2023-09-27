LCS Game Changers: Move over ladies, the gamer dudes will take it from...
Writer who explains complex information explains how wire transfers work

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on September 27, 2023
AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File

As Twitchy just reported, White House spokesman Ian Sams is still trying to shame the House Oversight Committee for suggesting it was sketchy for the Chinese to wire hundreds of thousands to Hunter Biden, who was living in California but listed Joe Biden's Delaware home as the beneficiary. This was during a "period of turmoil" in Hunter's life, you see.

Cindy Paquette is a technical writer/editor "who turns lots of complicated information into tight, compelling documents that drive understanding and decisions." So she decided to step in and explain the complicated setup the Bidens had going on.

No! There's zero evidence that Joe Biden received any of that money. None! Joe had no idea because he never talked about business with his son — he said so.

The House Oversight Committee is holding a hearing tomorrow with three witnesses … the first impeachment inquiry hearing. Tune in for more.

***

