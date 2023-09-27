Writer who explains complex information explains how wire transfers work

As Twitchy just reported, White House spokesman Ian Sams is still trying to shame the House Oversight Committee for suggesting it was sketchy for the Chinese to wire hundreds of thousands to Hunter Biden, who was living in California but listed Joe Biden's Delaware home as the beneficiary. This was during a "period of turmoil" in Hunter's life, you see.

Advertisement

Why was money from Chinese state actors being wired to Joe Biden's residence where boxes of unsecured classified documents sat in the garage, instead of Hunter Biden's own home? https://t.co/LqFdjPR6jX — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 27, 2023

Cindy Paquette is a technical writer/editor "who turns lots of complicated information into tight, compelling documents that drive understanding and decisions." So she decided to step in and explain the complicated setup the Bidens had going on.

You understand that wire transfers aren't delivered to a residential address, right? — Cindy Paquette (@bluespherevic) September 27, 2023

The beneficiary address is considered the address of the final recipient of a wire transfer at the time of application — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) September 27, 2023

It has to match the account holder's address to go through. I hope you're better at your job than you're at this, although I'm not going to hold my breath. — mzpincali (@mzpincali) September 27, 2023

This is such a ridiculous take and ill-informed take. The DEA will throw you behind bars for decades based, in part, on a beneficiary address. I won a large judgement for a client where a beneficiary address from an international wire was about 90% of the case. — RED2024 (@RED2024official) September 27, 2023

Do you know what a beneficiary address is? — Federale (@FederaleAgent) September 27, 2023

You still have time to delete this.. — Canna Anna (@Apple748582331) September 27, 2023

I wonder where they are delivered to, then? Oh, look - "the home address ..."! pic.twitter.com/8SjM3OUjKW — Crisis? What Crisis? (@JamesH113005) September 27, 2023

You understand that a beneficiary address is the address of the final recipient of a wire funds transfer, right? — ProjectileGrommetz (@PGrommetz) September 27, 2023

How could this be possible when Biden said vehemently during the debate that Hunter never received any money originating from China? — Dr. Theo 🇺🇸 (@Tedlinknews) September 27, 2023

You guys really going to die on this hill defending this guy and his criminal family? Wait a month and he’ll be kicked off the ticket and you can have your soul back - sit this one out — Mephistofish (@MephistoMatt2) September 27, 2023

You get what a beneficiary address is, right? — J.D. Hammerstein (@Glanzyspudding) September 27, 2023

You understand what a “beneficiary address” is though, right? You don’t? Is it too “technical,” or “complicated?” Or not “compelling” enough? pic.twitter.com/bwKMkdtaZE — Cecil Brodes (@CecilBrodes) September 27, 2023

I'm sorry this is happening to you. pic.twitter.com/Aa0McQ0r3q — Karl Nittinger (@karl_nittinger) September 27, 2023

You have no idea what you're talking about. — Evets (@Evetsisnthappy) September 27, 2023

You understand that the Biden’s don’t give a shit about you, right? — David Grantham (@D_Grant_Ham) September 27, 2023

Advertisement

Imagine a so-called 'technical writer' with this ridiculous/duplicitous line of misleading reasoning concerning $100Ks in payments by a CCP-China connected company directly to the son of a U.S presidential candidate during an election year. pic.twitter.com/c4TRerY0JR — Selwayriver (@selwayriver) September 27, 2023

Keep spinning sweetheart. It’s so cute. — Little Big Man (@HeathLongmire) September 27, 2023

No! There's zero evidence that Joe Biden received any of that money. None! Joe had no idea because he never talked about business with his son — he said so.

The House Oversight Committee is holding a hearing tomorrow with three witnesses … the first impeachment inquiry hearing. Tune in for more.

***