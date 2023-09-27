Transgender mom says gender-affirming surgery for kids is no different than an appendectomy

Elon Musk shares his thoughts on a border wall as he prepares to...
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on September 27, 2023
Twitchy

We've done two posts on Rep. Hank Johnson today, and we've still found someone dumber. Bernadette here, who says she's a transgender teacher, had some news for her Australian member of Parliament, Moira Deeming, who says in her X bio that "biological sex is not a left v right issue."

Bernadette claims that surgeons are performing irreversible surgeries on children! These minors are being mutilated by appendectomies. Those don't grow back, you know.

Forget it, she's rolling.

Once more: "This is no different to banning abortions or life-saving care for transgender people."

No, this ratio is pretty solid.

We have a sense of humor, and we're laughing at you. 

No kidding. This is worse than AOC dumb. And the best part is she thinks she's making a brilliant analogy. Bernadette is busy fighting her way through the ignorant comments.

A little girl's perfectly healthy breasts.

We're leaving out where Charlotte responds "Groomer" to every single reply. All of them. She's committed to the bit.

It just goes on and on and on, with Bernadette copying and pasting the same reply to every single person:

We have legitimate concerns that you're a parent. Really, we're afraid for your kids. We DEMAND Child Protective Services pay you a visit.

***

