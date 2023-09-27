Transgender mom says gender-affirming surgery for kids is no different than an appendectomy

We've done two posts on Rep. Hank Johnson today, and we've still found someone dumber. Bernadette here, who says she's a transgender teacher, had some news for her Australian member of Parliament, Moira Deeming, who says in her X bio that "biological sex is not a left v right issue."

Bernadette claims that surgeons are performing irreversible surgeries on children! These minors are being mutilated by appendectomies. Those don't grow back, you know.

Did you know Appendectomies are irreversible procedures performed on CHILDREN?



Once the appendix is removed, it cannot regrow and the mutilated chid will be WITHOUT an appendix for the rest of their LIFE!



I have legitimate concerns and want my conservative politician to step in pic.twitter.com/W2X1BNBtKy — Bernadette (@Berni_carpenter) September 26, 2023

Forget it, she's rolling.

I've asked @MoiraDeemingMP to investigate this mutilation of children's bodies.



If you are a concerned parent, or an upright clear thinking citizen, please add your name to my request.https://t.co/NswMUAH3ZG — Bernadette (@Berni_carpenter) September 26, 2023

You know, the best thing about this is none of my replies need to make sense, nor be backed up by actual facts.



Just like GC Cultists, all I have to do is call people groomer and say children are being mutilated.



I'm betting, if I do this long enough, the GC nuts will agree! — Bernadette (@Berni_carpenter) September 27, 2023

This post has been wonderful for bringing out the ridiculous GC Cultists.



They are completely unable to see the irony of their views. This is no different to banning abortions or life saving care for transgender people.



Fantastic for building my block list. — Bernadette (@Berni_carpenter) September 27, 2023

Once more: "This is no different to banning abortions or life-saving care for transgender people."

The usernames are usually LetterBunchOfNumbers and, unsurprisingly, seemlike humorless men.



I guess most women can see Right Wing Politicians involving themselves in abortion laws is a bad thing. — Bernadette (@Berni_carpenter) September 27, 2023

No, this ratio is pretty solid.

Wow! Americans are awake! The rate of stupid just went up exponentially! God they have no sense of humor nor irony. — Bernadette (@Berni_carpenter) September 27, 2023

We have a sense of humor, and we're laughing at you.

Literally the dumbest argument you'll ever see on this app. https://t.co/p3i9MCGylW — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) September 27, 2023

No kidding. This is worse than AOC dumb. And the best part is she thinks she's making a brilliant analogy. Bernadette is busy fighting her way through the ignorant comments.

Admitting that gender care is mutilating children is a weird flex, but ok… — Amerigo the Red™️ 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@AmerigoFreedo) September 27, 2023

What point are you failing to make? pic.twitter.com/BxA442MWok — Sheepdog Frank (@navymig) September 27, 2023

You’re admitting gender affirming care mutilates children to make your point. — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) September 27, 2023

Electively removing a little girls breasts and removing an appendix that’s inflamed, are hardly analogous. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@HarmfulOpinion) September 27, 2023

A little girl's perfectly healthy breasts.

I'm just going to assume you're a really lame troll account — 🍄Mother Girth🍄 (@machineelfmama) September 27, 2023

Rarely does an attempt at cleverness fail so quickly.



You didn't even get past the first sentence. — George From NY (@GeorgeFromNY1) September 27, 2023

Praying for your kids — Mozz🃏 (@MozzK5) September 27, 2023

is this a joke? Seriously — Kat_the_Knight_Editor (@Kat_AiA) September 27, 2023

You aren't even trying with this. — Kyler Kenobi 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@KylerKenobi) September 26, 2023

We're leaving out where Charlotte responds "Groomer" to every single reply. All of them. She's committed to the bit.

The dumbest analogy that I have possibly ever heard. — Ross L.Peters (@indyrallen) September 27, 2023

An appendectomy sure beats dying. — Spreadsheeticus (@spreadsheeticus) September 27, 2023

Congratulations. This is officially the stvpidest analogy I have seen in my entire life. If this is the best you can do, you have lost the argument. — Belinda (@Cobeekat) September 27, 2023

The appendix doesn’t interfere with nursing when removed. It won’t lead to Osteoporosis. It doesn’t impede or deny a person’s ability to have a satisfying sex life.



Love to have De-trans kids see you compare their hardship to an appendectomy. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) September 27, 2023

Keep convincing yourself that you did the right thing by comparing your penis removal (if you even went that far) to an appendectomy.



Really great news that you’re a teacher too. Encouraging that you’re educating our youth. — Lil’ Penguin 🐧 (@SckNTyrd) September 27, 2023

Your comparison is ridiculous because the appendix serves no purpose. Sex organs do have a purpose. — Not-woke gay (@steiner4791) September 27, 2023

You're a man. — Lord Frieza, Most Powerful Being In the Universe (@haz_beard) September 27, 2023

I sadly thought this was parody due to the painful lack of logic and reasoning with comparing this to gender surgery on children...but I'm afraid people actual pat themselves on the back for this. — Catholic Principal Angles (@SimpleAngles) September 26, 2023

Nice try but... Swing and miss. pic.twitter.com/aBQGdsUlmT — NYS Gold Corp Freedom Otter🦦🇺🇸 (@freedom_nys) September 27, 2023

Appendectomy is performed when the appendix is inflamed. There are no lasting complications after removal. — Paul Knight (@Gaga_In_Fla) September 27, 2023

Ok cool . Since we’re doing medical emergencies that require immediate surgery.

Can you confirm which medical emergency requires any ‘transitioning’ procedures? — Tyranny-Saurus ™️ 🇺🇸 (@TyrannySaurustv) September 27, 2023

Did you know that appendicitis is a physical ailment which will kill the child if not treated and that there is very good evidence that appendectomy works?

On the other hand "gender affirming surgery" "treats" a mental condition and the quality of evidence that it works is low. — Sam Paechter (#12962 on the list) (@FluffAnecdote) September 27, 2023

It would be much more difficult for me to find a doctor who would remove my appendix for no reason simply because I want them to, than it would for me to find a doctor to give me a mastectomy for no reason simply because I want them to — dr penis (@legal_cocaine2) September 27, 2023

Hi, appendicitis survivor here!



The appendix is only removed when it threatens to burst and kill the person suffering it. Besides the post-surgery scar, there's no real differences between someone with or without one.



The same cannot be said about cutting off one's penis. — Quattro (Weiss' Husband) (@QuattroMKII) September 27, 2023

You honestly think this is some kind of gotcha moment, don't you — Junkball (@junkballthree) September 27, 2023

It just goes on and on and on, with Bernadette copying and pasting the same reply to every single person:

I'm a parent and I have legitimate concerns. I DEMAND all procedures be halted while right wing politicians check their polling on this issue! — Bernadette (@Berni_carpenter) September 27, 2023

We have legitimate concerns that you're a parent. Really, we're afraid for your kids. We DEMAND Child Protective Services pay you a visit.

