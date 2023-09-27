'Trans Rights in America' panel asked to define what a woman is, gets testy

We have a sitting Supreme Court Justice who can't define what a woman is, so this nonsense has already reached the top. What kind of question is that anyway? "What is a woman?" We'd say an adult female, but that's just how we were raised.

Apparently in response to an appearance on campus by Michael Knowles, a panel on "Trans Rights in America" was set up at Georgetown University featuring some high-profile trans activists. Representing Timcast, Elad Eliahu attended and approached the microphone with that seemingly unanswerable question.

During the Q&A portion of the “Trans Rights in America” panel I ask what is a woman?



Trans activist Charlotte Clymer responds by asking the question back to me. I say genetics & follow up w Clymer who tells me they don’t have a definition for woman, then remove me from the event https://t.co/D57lEHJ89B pic.twitter.com/yn7fsdgb0W — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) September 27, 2023

Chris Carr reports:

During the Q&A portion, Eliahu approached the microphone and said there didn’t appear to be a consensus on terms. “So, what is a woman?” he asked. “And if it is just self-identifying, then is there any limiting principle to that?” Amid scattered murmuring from the audience, [Charlotte] Clymer offered to take the question before asking Eliahu to provide his definition. “I’m a journalist, so I came to ask you,” he replied. “Well, I want to ask you: what is a woman?” Clymer said. Eliahu said he believes it comes down to genetics and chromosomes. … “I’ll give a quick answer,” Clymer said. “There are cis-gender women with XY chromosomes, there are cis-gender men with XX chromosomes. Chromosomally, we can’t determine what a woman is. Biologically, it’s very hard to define. This is what we see over and over again.” Clymer added: “What really angers me about this question is that the people never seem to be able to give a straight answer themselves.” “I just did,” Eliahu said.

People never seem to be able to give a straight answer. An adult human female. There, we just did it again.

It's the unanswerable question apparently. — Mark Kelly (@saucebook) September 27, 2023

“It’s very hard to define.”



No. No it’s not. 3 words:



Adult human female. — Mel (@YoMelToo) September 27, 2023

The eyes on you from the crowd was priceless. its like you were in an echo chamber and dared to make your own sound, the look of AWWWW and confusion from the audience was telling. — The Right Handed Neutrino (@TheRHNeutrino) September 27, 2023

It was practically hate speech.

I loved watching the students in the room look at the journalist who dared to challenge the post-modern dogma, in awe. Yes you can challenge the cathedral. — Chris (@CJ_Rodd) September 27, 2023

The silence after is deafening — yung grandpappy reborn (@McCMatt) September 27, 2023

Men, telling women, who is allowed to identify as a woman, and what constitutes being one.



Women: that's not what being a woman is.



Same men: transphobic bigot!



Transactivism is nothing but hate against women and misogyny on steroids. An absolutely offensive clown show — ₩ᵃᶳᵏᵉᴵᵚᵉᵉ₩ᵃᵝᵝꜟᵗ I block a$$holes daily (@WaskelweeWabbit) September 27, 2023

Charlotte sounds like a dude. — charlietuna1971 (@charlietuna1971) September 27, 2023

I went to school and shared a classroom with Charlotte. The meltdowns in class were amazing — Big Brain Politics (@BigBrainPolitik) September 27, 2023

Can’t have you telling the people the truth they already know but are afraid to say out loud. A woman is an adult female. Men cannot be women. They can dress like and cut off their private parts but when archaeologists dig up their bones they will say this was a man. — Cookies4truth (@cookies4truth) September 27, 2023

I didn't think she had the balls to toss you out. — JeffC (@JeffChrz) September 27, 2023

See that now, you were removed for stating the truth, quoting actual scientific, and biological fact.



This disease needs sterilized from normal society, and all put back into professional care. — C. Mervyn Graham ™® (@Daminous_Purity) September 27, 2023

Thank you for exposing the trans cult. Their reaction to your question was proof that "Trans Rights" are, in fact, special entitlements that con men like @ZoAndBehold and his male-lesbian fiance want to enforce to abuse society without being held accountable for their fraud. — Cammie Kaenine (@KaenineC) September 27, 2023

The people who will lose the debate every time HAVE to censor you. Because they know the real science does not back them up. They have zero rational argument and cannot deal with truth and a little thing called biology. — Selene (@agravematter) September 27, 2023

You interrupted fantasy time. They don’t like having their delusions pointed out to them. — Jason (@JasonRCoolidge) September 27, 2023

The party of science, everyone. The fact that the question "What is a woman" makes Clymer angry says a lot. Just answer the man's question.

