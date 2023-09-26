CDC: If you've had a problem finding the new vaccine, more is on the way!

It was about a month ago when the press started publishing stories about a coming strain of COVID-19 for which they were formulating a new vaccine. Those stories seem to have died out, but the CDC has not gotten the message. New Director Mandy K. Cohen says if you're having a problem finding the new vaccine, stick with it! More is on the way.

We’ve heard that people in some areas have had issues getting the Covid vaccine. @CDCGov is in close contact with the manufacturers + pharmacies as they get more vaccine delivered. If you’ve had a problem finding the vaccine, stick with it—more is on the way! pic.twitter.com/qNHYP3QQzU — Mandy K. Cohen, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) September 22, 2023

Serious question: Is our 80-year-old president going to get the new shot, and will he do it publicly as he did for the first round of vaccines? We don't even know if he's still doing the boosters after having had six or seven.

Good news for parents, according to CNN. The new vaccine is recommended for ages 6 months and up, so your baby is eligible for the shot.

We don’t want it. — DrXBloomGaming (@DrXBloomGaming) September 23, 2023

This is to gaslight you into believing everyone else is rushing to get the jab.

They are not. — American Girl (@AmericanGirl_85) September 23, 2023

No worries, you can have mine Mandy.



That goes for my children as well.



Please take them all.



I want you to be fully protected.



You might consider a course of remdesivir also.



You can never be too safe. — Stephen (@Stephenin850) September 23, 2023

That’s okay. I’m not convinced we need anything more from big pharma. — Dee_Artist (@denise_artist) September 23, 2023

“@CDCGov is in close contact with the manufacturers.”



Yeah, Gretchen. We know. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/sbo9S137jq — AJ Kay (@AJKayWriter) September 24, 2023

It's not that we can't get them. It's that we don't want them... or you. — Roy Nathanson (@roy_nathanson) September 23, 2023

Restoring trust in the CDC one step backwards at a time. — Kevin A. Smith (@a_kevin_smith) September 23, 2023

You're looking kind of sick Mandy. — HatRabbit 🎩🐰🐭 (@HatRabbit17) September 23, 2023

Nobody wants your money making clot shot. Tested on 10 mice and it’s good to go, that is a hard pass. CDC is sponsored by Pfizer. — Just a dude (@Just_A_Dude_AZ) September 23, 2023

Why would someone get a vax that didn't work the first 6 times that they took it?? — Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) September 23, 2023

You're not telling the truth; this story appears to be entirely fabricated in an attempt to create a false sense of demand among people. — Daniel Ekström (@nitton76) September 23, 2023

Oh, I can hardly wait. I mean it. You can have mine. Seriously, you are important. You should take several. — Bil Boda (@BilBoda) September 23, 2023

We’re supposed to think demand is so high that they can’t keep up with it😂. — FreeSpeechMatters (@FreeSpeechFnly) September 23, 2023

Wouldn't you be safer locking down at home rather than strapping on a mask and driving from pharmacy to pharmacy?

"In close contact with the manufacturers."

