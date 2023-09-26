CDC: If you've had a problem finding the new vaccine, more is on the way!

AOC: The number of migrants coming to NYC today is NOTHING compared to...
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on September 26, 2023

It was about a month ago when the press started publishing stories about a coming strain of COVID-19 for which they were formulating a new vaccine. Those stories seem to have died out, but the CDC has not gotten the message. New Director Mandy K. Cohen says if you're having a problem finding the new vaccine, stick with it! More is on the way.

Serious question: Is our 80-year-old president going to get the new shot, and will he do it publicly as he did for the first round of vaccines? We don't even know if he's still doing the boosters after having had six or seven.

Good news for parents, according to CNN. The new vaccine is recommended for ages 6 months and up, so your baby is eligible for the shot.

Wouldn't you be safer locking down at home rather than strapping on a mask and driving from pharmacy to pharmacy?

"In close contact with the manufacturers."

***

