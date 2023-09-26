Just for fun: The Dank Knight asks 'What's Biden Shouting?' and LOL
AOC: The number of migrants coming to NYC today is NOTHING compared to Ellis Island

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on September 26, 2023

Ed Krassenstein used to be nothing but an anti-Trump troll, but now that he's gotten a taste of some of that X "content creator" money, he's lightened up a bit and now asks his followers what they think about each issue. He's practically begging for engagement, and we're going to give him some because he thinks Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez might have made a good point about immigration. AOC says the number of migrants coming to New York City today is nothing compared to those who came through Ellis Island in the late 19th Century and early 20th Century.

Does AOC have a point when she compares the people coming to NYC today via immigration and those who came through Ellis Island?

AOC said:

“The number of, when it comes to people coming to New York City today, are nothing. I’m telling you, nothing compared to the daily amounts of people we saw coming in through Ellis Island in the first half of this century.

“We’re seeing more than twelve million immigrants that passed through Ellis Island between 1892 and 1954.”

What are your thoughts?  Is this a fair comparison?

Um, no. First, the migrants arriving in New York City are being bussed there from the border. You can fit only so many people onto a bus. The number of people coming to NYC is nothing compared to the border states, and we note she doesn't propose any solution to what her mayor has called the destruction of the city as we knew it.

Second, migrants have been being bussed to New York for, what, a year? Compared to 60 years of immigration through Ellis Island, yeah, the number's small.

Third, not that it matters to her, but the immigrants who came through Ellis Island did so legally.

Peaking at more than 10,000 a day at certain border crossings, but Karine Jean-Pierre won't talk about that.

She's just not that bright.

