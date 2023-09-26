AOC: The number of migrants coming to NYC today is NOTHING compared to Ellis Island

Ed Krassenstein used to be nothing but an anti-Trump troll, but now that he's gotten a taste of some of that X "content creator" money, he's lightened up a bit and now asks his followers what they think about each issue. He's practically begging for engagement, and we're going to give him some because he thinks Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez might have made a good point about immigration. AOC says the number of migrants coming to New York City today is nothing compared to those who came through Ellis Island in the late 19th Century and early 20th Century.

Does AOC have a point when she compares the people coming to NYC today via immigration and those who came through Ellis Island? AOC said: “The number of, when it comes to people coming to New York City today, are nothing. I’m telling you, nothing compared to the daily amounts of people we saw coming in through Ellis Island in the first half of this century. “We’re seeing more than twelve million immigrants that passed through Ellis Island between 1892 and 1954.” What are your thoughts? Is this a fair comparison?

Um, no. First, the migrants arriving in New York City are being bussed there from the border. You can fit only so many people onto a bus. The number of people coming to NYC is nothing compared to the border states, and we note she doesn't propose any solution to what her mayor has called the destruction of the city as we knew it.

Second, migrants have been being bussed to New York for, what, a year? Compared to 60 years of immigration through Ellis Island, yeah, the number's small.

Third, not that it matters to her, but the immigrants who came through Ellis Island did so legally.

People that came through Ellis island had an orderly process, and a lot of them were required to show proof of self support so that they wouldn't become "public charges" — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) September 26, 2023

Bingo. It was legal and on top of that, the immigrants knew they ran the risk of deportation or rejection.



She is comparing scofflaws in the 2000s to law-abiding people. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) September 26, 2023

No. Coming in through Ellis Island was legal. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) September 26, 2023

Uhm, they had an entire country to populate



They were literally giving away land



They passed the Homestead Acts through which 10 percent of the total area of the United States was given away for free pic.twitter.com/xptqYbPjIf — Gummi Bear (@gummibear737) September 26, 2023

Do the math 🤣🤣🤣 — Dan (@DanHeart1979) September 26, 2023

12 million over 62 years is a little under 200,000 people per year. I don’t think that is an equal comparison to the numbers coming across the southern border this year. — diehardcubfan (@diehardcubfan3) September 26, 2023

That was less than 200,000 per year. — El Magnífico (@MagnificoIX) September 26, 2023

530 people a day? What’s the number now? — Black Beth Dutton (@Oh_Katie_Babie) September 26, 2023

Peaking at more than 10,000 a day at certain border crossings, but Karine Jean-Pierre won't talk about that.

Key words: “passed through.” On their way to all regions of the USA. And they all expected to earn their own way via hard work.



Today they have been told to expect a socialist local NYC government to provide all their needs — Jeff (@Boomerjeff) September 26, 2023

Yeah, today is just like 1892, lmao. — Ranting Monkey (@Ranting_Monkey) September 26, 2023

The ones coming through Ellis Island were only let in if it was deemed they would be self sufficient upon arrival. Any likely to become a public charge were sent back. Also we didn’t put them up in hotel rooms and feed them. — Andrew the Millwright (@JdubAndrew) September 26, 2023

Ellis island was a quarantine facility.



It was a port of entry. — John Shoemaker (@RealJohnShoe) September 26, 2023

No. There wasn’t welfare and people were sent back. They also wanted to be American and assimilated. People are sick of tax dollars going to people who will never assimilate and pledge loyalty to their homelands (see the planted flags) — Glenn Vile (@glenn_vile) September 26, 2023

1892 to 1954 is 62 years. That's < 200k per year. Also, New York was a port of entry, so not even close to everyone arriving stayed in New York. Finally, that was legal immigration. — OmegaTir (@OmegaTir) September 26, 2023

She's just not that bright.

