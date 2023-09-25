USA TODAY talks to voters and learns who their REAL ideal candidate is

As of today, it looks like we're looking at a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump in 2024 … despite Biden's age and flagrant influence peddling and Trump's numerous indictments. USA TODAY says recent polls suggest that voters really want someone else, so they talked to a cross-section of America and found out who the people really want to run in 2024.

Recent polls suggest some voters don't want to choose Trump or Biden 2024. Here's their ideal candidate. https://t.co/b9LgDrCT9W — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 25, 2023

Liz Cheney? Mitt Romney? We see where this is headed.

If you ask Republicans who their ideal candidate is and they answer Mitt Romney, Liz Cheney, or Will Hurd, you haven't actually talked to any Republicans. https://t.co/z0S2cCYrmV — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) September 25, 2023

Will Hurd. Liz Cheney. Just stop, lol. — MJ Tomko (@Tomko_1) September 25, 2023

Sudiksha Kochi did some digging and found out who people would really like to see on the ballot. Patricia Holliday, a 66-year-old from Florida, says Elizabeth Warren has the wisdom and policy expertise. Shreya Dandu, a 21-year-old master's student at George Mason University in Virginia, likes Warren but would also vote for Alexandria Ocasio Cortez. "Speaking as another woman of color, I just love to see someone like her just go into politics, especially because young women of color are very underrepresented," she said.

As for Republicans, David Thul said his ideal candidate would be former Texas Rep. Will Hurd, a vocal critic of Trump who is running in the 2024 race. Tammy Hester, a 52-year-old who lives in Washington, D.C., is a Democrat but likes "Republican" Liz Cheney. 66-year-old Walter Cox says his ideal candidate is Mitt Romney.

OMG - If we’re gonna replace Biden with Warren or AOC - let’s keep Biden!! — Ally Bolour ☼𓃬 (@AllyBolour) September 25, 2023

Phony article to hype favorites of the author — Big Cat Tech (@PMaxiums) September 25, 2023

You paid someone to write this tripe? WTAF? — Down5hift (@Down5hift1) September 25, 2023

My god you suck — whsbuss (@whsbuss) September 25, 2023

As we reported last summer, Washington Post conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin was fangirling over Liz Cheney, saying the guys "are going to be no match for her if she runs in 2024." And we all know Rubin is always right.

***