WaPo's Joe Biden simp Philip Bump locks down replies to his latest defense...
Ted Cruz SCHOOLS anti-Christian organization targeting Auburn mass baptism
No wonder Donald Trump said he wanted to buy a Glock
Twitter offers its farewells (LOL) to Megan Rapinoe after final USWNT match
Democrats post slow-motion video of Joe Biden delivering for Gen Z
Oversight Committee to hold first impeachment inquiry hearing Thursday
Whoops: Steven Cheung deletes tweet about Trump buying a Glock after all Hell...
'Lost': FBI sued after allegedly losing hundreds of thousands of rare coins during...
WATCH as baby rhino thwarts keeper's sophisticated cage in daring escape caught on...
'You're an idiot.': Ana Navarro earns MAJOR eye-rolling for being 'shocked' by Menendez...
Must be nice! Michelle Obama will speak to Germans about inclusion for a...
Ron DeSantis posts brutal video challenging Gavin Newsom to a debate
'How is any of this even acceptable?' Ian Miles Cheong shares video of...
With help from ladies like Taylor Swift & Alix Earle, the NFL 'scores'...

USA TODAY talks to voters and learns who their REAL ideal candidate is

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on September 25, 2023
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

As of today, it looks like we're looking at a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump in 2024 … despite Biden's age and flagrant influence peddling and Trump's numerous indictments. USA TODAY says recent polls suggest that voters really want someone else, so they talked to a cross-section of America and found out who the people really want to run in 2024.

Advertisement

Liz Cheney? Mitt Romney? We see where this is headed.

Sudiksha Kochi did some digging and found out who people would really like to see on the ballot. Patricia Holliday, a 66-year-old from Florida, says Elizabeth Warren has the wisdom and policy expertise. Shreya Dandu, a 21-year-old master's student at George Mason University in Virginia, likes Warren but would also vote for Alexandria Ocasio Cortez. "Speaking as another woman of color, I just love to see someone like her just go into politics, especially because young women of color are very underrepresented," she said.

As for Republicans, David Thul said his ideal candidate would be former Texas Rep. Will Hurd, a vocal critic of Trump who is running in the 2024 race. Tammy Hester, a 52-year-old who lives in Washington, D.C., is a Democrat but likes "Republican" Liz Cheney. 66-year-old Walter Cox says his ideal candidate is Mitt Romney.

Recommended

Whoops: Steven Cheung deletes tweet about Trump buying a Glock after all Hell breaks loose on Twitter
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

As we reported last summer, Washington Post conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin was fangirling over Liz Cheney, saying the guys "are going to be no match for her if she runs in 2024." And we all know Rubin is always right.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: LIZ CHENEY MITT ROMNEY USA TODAY 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Whoops: Steven Cheung deletes tweet about Trump buying a Glock after all Hell breaks loose on Twitter
Amy Curtis
Twitter offers its farewells (LOL) to Megan Rapinoe after final USWNT match
Grateful Calvin
Ted Cruz SCHOOLS anti-Christian organization targeting Auburn mass baptism
justmindy
'Lost': FBI sued after allegedly losing hundreds of thousands of rare coins during raid
Amy Curtis
'Unsettling': Catturd swatted during his podcast
Amy Curtis
Democrats post slow-motion video of Joe Biden delivering for Gen Z
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Whoops: Steven Cheung deletes tweet about Trump buying a Glock after all Hell breaks loose on Twitter Amy Curtis
Advertisement