POTUS preaching about 'sovereignty' and 'territorial integrity' can't get more shameless

Oversight Committee to hold first impeachment inquiry hearing Thursday

Brett T.  |  7:55 PM on September 25, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Rep. James Comer has announced that the House Oversight Committee will hold its first impeachment inquiry hearing this Thursday and announced the names of the witnesses.

Townhall reports:

The witnesses include Bruce Dubinsky, the founder of Dubinsky Consulting and a forensic accountant; Eileen O'Connor, who formerly served as the assistant attorney general in the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) tax division; and Professor Johnathon Turley of George Washington University Law School, who has offered analysis and insight about the Biden family corruption and impeachment inquiries. "Jonathan Turley" has been trending over X on Monday night.

"Biden family bank records at center of impeachment"? Exactly.

But we've been assured multiple times there's "zero evidence" linking Hunter's overseas shenanigans to his father.

A lot of Biden water carriers are harping on the "may have" language, but this is an impeachment inquiry … due process, you know? We know libs aren't big on it, but there you go.

***

