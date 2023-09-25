Oversight Committee to hold first impeachment inquiry hearing Thursday

Rep. James Comer has announced that the House Oversight Committee will hold its first impeachment inquiry hearing this Thursday and announced the names of the witnesses.

On Thursday, @GOPoversight will hold an impeachment inquiry hearing. We will present evidence uncovered to date and hear from legal and financial experts about crimes the Bidens may have committed as they brought in millions at the expense of U.S. interests. pic.twitter.com/fEDH85r5L8 — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) September 25, 2023

Comer Announces Witnesses in First Impeachment Inquiry Hearing

https://t.co/ujiWo4hVfI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 25, 2023

Townhall reports:

The witnesses include Bruce Dubinsky, the founder of Dubinsky Consulting and a forensic accountant; Eileen O'Connor, who formerly served as the assistant attorney general in the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) tax division; and Professor Johnathon Turley of George Washington University Law School, who has offered analysis and insight about the Biden family corruption and impeachment inquiries. "Jonathan Turley" has been trending over X on Monday night.

🚨 An overwhelming amount of evidence shows President Joe Biden abused his public office for his family’s financial gain.



Congress has a duty to open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden’s corruption. Americans deserve answers, transparency, and accountability. @TGowdySC pic.twitter.com/VlkWRzM86Y — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) September 25, 2023

"Biden family bank records at center of impeachment"? Exactly.

Trump has already been punished for Bidens crimes, and it's why he was impeached, but they did it on a fast track. I want to see justice done, but I don't want to watch a year of hearings either. You could impeach today on his dereliction of duty for not protecting our border. — Jericho (@JerichoXVI) September 25, 2023

I sat through 100 hours of a sham impeachment of President Trump for having the audacity of asking about these very real crimes committed by Joe Biden and his family so I am very excited to see what a real impeachment inquiry looks like. — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) September 25, 2023

Looking forward to it. — NewtonLeroy (@NewtonLeroy1) September 25, 2023

But we've been assured multiple times there's "zero evidence" linking Hunter's overseas shenanigans to his father.

I wonder if all the major networks will be showing the hearings? — Jake gibson (@Jakeallupnu) September 25, 2023

A lot of Biden water carriers are harping on the "may have" language, but this is an impeachment inquiry … due process, you know? We know libs aren't big on it, but there you go.

