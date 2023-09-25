Oversight Committee to hold first impeachment inquiry hearing Thursday
Whoops: Steven Cheung deletes tweet about Trump buying a Glock after all Hell...
'Lost': FBI sued after allegedly losing hundreds of thousands of rare coins during...
WATCH as baby rhino thwarts keeper's sophisticated cage in daring escape caught on...
'You're an idiot.': Ana Navarro earns MAJOR eye-rolling for being 'shocked' by Menendez...
Must be nice! Michelle Obama will speak to Germans about inclusion for a...
Ron DeSantis posts brutal video challenging Gavin Newsom to a debate
'How is any of this even acceptable?' Ian Miles Cheong shares video of...
With help from ladies like Taylor Swift & Alix Earle, the NFL 'scores'...
'Unsettling': Catturd swatted during his podcast
Photographers show migrant children howling in pain as they crawl through razor wire
BOOM! In one epic tweet, Dana Loesch backs House Republicans ATF proposal
Biden fanboy Harry Sisson SNAPS when busted for seemingly LYING about receiving a...
POTUS preaching about 'sovereignty' and 'territorial integrity' can't get more shameless

Democrats post slow-motion video of Joe Biden delivering for Gen Z

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on September 25, 2023
Twitter

The Democrat talking points have gone out regarding Generation Z. This video by the Democrats perfectly mirrors all of the "accomplishments" that Harvard graduate David Hogg listed earlier today.

Advertisement

We don't know … between David Hogg, Harry "Bomb Threat" Sisson, and Victor Shi, 80-year-old Joe Biden just might have the Gen Z vote in the bag.

Check out Brandon here in his aviators:

Recommended

Whoops: Steven Cheung deletes tweet about Trump buying a Glock after all Hell breaks loose on Twitter
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

They did 50 takes and this was the best one.

How do you market a senile 80-year-old racist to Gen Z? You try to buy their votes.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: DEMOCRATS JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Whoops: Steven Cheung deletes tweet about Trump buying a Glock after all Hell breaks loose on Twitter
Amy Curtis
'Lost': FBI sued after allegedly losing hundreds of thousands of rare coins during raid
Amy Curtis
'Unsettling': Catturd swatted during his podcast
Amy Curtis
'You're an idiot.': Ana Navarro earns MAJOR eye-rolling for being 'shocked' by Menendez charges
Chad Felix Greene
'How is any of this even acceptable?' Ian Miles Cheong shares video of GROSS bullying of street musician
Chad Felix Greene
Biden fanboy Harry Sisson SNAPS when busted for seemingly LYING about receiving a bomb threat; Updated
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Whoops: Steven Cheung deletes tweet about Trump buying a Glock after all Hell breaks loose on Twitter Amy Curtis
Advertisement