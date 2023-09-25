Democrats post slow-motion video of Joe Biden delivering for Gen Z

The Democrat talking points have gone out regarding Generation Z. This video by the Democrats perfectly mirrors all of the "accomplishments" that Harvard graduate David Hogg listed earlier today.
Young people voted for Biden in record numbers here’s the result so far:— David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) September 23, 2023
-Billions in student debt forgiveness
-First gun safety bill in 30 years
-Most Climate spending in US history
-Office of gun violence prevention
-Climate Corps
-More
More progress on all the above…
We don't know … between David Hogg, Harry "Bomb Threat" Sisson, and Victor Shi, 80-year-old Joe Biden just might have the Gen Z vote in the bag.
Check out Brandon here in his aviators:
President Biden is delivering for Gen Z 😎 pic.twitter.com/bXVunxU6ii— The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) September 24, 2023
Delivering misery.— JWF (@JammieWF) September 25, 2023
I almost cracked a tooth cringing at this…— Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) September 25, 2023
When’s Biden going to hit the campaign trail? There’s a LOT of people that would like to say something to him…me included.
They have to loop a four second video of him walking because he falls so much #suchdeliver #wow https://t.co/6Z9w03XlYS— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 25, 2023
$70 million image makeover at work... https://t.co/qxklv0y4hk— Mr. Aye Dee (@MrAyeDee) September 25, 2023
Joe and his aviators... Recent polls have disclosed an inconvenient truth - that as each generation gets older, many in its midst lose their charming naivete. Gen Z has had nearly three years of experience with Slo Joe. It seems many have grown out of his malarkey.— Author James Greer (@JimnLke) September 25, 2023
Yeah, he's delivering higher gas prices, higher food prices, higher mortgage rates, higher energy bills, and higher inflation, etc.— SheepDog Society LLC (@QPsyOps) September 25, 2023
Quick question?
Were you high when you typed this out?
He's wandering aimlessly again.— Albert Latham (@albert1776) September 24, 2023
Waiting for all the Zoomers with jobs to find this post. pic.twitter.com/FqRNrLIZ3V— Jeremy Cerone 🇻🇦🇷🇺🇻🇪 (@JeremyCerone) September 24, 2023
Delivers for himself and family.— Continental (@continental2109) September 25, 2023
How much editing was done to make this clip possible 😂😂😂— StaceyWallen✌🏼❤️🇺🇸 (@stacey_wallen) September 25, 2023
They did 50 takes and this was the best one.
How’s the Gen Z polling?— Dennis Dockery (@slobzilla) September 25, 2023
Gen Z sees him 😎 pic.twitter.com/vuMggJfqvD— Ashley (@ashleykaycromer) September 24, 2023
He is delivering a GIANT debt to them— Kiran (@TheKiranHill) September 25, 2023
It's called pandering for votes. pic.twitter.com/icMQCvH2gp— Mark Pointer (@MarcusA73671058) September 24, 2023
How do you market a senile 80-year-old racist to Gen Z? You try to buy their votes.
***
