GoFundMe campaign launched to make Dove's 'Fat Liberation' ambassador feel 'safe'

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on September 23, 2023
Instagram

As Twitchy reported last week, Dove has hired "fat liberation" and Black Lives Matter activist Zyahna Bryant, apparently to fulfill their "Dove Real Beauty Pledge," which vows to "portray women as they are in real life" and build self-confidence in girls.

Now the Daily Mail is reporting that Bryant's cousin has started a GoFundMe campaign, which has already raised $10,000 of its $15,000 goal, to help Bryant feel "safe."

The Daily Mail reports:

A GoFundMe has been launched to help make a divisive BLM activist hired by Dove as its 'fat pride' spokeswoman feel 'safe' and 'protected'. 

Zyahna Bryant's cousin Erica Chapman created the virtual begging bowl after Bryant was slammed online for ruining a white student's life over a remark the 22-year-old activist admits she may have 'misheard.' 

Chapman said she wants to make Bryant feel 'safe' and 'protected,' writing: 'My cousin Zyahna has passionately and courageously supported important social issues since she was 12 years old. 

'Sadly, in today's national climate with so many angry, violent and unpredictable people, being a visible outspoken advocate and activist comes with significant risks.

The 22-year-old had hit headlines after claiming she overheard Morgan Bettinger threaten BLM protestors in July 2020, which she only later admitted she may have misheard after Bettinger was canceled and her life destroyed.  

Despite being a Black Lives Matter activist, the Daily Mail said she was quick to call the police on a reporter who showed up at her home asking for an interview. We thought the police were the bad guys?

It's also not specified how exactly the $15,000 will be used to make Bryant feel safe.

***

