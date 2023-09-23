GoFundMe campaign launched to make Dove's 'Fat Liberation' ambassador feel 'safe'

As Twitchy reported last week, Dove has hired "fat liberation" and Black Lives Matter activist Zyahna Bryant, apparently to fulfill their "Dove Real Beauty Pledge," which vows to "portray women as they are in real life" and build self-confidence in girls.

I can't even tell if this is real. How could it be real?



Is this Dove's Bud Light moment? Brand hires plus-size BLM activist https://t.co/mFnWNJYThZ via @MailOnline — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) September 14, 2023

Now the Daily Mail is reporting that Bryant's cousin has started a GoFundMe campaign, which has already raised $10,000 of its $15,000 goal, to help Bryant feel "safe."

Zyahna Bryant's cousin launches GOFUNDME to help BLM activist and Dove influencer who ruined white student's life to feel 'safe' https://t.co/HGpnNz9quq pic.twitter.com/tSmORANdlN — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) September 23, 2023

The Daily Mail reports:

A GoFundMe has been launched to help make a divisive BLM activist hired by Dove as its 'fat pride' spokeswoman feel 'safe' and 'protected'. Zyahna Bryant's cousin Erica Chapman created the virtual begging bowl after Bryant was slammed online for ruining a white student's life over a remark the 22-year-old activist admits she may have 'misheard.' Chapman said she wants to make Bryant feel 'safe' and 'protected,' writing: 'My cousin Zyahna has passionately and courageously supported important social issues since she was 12 years old. 'Sadly, in today's national climate with so many angry, violent and unpredictable people, being a visible outspoken advocate and activist comes with significant risks.

… The 22-year-old had hit headlines after claiming she overheard Morgan Bettinger threaten BLM protestors in July 2020, which she only later admitted she may have misheard after Bettinger was canceled and her life destroyed.

what a load of cr*p, she ruined someone else's life now, never apologized and keep reaping popularity and money but people starting to realize her scam and now she wants more money? smh — Devy Santy (@devysanty87) September 23, 2023

Despite being a Black Lives Matter activist, the Daily Mail said she was quick to call the police on a reporter who showed up at her home asking for an interview. We thought the police were the bad guys?

It's also not specified how exactly the $15,000 will be used to make Bryant feel safe.

