Antifa attacks a father protesting gender ideology in schools

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on September 23, 2023
Mocha Bezirgan

If you do a search of "far left" on CNN.com, you'll pull up 22 stories, most actually about the "far right." The only times the words "far left" appear together are in stories about Brazil, France, and Germany. Search for "far right" and you'll get 119 hits.

You know how gun grabbers are always going on about the children? You didn't hear much of a fuss when Antifa members carrying AR-15s stood guard outside a family-friendly drag show in Dallas. But they're not far left.

Antifa, which President Joe Biden informed us during the debates is "just an idea," showed up at a protest in Toronto against gender ideology being taught in schools. Watch them attack a protester, and watch as the police do nothing.

That's why they wear masks and bring umbrellas with them … to block any video recording.

Oh yeah, and police arrest the father who was attacked too:

This editor hates to say it, but the police here and in Canada seemed to have pledged allegiance to the Pride flag.

Because "Save Canada" are fascists and Antifa just wants books like "Gender Queer" and "Flamer" in school libraries.

Tags: SCHOOL TRANSGENDER ANTIFA

