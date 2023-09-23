Antifa attacks a father protesting gender ideology in schools

If you do a search of "far left" on CNN.com, you'll pull up 22 stories, most actually about the "far right." The only times the words "far left" appear together are in stories about Brazil, France, and Germany. Search for "far right" and you'll get 119 hits.

You know how gun grabbers are always going on about the children? You didn't hear much of a fuss when Antifa members carrying AR-15s stood guard outside a family-friendly drag show in Dallas. But they're not far left.

Antifa, which President Joe Biden informed us during the debates is "just an idea," showed up at a protest in Toronto against gender ideology being taught in schools. Watch them attack a protester, and watch as the police do nothing.

Man gets swarmed by “Antifa” and forcefully removed from a public road.



This was the man I was trying to record as he was getting attacked when “Antifa” attacked me for recording.



Later the man got brutally arrested.

More to come @MediaBezirgan pic.twitter.com/cAUB7XtWuf — Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) September 22, 2023

That's why they wear masks and bring umbrellas with them … to block any video recording.

Antifa attacks a man at a protest against gender ideology curriculums in schools



Toronto police don’t intervene

pic.twitter.com/58J7ZgOLa4 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 22, 2023

Tensions are high here in Toronto, a fight breaks out as a anti child mutilation protestor gets swallowed by an Antifa wall.https://t.co/zlZJJkoG4s pic.twitter.com/HA9vculYjh — K2 (@kiansimone44) September 22, 2023

Toronto police arrested @officialJosh_A ‘s brother @Nick_SaveCanada who was assaulted by Antifa and is bleeding from the head. @nathanielpawl gives me the details.



More to come @MediaBezirgan pic.twitter.com/SSAAGHEzfy — Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) September 22, 2023





Nick Alexander of Save Canada seen being hauled away from the protest by Toronto Police with a bloody face.



Nick was reportedly assaulted by an Antifa member.



Nick was arrested by Toronto Police, not the Antifa member. pic.twitter.com/I0LCBw0VHx — Harrison Faulkner (@Harry__Faulkner) September 22, 2023

Oh yeah, and police arrest the father who was attacked too:

DISGRACE:

Toronto Police arrests man who was attacked by “antifa” earlier.



“They’re impeding on my right to free assembly!” The man yells in pain.



This was the same guy I was recording for being attacked by “antifa” which led them to attack me as well.



More: @MediaBezirgan pic.twitter.com/7pqGedO5rH — Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) September 22, 2023

This editor hates to say it, but the police here and in Canada seemed to have pledged allegiance to the Pride flag.

If you’re against the fascist domestic terrorist group Antifa the ADL labels you a White Supremacist. pic.twitter.com/CW5kZLaX2s — Paul Hookem 🇺🇸 (@PaulHook_em) September 22, 2023

The west is crumbling in front of your eyes. — Dream (@MagixDream) September 22, 2023

Nice of that officer to smile at the end 🤔 — Zoo Pop (@Zoo_Pop) September 22, 2023

In my view masked people with hoods on are usually thugs or planning to be thugs... — Bonfire Brotherhood (@BonfireWisdom) September 22, 2023

I have gone from Back the Blue, to avoid the cops. — I'll probably say it (@MemeStealingBot) September 22, 2023

Why am I not surprised the police didn’t intervene? pic.twitter.com/DOgiuzyrl6 — Marie Isabella (@MarieIsabellaB) September 22, 2023

Have the police issued an official statement on why they didn’t intervene? I’d love to know what their excuse was. — Thomas Matthew (@latayprime) September 23, 2023

Because "Save Canada" are fascists and Antifa just wants books like "Gender Queer" and "Flamer" in school libraries.

