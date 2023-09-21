Gavin Newsom flew from Calif. to NY to tell the UN that burning...
Attention media: What does this video of a drowned migrant 'encapsulate'?
Mediaite's sob story about John Fetterman gets roundly mocked
Biden grins like an idiot while his handlers rush the press out of...
Gen. Mark Milley says the idea of a 'woke' military is 'total, utter,...
Biden administration extends legal status to 470,000 Venezuelans
Hollaria Briden shares a completely, totally real new Senate rule and ROFL
Greg Gutfeld & Katie Pavlich perfectly sum up what MSM-style 'journalism' is all...
Biden keeps yammering about MAGANOMICS but his policies aren't working and Trump isn't...
UNREAL! KJP shows her nasty TRUE colors when Peter Doocy DARES ask about...
There's a new hilarious 'tell' when Biden is doing something REALLY stupid ......
Washed-up Geraldo Rivera says not nice things about Rep Matt Gaetz and Twitter/X...
THIS! Chip Roy defends parents in straight-FIRE rant leaving Garland sputtering and speech...
Anybody believe the WH's reason Biden and Zelenskyy aren't having a press conference?

Sen. Mike Lee has a simple but important lesson on flags

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on September 21, 2023
Twitter

As Twitchy reported earlier today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting with President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday, but unusually, there won't be a press conference. A spokesperson explained, "We allocated the time based on what we think is best for Ukraine." Yes, what's best for Ukraine. Speaker Kevin McCarthy denied Zelenskyy's request to address a joint session of Congress (again).

Advertisement

Sen. Mike Lee had a quick thought to share about the U.S. and Ukraine.

Certainly not Sen. John Fetterman, as he has no lapels.

Who wants to tell her?


Recommended

Mediaite's sob story about John Fetterman gets roundly mocked
Coucy
Advertisement

And President Biden keeps suing Texas for putting up barriers to protect its border.

Advertisement

Literally, no, but if you don't like what Lee's implying, he must be a Russian asset. And we're still waiting for Europe to send us billions to deal with the invasion at the southern border.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: FLAG MIKE LEE UKRAINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mediaite's sob story about John Fetterman gets roundly mocked
Coucy
Hollaria Briden shares a completely, totally real new Senate rule and ROFL
Aaron Walker
Attention media: What does this video of a drowned migrant 'encapsulate'?
Brett T.
Biden grins like an idiot while his handlers rush the press out of his meeting with Zelenskyy
Brett T.
Gavin Newsom flew from Calif. to NY to tell the UN that burning gas is destroying the planet
Doug P.
THIS! Chip Roy defends parents in straight-FIRE rant leaving Garland sputtering and speechless (watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mediaite's sob story about John Fetterman gets roundly mocked Coucy
Advertisement