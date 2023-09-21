Sen. Mike Lee has a simple but important lesson on flags

As Twitchy reported earlier today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting with President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday, but unusually, there won't be a press conference. A spokesperson explained, "We allocated the time based on what we think is best for Ukraine." Yes, what's best for Ukraine. Speaker Kevin McCarthy denied Zelenskyy's request to address a joint session of Congress (again).

Sen. Mike Lee had a quick thought to share about the U.S. and Ukraine.

This is our flag: 🇺🇸. This one isn’t: 🇺🇦. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 21, 2023

Buuuuut which one do more Senators wear as lapel pins? — Mayor Trent Staggs (@MayorStaggs) September 21, 2023

Certainly not Sen. John Fetterman, as he has no lapels.

By your logic if Mexico decided they are entitled to Texas and invade we should let them have it… https://t.co/36otguKJVy — Carina Flynn (@Ccirrici) September 21, 2023

Who wants to tell her?

On no planet can my reluctance to give more money to Ukraine — after we’ve already sent $113 billion to that country since this war began last year — fairly be compared to a hypothetical invasion of Texas by Mexico and the U.S. saying “keep it.” Your analogy says a lot. https://t.co/No0Nnu3QeG — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 21, 2023





Article IV in the US Constitution includes Texas. Ukraine is not a state of the union, so your analogy is useless. — #NeverForget911 (@TweepleBug) September 21, 2023

I fully support Ukraine's war against Russian aggression. But, in case you hadn't noticed, Ukraine is NOT one of These United States. We are NOT required to help them. It's a choice.

Bad analogies undermine your argument. Best just hush and let the grown ups talk. — David Holman (@HolmanTravel) September 21, 2023

"..if Mexico decided they are entitled to Texas and invade.."

Kinda, sorta resembles what's happening now.

At least being allowed. — Bolton's moustache (@movertarget) September 21, 2023

You are in desperate need of oxygen to your brain. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) September 21, 2023

Well, ma'am, Texas is a part of the United States and Ukraine is not. Hope that helps. — Calamity Jen (@realCalamityJen) September 21, 2023

And President Biden keeps suing Texas for putting up barriers to protect its border.

How many countries around the world will be sending us hundreds of billions if that happens? LIST THEM. — Mel (@letters_1234) September 21, 2023

Since one entails defending our own territory, and the other entails passing out money to a country across the world that refuses to account for where it is spending the money, your comparison is past ridiculous. — JessBlane1122 (@blane1122) September 21, 2023

It’s funny that this needs explanation. — Capitalista🍸🎂 (@almajessica1973) September 21, 2023

Literally no one has ever argued otherwise. — JuiceLord (@RvrLrd) September 21, 2023

Literally, no, but if you don't like what Lee's implying, he must be a Russian asset. And we're still waiting for Europe to send us billions to deal with the invasion at the southern border.

***