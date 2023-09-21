Rebekah Jones says 'most people' don't believe Casey DeSantis had cancer

Back in April, Team Trump's Laura Loomer tried to prove how power-hungry DeSantis is by asking, “… how come he didn’t just drop out of the race and go take care of his wife, which is what a good husband would have done?” Community Notes came to the rescue, pointing out that Casey DeSantis was declared cancer-free on March 3, 2022, and the midterm elections were held eight months later on November 8, 2022.

Advertisement

In May, Loomer was back at it, saying that Ron DeSantis supporters said you couldn't criticize Casey DeSantis because "she claims she had cancer (I’ve never seen the medical records)." We haven't heard anything that unhinged since the rumors about Melania Trump being a body double.

Speaking of unhinged, the DeSantis-triggered nutcase Rebekah Jones decided to pile on:

Casey and I are praying for Governor @KimReynoldsIA and Kevin as they set out to defeat his announced diagnosis.



As we have experienced firsthand, battling cancer is not an easy fight but prayers and support from the people around you raises your chances of success. We intend to… — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) September 21, 2023

Most people don't believe your cancer story, boo — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) September 21, 2023

Thanks to video footage, most people don't believe police took your son away at gunpoint for posting a meme.

Most people who've lied about having cancer, right? That's you, boo. 🤡 — Pablo (@Pablo_1791) September 21, 2023

Jones is such a trash person to accuse Casey of doing exactly what she actually did do. — Rosie 🤠😎🍹🐊 (@CLR78253) September 21, 2023

Wow… how sick — HuskerFan58 (@akeece58) September 21, 2023





You’re a despicable loon. — Kyochi Myogo (@Kyochi_Myogo) September 21, 2023

You’re insane and a clown. — AverageJoe 𝕏🐊 (@tb12_7x) September 21, 2023

She really is insane. We're not qualified to diagnose mental illness, but Jones really has something wrong with her.

***