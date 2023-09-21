'Newark Airport' trends as people share how much their meals cost
Gavin Newsom flew from Calif. to NY to tell the UN that burning...
Attention media: What does this video of a drowned migrant 'encapsulate'?
Sen. Mike Lee has a simple but important lesson on flags
Mediaite's sob story about John Fetterman gets roundly mocked
Biden grins like an idiot while his handlers rush the press out of...
Gen. Mark Milley says the idea of a 'woke' military is 'total, utter,...
Biden administration extends legal status to 470,000 Venezuelans
Hollaria Briden shares a completely, totally real new Senate rule and ROFL
Greg Gutfeld & Katie Pavlich perfectly sum up what MSM-style 'journalism' is all...
Biden keeps yammering about MAGANOMICS but his policies aren't working and Trump isn't...
UNREAL! KJP shows her nasty TRUE colors when Peter Doocy DARES ask about...
There's a new hilarious 'tell' when Biden is doing something REALLY stupid ......
Washed-up Geraldo Rivera says not nice things about Rep Matt Gaetz and Twitter/X...

Rebekah Jones says 'most people' don't believe Casey DeSantis had cancer

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on September 21, 2023

Back in April, Team Trump's Laura Loomer tried to prove how power-hungry DeSantis is by asking, “… how come he didn’t just drop out of the race and go take care of his wife, which is what a good husband would have done?” Community Notes came to the rescue, pointing out that Casey DeSantis was declared cancer-free on March 3, 2022, and the midterm elections were held eight months later on November 8, 2022.

Advertisement

In May, Loomer was back at it, saying that Ron DeSantis supporters said you couldn't criticize Casey DeSantis because "she claims she had cancer (I’ve never seen the medical records)." We haven't heard anything that unhinged since the rumors about Melania Trump being a body double.

Speaking of unhinged, the DeSantis-triggered nutcase Rebekah Jones decided to pile on:

Thanks to video footage, most people don't believe police took your son away at gunpoint for posting a meme.

Recommended

'Newark Airport' trends as people share how much their meals cost
Brett T.
Advertisement


She really is insane. We're not qualified to diagnose mental illness, but Jones really has something wrong with her.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: CANCER RON DESANTIS REBEKAH JONES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Newark Airport' trends as people share how much their meals cost
Brett T.
Mediaite's sob story about John Fetterman gets roundly mocked
Coucy
Sen. Mike Lee has a simple but important lesson on flags
Brett T.
Hollaria Briden shares a completely, totally real new Senate rule and ROFL
Aaron Walker
THIS! Chip Roy defends parents in straight-FIRE rant leaving Garland sputtering and speechless (watch)
Sam J.
Attention media: What does this video of a drowned migrant 'encapsulate'?
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Newark Airport' trends as people share how much their meals cost Brett T.
Advertisement