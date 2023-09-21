Biden administration extends legal status to 470,000 Venezuelans

We missed this yesterday, but it's worth talking about. Especially seeing how the Biden administration sent feds to Texas to cut the razor wire barrier that had been set up. If President Joe Biden were trying to increase illegal immigration, what would he be doing differently?

On Wednesday, the Biden administration extended legal status to some 470,000 Venezuelans.

NEW: DHS announces it is extending and redesignating Temporary Protected Status for 18 months to Venezuelans residing in the U.S. on or before July 31, 2023. DHS estimates this will immediately make 472,000 Venezuelans in the US eligible to apply for work authorization. This also… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 21, 2023

"This also shields them from removal & deportation."

ARTICLE w/ @AdamShawNY.



I’m also hearing from Border Patrol agents who are groaning about this news, saying it will just make the problem worse and attract more Venezuelans to the border who will hope for a new TPS redesignation next year. https://t.co/3D1gNsTsMp — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 21, 2023

Ya think?

The Biden regime, in the midst of a tough economy, is giving nearly half a million Venezuelans the opportunity to immediately apply for work visas.



If you're an American, the Biden administration hates you. https://t.co/dOPfdwQCNA — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 21, 2023

Oh good, now Nancy Pelosi will have someone to pick her vegetables, mow her lawn, and clean her hotel room. That's why we need all of these immigrants, who'll do the jobs that Americans just won't do.

BREAKING: Biden administration grants protections for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans who are already in the U.S. https://t.co/jRV7Fn3LDL — The Associated Press (@AP) September 21, 2023

"Under intense political pressure from fellow Democrats."

The AP reports:

The Biden administration says it’s granting temporary legal status to hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans who are already in the country — quickly making them eligible to work — as it grapples with growing numbers of people fleeing the South American country and elsewhere to arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border. The move — along with promises to accelerate work permits for many migrants — may appease Democratic leaders who have pressured the White House to do more to aid asylum seekers, while also providing grist for Republicans who say the President Joe Biden has been too lax on immigration. The Homeland Security Department plans to grant Temporary Protected Status to an estimated 472,000 Venezuelans who arrived in the country as of July 31, making it easier for them to get authorization to work in the U.S. That’s been a key demand of Democratic mayors and governors who are struggling to care for an increased number of migrants in their care.

The Democratic mayors "struggling to care for an increased number of migrants" are telling Biden to close the border because the migrants are "destroying" their cities.

"… while also providing grist for Republicans"; i.e., Republicans pounce.

Biden KNOWS we don't like this. He can taste it. He LIKES the taste.



Sadism reigns. — MARK WILLIAM WALKER (@j0vFeet1) September 21, 2023

How long will Americans allow this treason by Mayorkas and Biden to continue? — Optimus Dad (@Optimus_DadLA) September 21, 2023

How many children are missing now ? — RAD X 🇺🇸 (@Regina7810108) September 21, 2023

Send them to sanctuary cities. NOW. — Pam D (@soirchick) September 21, 2023

Biden keeps saying he's created, what, 13 million jobs? For Venezuelans?

Utterly. Mind. Blowing. — Tom Hunter (@TomHunt17926062) September 21, 2023

How about DHS does its job and secures the border — Joshua Robinson (@JRobFreedom) September 21, 2023

What is their education? — Dele (@deb_helf) September 21, 2023

It can't be any worse than ours.

Hey America, they are after our jobs, our resources, our money. Accept it or not, America does not have unlimited money. Unbelievable. — jojomarks81🇺🇲 (@JoJoMarks4) September 21, 2023

All of these illegal aliens will have to be rounded up and deported, eventually. Millions of them. It's not optional. — Plymouth Patriot (@PatriotPlymouth) September 21, 2023

And where are the Republicans fighting against this? Why is nobody doing anything?



America is finished. — Rudy (@RudyLTX) September 21, 2023

It would be nice if Team Trump and Team DeSantis would stop going at each other long enough to hammer this issue into the ground. The border is wide open on purpose and even Democratic mayors and governors are begging Biden to close it.

Blue collar American job seekers just got screwed and a pay cut. — Roy McAvoy (@Saltlick628) September 21, 2023

Unbelievable, we are totally overrun — s.s. lark (@louiedadawg) September 21, 2023

Just long enough, coincidentally, for the next presidential election. — American Patriot (@RedWhiteBlue4Me) September 21, 2023

How is this legal? Since when does DHS make immigration law? — 💋TheModernMarilyn (@GlamGabber) September 21, 2023

Mass deportations under Trump in 2025 then, ok got it. — leo (@MajorLeo24) September 21, 2023

Again, if the GOP doesn't hammer Biden on this every day they don't deserve to win in 2024.

