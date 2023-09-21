Gen. Mark Milley says the idea of a 'woke' military is 'total, utter,...
Michael Shellenberger and Alex Gutentag: Vaccine mRNA found in breast milk

Biden administration extends legal status to 470,000 Venezuelans

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on September 21, 2023
AP Photo/Morgan Lee

We missed this yesterday, but it's worth talking about. Especially seeing how the Biden administration sent feds to Texas to cut the razor wire barrier that had been set up. If President Joe Biden were trying to increase illegal immigration, what would he be doing differently?

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the Biden administration extended legal status to some 470,000 Venezuelans.

"This also shields them from removal & deportation."

Ya think?

Oh good, now Nancy Pelosi will have someone to pick her vegetables, mow her lawn, and clean her hotel room. That's why we need all of these immigrants, who'll do the jobs that Americans just won't do.

Advertisement

"Under intense political pressure from fellow Democrats."

The AP reports:

The Biden administration says it’s granting temporary legal status to hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans who are already in the country — quickly making them eligible to work — as it grapples with growing numbers of people fleeing the South American country and elsewhere to arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The move — along with promises to accelerate work permits for many migrants — may appease Democratic leaders who have pressured the White House to do more to aid asylum seekers, while also providing grist for Republicans who say the President Joe Biden has been too lax on immigration.

The Homeland Security Department plans to grant Temporary Protected Status to an estimated 472,000 Venezuelans who arrived in the country as of July 31, making it easier for them to get authorization to work in the U.S. That’s been a key demand of Democratic mayors and governors who are struggling to care for an increased number of migrants in their care.

The Democratic mayors "struggling to care for an increased number of migrants" are telling Biden to close the border because the migrants are "destroying" their cities.

"… while also providing grist for Republicans"; i.e., Republicans pounce.

Advertisement

Biden keeps saying he's created, what, 13 million jobs? For Venezuelans?

It can't be any worse than ours.

It would be nice if Team Trump and Team DeSantis would stop going at each other long enough to hammer this issue into the ground. The border is wide open on purpose and even Democratic mayors and governors are begging Biden to close it.

Advertisement

Again, if the GOP doesn't hammer Biden on this every day they don't deserve to win in 2024. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
