Who's ready for story time with Kamala Harris?

As Twitchy reported earlier, TikTok annoyance Harry Sisson said not to let any Republican tell you that Vice President Kamala Harris isn't liked, posting as proof a video of Harris talking to the "overflow crowd" of some 50 community college girls.

Harris isn't liked, and is liked even less every time she opens her mouth. We believe this is a community college audience she was speaking to, and she cracked herself up as she told the story of the two frogs.

KAMALA HARRIS: "You know that old story about the two frogs in the pots of water?" pic.twitter.com/k7eTjWgWPe — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 20, 2023

We missed the setup, but American voters are realizing they were that first frog after putting their trust in Joe Biden. Those of us who knew what the guy was really like hopped right out.

Is she talking to kindergartners?



Sure sounds like it. — Kasia Z. Zasada 🇺🇸🇵🇱 (@ZuzaZasada) September 20, 2023

Wait, wait, don't tell me. Did the two pots join together to create a Venn diagram? — Vantilian (@Vantilian113572) September 20, 2023

It's because of her skills and her knowledge, trust me! — Gerd Buurmann (@Buurmann) September 20, 2023

She’s on some good shit today🤪🤪 — Scott Wilson (PsychoFishLures) (@dawgpndscott) September 20, 2023

How many times is she gonna tell this story? — TXGRL (@TXGRL1281535) September 20, 2023

She is the first frog already. — Saxophone (@Saxophoneworld2) September 20, 2023

A graphic example of the dummying down of the American discourse right before our eyes. — TOM Z (@tzimmerman236) September 20, 2023

If he hasn't already, Sisson will post this clip as an example of Harris connecting with Generation Z.

I love Kamala's ability to take a simple metaphor and boil it down into a confusing, jumbled mess of a story that makes no sense and has zero context to anything.



Our VP is like Aesop.



If Aesop was a drunken, rambling moron. pic.twitter.com/KOdJm16Ddn — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) September 20, 2023

