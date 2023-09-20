Cops arrest New Yorkers blocking a busload of illegal immigrants from unloading
Who's ready for story time with Kamala Harris?

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on September 20, 2023

As Twitchy reported earlier, TikTok annoyance Harry Sisson said not to let any Republican tell you that Vice President Kamala Harris isn't liked, posting as proof a video of Harris talking to the "overflow crowd" of some 50 community college girls.

Harris isn't liked, and is liked even less every time she opens her mouth. We believe this is a community college audience she was speaking to, and she cracked herself up as she told the story of the two frogs.

We missed the setup, but American voters are realizing they were that first frog after putting their trust in Joe Biden. Those of us who knew what the guy was really like hopped right out.

If he hasn't already, Sisson will post this clip as an example of Harris connecting with Generation Z.

