Harry Sisson says don't let Republicans tell you that Kamala Harris isn't liked

Kamala Harris isn't liked. Not even by Democrats. Her approval rating is in the 30s. There was talk in President Biden's first year of swapping her out for Pete Buttigieg. She's the reason a lot of people are hesitant to vote for an 82-year-old man.

Biden superfan Harry Sisson, who's totally not paid by the DNC to fawn over Biden stretching his hamstrings, is also a massive fan of the vice president. She's on a college tour now and just look at this overflow crowd.

Look at all of these Gen Zers in the overflow room listening to VP Harris speak at Reading Community College today. This is amazing. Gen Z stands with VP Harris 100%. Never let Republicans tell you that she isn’t liked. pic.twitter.com/fg1SedyOLR — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 19, 2023

Is it just this editor or is there not a single man in that "crowd"? You kind of need their votes, too.

Overflow room? There's maybe 50 people. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) September 20, 2023

Looks like about 30 people. Amazing! — Rick Reid (@FortMillRick) September 20, 2023

This is not the W you think it is. — Jenny Logan (@chisholmfinance) September 20, 2023

"Siri, show me an example of selection bias combined with confirmation bias." — River Parrish (@RiverParrish1) September 20, 2023

They are there so they can show their friends that they were there... — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) September 19, 2023

Beats attending class, barely — #alexgdad (@alexgdad1) September 20, 2023

You need to get your eyes checked. Your depth perception is way off. — Butch1968 (@Butch30586594) September 20, 2023

When Kamala speaks to Gen Z students at a community college, she speaks to Gen Z students who are a community of students studying college in college — 🌈 Tess T. Eccles-Brown, PhD (@TTEcclesBrown) September 19, 2023

Do you want to go to class or do you want to get extra credit? — Jose Galan ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@jgalan707) September 19, 2023

Harry give it a rest! You are not getting hired at the White House. — Dana Lambert (@2B1ASK_1) September 19, 2023

Harry, son … before you lay it on too thick with Harris, know that prominent Democratic donors are still trying to replace her on the ticket. Biden running again is a maybe at best; Harris had better watch her back.

