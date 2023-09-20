Harry Sisson says don't let Republicans tell you that Kamala Harris isn't liked

Donald Trump says Megyn Kelly got a little 'nasty' during his interview
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on September 20, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Kamala Harris isn't liked. Not even by Democrats. Her approval rating is in the 30s. There was talk in President Biden's first year of swapping her out for Pete Buttigieg. She's the reason a lot of people are hesitant to vote for an 82-year-old man.

Biden superfan Harry Sisson, who's totally not paid by the DNC to fawn over Biden stretching his hamstrings, is also a massive fan of the vice president. She's on a college tour now and just look at this overflow crowd.

Is it just this editor or is there not a single man in that "crowd"? You kind of need their votes, too.

Harry, son … before you lay it on too thick with Harris, know that prominent Democratic donors are still trying to replace her on the ticket. Biden running again is a maybe at best; Harris had better watch her back.

***

