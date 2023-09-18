Liberal Media Claims There's 'No Evidence' of Biden Wrongdoing
'Biden is bendy, the choice is clear': Harry Sisson's standards for Biden are getting pretty low

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  4:45 PM on September 18, 2023
Twitter

It seems Harry is starting to feel the pressure and is desperately searching for anything positive to say about Biden to keep his end of the contract, we mean ... his personal advocacy up for the sleeping president. The economy is booming! No. How about, historical job growth? Not that either. What else is there?

Wait.

LOOK HOW LIMBER HE IS.

Yes, really.

Is this what the Presidential Fitness Test was all about this whole time?

Yeah Harry...kind of reaching a bit, honey.

Now that you mention it.

Girl.

Priorities, right?

We know you're his biggest fan Harry, but really.

The only rational conclusion.

If anyone was on the fence before this.

Imagine such a world.

Keep up the good work, Harry. Biden couldn't do it without you, even if he is surprisingly stretchy.

***

