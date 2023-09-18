'Biden is bendy, the choice is clear': Harry Sisson's standards for Biden are getting pretty low

It seems Harry is starting to feel the pressure and is desperately searching for anything positive to say about Biden to keep his end of the contract, we mean ... his personal advocacy up for the sleeping president. The economy is booming! No. How about, historical job growth? Not that either. What else is there?

Wait.

LOOK HOW LIMBER HE IS.

Yes, really.

Could Donald Trump stretch like this? No. Absolutely not. Trump can’t do half of the things Biden does. pic.twitter.com/T2SXV7I6Vy — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 18, 2023

Did… did you just seriously put out a tweet gushing over an 80 year old man stretching?



This is next level cringeworthy. — Zeek Arkham 🇺🇸 (@ZeekArkham) September 18, 2023

Is this what the Presidential Fitness Test was all about this whole time?

I doubt that 45 can reach his feet to tie his shoes. — Chuck Lewis F/L/RT/C 🏳️‍🌈 (@Siarl1950) September 18, 2023

Didn’t realize stretching was a qualification for presidency. — Taylor 🐸 (@tdug93) September 18, 2023

Biden can stretch, you guys. This is obviously a valuable criteria when assessing someone’s value as a president. https://t.co/K6MwTpqt9d — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@HarmfulOpinion) September 18, 2023

Instead of debates we should just have a stretch competition https://t.co/nUeFt4o81K — Johnny (@HTownRocket78) September 18, 2023

Yeah Harry...kind of reaching a bit, honey.

This tweet is a stretch. — Anthony Speziale 🇺🇸 🦅🍊 (@A86Spez) September 18, 2023

Dude. Weird. — The Real Liekitisn’t (not Parody) (@liekitisnot) September 18, 2023

Now that you mention it.

Idk if Trump can or not. There isn’t always a camera following him around to prove he’s “physically fit.”



It’s actually weird. — Currermell (@currermell) September 18, 2023

Girl.

The right: My guy achieved historic peace deals, delivered energy independence for the U.S., low gas prices, and record low unemployment. He respected law enforcement and the military, and worked to secure the southern border.



The left: My guy can stand on one leg sometimes.… https://t.co/iGQkbI5Abs — OutspokenSamantha (@Outspoken_Sam) September 18, 2023

Priorities, right?

Do leg stretches affect the price of gas and groceries?



I guess we should just be happy that for every moment he's outside stretching his legs, he's not inside writing checks to Ukraine. — Johnny in SRQ (@johnnysrq) September 18, 2023

We know you're his biggest fan Harry, but really.

He's not gonna date you, Harry. https://t.co/50VNDzv51h — BacaDog Deplorable Humper (@bacadog) September 18, 2023

The only rational conclusion.

You’re too young to be this sold out — RA⚡️ (@RN72686) September 18, 2023

If anyone was on the fence before this.

Biden is bendy, the choice is clear 🤣 — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) September 18, 2023

Imagine such a world.

I can’t wait till we have candidates where we don’t argue who’s older or who’s more mentally stable or who’s more likely to last the next four years. This shouldn’t even be a conversation.. — Rob Coates 🇺🇸 (@LuckyHippie926) September 18, 2023

Keep up the good work, Harry. Biden couldn't do it without you, even if he is surprisingly stretchy.

***

