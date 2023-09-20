Riley Gaines reminds girls that men make the best women

Last year, Admiral Rachel Levine made USA TODAY's list of "Women of the Year" — sorry, "Egg-Producers of the Year." No, that's not right. Levine's not an egg producer or a person who bleeds — she's the other kind of woman. Swimmer Lia Thomas was also nominated by the NCAA for "Woman of the Year."

Advertisement

This is on a much smaller scale, but Riley Gaines points out another example of men making the best women. A high school in Kansas City, Missouri elected a biological male as its homecoming queen.

So stunning & brave🤴🏻✨



Another reminder to all girls that men make the best women. I wonder if a female will win homecoming king or if it's understood that both of these spots are reserved for males. Who's to blame here? pic.twitter.com/ZXHU6Wyiiy — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) September 18, 2023

Who's to blame? Probably the students who voted for it. The trans contestant just had a little something "extra."

These women deserve it at this point. I'm done with the sympathy. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) September 18, 2023

The blame falls squarely on any female who continues to participate in this insanity. Women need to grow up and refuse to play along or shut up whining about losing to men. — Melissa B 🏃‍♀️💪🏋️‍♀️ (@InaudibleNoise) September 19, 2023

Good lord make it stop. — The RifleMan 🇺🇸 (@RivalDarkSide) September 18, 2023

Men are thriving rn



We are winning everything! — Wizzy (@wizzyknows) September 18, 2023

Girls voted for this. — Jes (@galexy70) September 19, 2023

That’s a huge dude. Could be playing linebacker. — Twice Clicked (@TwiceClicked) September 19, 2023

I’m disappointed in this guy pic.twitter.com/b66YRX03TZ — Bethany Thomas (@_bethany_thomas) September 19, 2023

The patriarchy with another win 😂 — JG568 (@_JG568) September 18, 2023

It just screams "I'm virtue signaling that I'm good and open-minded and also that I'm too indoctrinated to think through the negative side-effects and unintended consequences of this ideology" — Nick Flor 🥋+🇺🇸 (@ProfessorF) September 19, 2023

I wonder if these young women were scared to say anything. It’s difficult to stand up for truth. Good and truth are not the same things. — DCA XEN (@robwood93053970) September 19, 2023

I’m so humiliated by my nation. — Josh’s News, Memes, Photography, & Stuff (@joshbottweet) September 19, 2023

So I wonder who his date will be? That will be some yearbook photo. — Heather Lane 🇺🇸 (@goldengirlinlv) September 19, 2023

Advertisement

They’ve effectively made all of these events and titles meaningless now; it’s just as fake and plastic as corporate virtue signaling policy. — Ghost of America (@lostmourne1776) September 19, 2023

They voted it in a female impersonator because they’re woke. That’s the thing about wokeness you’ll throw yourself under the bus to look virtuous. — SanFranciscoDamn™️CultPod🎙️ (@SFDamnPodcast) September 18, 2023

We do wonder how the homecoming king felt about this.

***