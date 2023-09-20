Riley Gaines reminds girls that men make the best women

Volodymyr Zelenskyy tells UN that some evil state will weaponize the outcomes of...
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on September 19, 2023
Twitter

Last year, Admiral Rachel Levine made USA TODAY's list of "Women of the Year" — sorry, "Egg-Producers of the Year." No, that's not right. Levine's not an egg producer or a person who bleeds — she's the other kind of woman. Swimmer Lia Thomas was also nominated by the NCAA for "Woman of the Year."

This is on a much smaller scale, but Riley Gaines points out another example of men making the best women. A high school in Kansas City, Missouri elected a biological male as its homecoming queen.

Who's to blame? Probably the students who voted for it. The trans contestant just had a little something "extra."

We do wonder how the homecoming king felt about this.

***

